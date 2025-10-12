Jennifer Lopez just swapped her go-to jeans for heritage-inspired tailoring, and it’s the ultimate autumn outfit

It's fair to say that Jennifer Lopez never has an off day when it comes to her wardrobe. Whether she’s on the red carpet in an embellished gown or rocking jeans and a sweatshirt by day, the singer always looks perfectly put together and manages to tick off key autumn/winter fashion trends in the most effortless way.

JLo often tends to opt for denim, but last week the 56-year-old switched out her go-to jeans for something a little more polished, and it’s a look that was practically crying out for crisp autumn weather. Jennifer was spotted in NYC, wearing a matching brown tweed blazer and waistcoat by Ralph Lauren, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and a pair of wide-leg white trousers. The combination showed off her enviable figure as well as her style know-how, and her choice of accessories finished it off beautifully. The star added a pair of Alexander McQueen heeled boots, a small brown clutch by Tyler Ellis and a silky printed scarf that was also by Ralph Lauren.

The tweed fabric and soft brown tones had a gorgeous heritage vibe to them, but the fitted shapes and her heavier finishing touches added a modern spin to make this whole outfit a winner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's look

Brown-toned tweed checks are totally timeless and can work with any wardrobe very easily. Although the pattern can seem a little busy, it's actually very versatile and can match up well with most colours for a smart and timeless feel.

Use your jacket to sharpen up a floaty boho dress or old barrel leg jeans for the weekend, and then take your tailored cover-up to work with fitted trousers and a crisp collared shirt.

However you wear it, if you invest in a heritage-inspired piece now, you will find yourself reaching for it again and again over the coming months.

