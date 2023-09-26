Jessica Chastain just wore a neon yellow pantsuit and we're suddenly feeling as though we also need a neon yellow pantsuit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Seriously, only Jessica Chastain could look this cool in a neon yellow pantsuit and crisp white sneakers while at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain yesterday.

You can forgo your vitamin D supplements for the rest of the week - Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain just stepped out on the streets of Spain for the San Sebastián Film Festival wearing truly the brightest yellow pantsuit we've ever seen. Seriously, it's so bright, you need sunglasses to look at it.

Nevertheless, we are naturally obsessed with this bright shade, and simply would have never thought to wear such a colour for fall - it is proving, however, to be quite the look.

Although the fall weather can be a bit of a drag, especially if you have seasonal affective disorder (solidarity!), we think Jessica's attempt at bringing the sunshine back into this dreary weather season is rather successful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow can be quite the polarizing colour in the world of fashion - some say the colour never really looks chic, or that is perhaps is quite a universally unflattering hue. Jessica, however, knocked all of these accusations out of the water, as the neon yellow pantsuit actually perfectly complemented her fiery red hair - which she coolly slung into a high ponytail.

The suit itself was quite fabulous, featuring a rather boyish silhouette of wide leg trousers and a boxy blazer that somehow still looked extremely feminine and glamorous on her. Underneath the blazer, which featured some wide lapels and numerous buttons, the actress wore a t-shirt in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, continuing in her mission to be vocal about her stance on supporting these unions.

But seriously, can you believe the bright colour of that suit? One might even dare to go out on a limb and say the actress is cosplaying as the Man with the Yellow Hat from Curious George. New Halloween costume idea, anyone?

For shoes, Jessica opted for a pair of white leather sneakers from Celine, which offered her an extra 4 in. of height due to the platform.

Although it is, indeed, a tad hard to find a matching neon yellow pantsuit, we found alternatives that just might do the trick.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Cali Platform Women’s Trainers Best platform white sneakers Specifications RRP: £70 / $80 Upper: Leather Sole: Rubber Sizes: UK: 3-8 / US: 5.5-11 Today's Best Deals View at Puma Reasons to buy + Stacked sole for height + Retro appeal + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Fit runs small

Hutch Pleated Tulle Jumpsuit, $228 (£179) | Anthropologie Emphasizing timeless sophistication over trend, this jumpsuit showcases vibrant colors and feminine tailoring in this made-for-you piece.

Mya Yellow Tailored Jacket, (£359) $575|LK Bennett This vibrant blazer is crafted in Portugal from a classic tailoring fabric, it's a single-breasted style with a curved peak lapel, a single horn-effect button, front welt pockets, and a beautifully tailored cut.