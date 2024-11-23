Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just proved the power of simple 'jeans and a nice top' with the chicest outfits

Whenever we are in need of casual outfit inspiration, Jennifer Aniston is our first port of call. The actress has a talent for making the most simple of wardrobe basics look incredibly chic – and her most recent look is no exception.

But this time we got more than we bargained for, with Reese Witherspoon, also known for her casual chic style, pictured with Jen wearing an equally elevated everyday outfit. Behind the scenes filming of The Morning Show season 4, Reese shared a wholesome behind-the-scene video, with a caption that read 'Work just hits different with your bff'. While we can't get enough of their adorable bond, it was their outfits that really captured our attention.

Proving you simply can't go wrong with 'jeans and a nice top', Jen wore a simple black v-neck, elbow sleeve jumper with two-tone denim jeans and western-style black boots. Offering a masterclass in how to style wide leg jeans, Reese paired hers with simple burgundy top, the most stunning milk chocolate brown suede blazer and matching suede boots. The pair each completed their outfits with a simple gold necklace.

Shop Jen's style

Vero Moda Alina Fuzzy Elbow Sleeve Sweater £42.57 at Nordstrom We love this fuzzy elbow sleeve sweater from Vero Moda. A chic piece that will elevate any day or night outfit, the fuzzy style lends itself really well to the festive season. And the short sleeves will keep you cool when dancing the night away. It comes in a range of colours - fired brick is next on our list. Levi's 501 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans £66.31 (was £88.41) at Nordstrom Jen's two-tone denim jeans add a real edge to what is otherwise a very simple outfit. These Levi's are a similar style, the two-tone patchwork adding to the already vintage style of the 501. The ankle length, straight leg and faded, light blue wash all match Jen's chic style. Dingo Tumbleweed Western Boot £73.67 (was £95.78) Mixing two trends that are on fire right now, these suede, western-style boots are topping our winter wardrobe wishlist. The short style is perfect to go under jeans or trousers and with leggings and dresses – the styling options with these are endless. Us personally, we'll be following in Jen's footsteps, pairing them with jeans and a jumper.

Shop Reese's style

Zara Suede Leather Blazer £229 at Zara We're not sure what to say about this piece, other than 'wow'. Zara is the cause of many a woman&home team member wishing away the days until payday, and this is next on the list. An investment piece, this jacket, looked after properly, will last you forever. Size up though, details state it's a smaller fit than usual Wit & Wisdom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans £72.04 at Nordstrom If you look Reese wide-leg, dark wash jeans, you're not alone. This Wit & Wisdom have a clever 'Ab'solution powermesh panels that mold and hold for a flattering silhouette, and the trouser-style hems elevate the overall look to something super sophisticated. Wear with suede boots, trainers, heels - all footwear works with these. Marc Fisher Alva Bootie £162.91 at Nordstrom These pull-on brown, suede ankle boots are similar to design to what we can see on Reese. The block heel gives added support and extra comfort for all-day wear, and the short style means they are great for going under flared trousers or over the top of tights or leggings. This dark brown would go beautifully with dark blue denim.

Amazing outfits aside, we love the clearly very close bond these two women share. Jennifer and Reese's friendship dates back all the way to 1999, when Reese starred as Jennifer's sister in the sixth season of Friends. The duo cemented their friendship in 2019, coming back together to star in the The Morning Show, which is now filming its fourth season.

It's a rare insight to the behind-the-scenes of the show, and more so the actors' relationship. We can't wait for the next instalment of chic, easy to recreate outfit inspiration.