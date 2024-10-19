Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey just wore the chicest check print skirt, half-sleeve jumper and patent loafers – her look is the epitome of comfort and style

Jennifer Grey, aka Baby in the iconic '80s film Dirty Dancing, isn't a face we often see hitting headlines or on the red carpet. But the legendary actor is now in the spotlight again with a role in the hard-hitting new Jesse Eisenberg movie A Real Pain, and we're taking notes from her cool styling.

The star recently posted a picture from a press call for the show in London in an elegant grey ensemble. Jennifer teamed a fitted charcoal grey V-neck top with a check-print skirt in grey tones, gathered at the waist with an A-Line shape. She finished the look with some black patent loafers with a tassel detail, which added a tougher edge to her skirt-and-top combo. The grey tonal look is a great addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

Shop Jennifer's style

Mango Check Skirt with Slit £ 45.99 at Mango Extra style points for the matching grey shirt with this stylish check-print skirt from Mango. The front slit ensure comfort and room to move around despite the straight style. M&S Checked Midi Tiered Skirt £35 at M&S We can always rely on M&S for solid trend-led separates and this check skirt is a dead ringer for Jennifer Grey's stylish A-line skirt. Just team with a matching grey top in one of the check's tones for a streamlined look. Nobody's Child Black Check Midi Skirt £79 at Nobody's Child The A-line shape of this check-print skirt from Nobody's Child will never go out of style and looks great with a simple t-shirt in any colour. Wear with ballet flats as the brand have styled, or with a chunkier shoe for an edgier look. M&S Wool Blend Top in Grey £45 at M&S This classic V-neck top is crafted from a wool blend for a soft finish that will flatter - and feel very comfortable. It's versatile as well, whether you're tucking into an A-line skirt, trousers or jeans. M&S Tassel Bow Loafers in Black £35 at M&S These M&S Tassel Bow Loafers are a dead ringer for Jennifer's shoes and will see you through to spring. Team with trousers, skirts and dresses for a practical yet stylish look. Nobody's Child Oversized Grey Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat £229 at Nobody's Child An oversized grey overcoat will complete a grey tonal look. We love this Grey Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat from Nobody's Child, which will look equally as stylish over jeans and jumper when the colder weather hits.

Jennifer's outfit is office-ready and elegant, combining grey tones for a chic and polished look. This ensemble would look fabulous with an oversized grey overcoat or stylish trench coat worn over the top, some sunglasses, and a cross-body bag to finish the look. We also want to take a moment to appreciate Jennifer's incredible blowdry, her caramel-toned brunette hair worn loose over her shoulders with natural waves and impressive volume. The actor matched her makeup to her outfit, with a subtle grey smokey eye, flushed cheeks and soft nude lips. It's a beauty look we'll definitely be recreating for autumn.

A master at tonal dressing, Jennifer opted for purple shades for the BFI carpet to attend a screening of A Real Pain in London. Getting us in the mood for party season already, the actor wore a plunging top in deep maroon with a darker purple sequin skirt that elevated her to style Queen status in our eyes. Super-high black stilettos (we'd guess Louboutins from the signature shape) finished the outfit - and again, Jennifer's wavy sunkissed hair and subtle makeup are a winning combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to recreate Jennifer's A Real Pain press day outfit yourself, look to the high street, where check prints are a big trend this autumn/winter. Country prints like check, tweed, dogtooth and tartan were prominent on the AW24 catwalks, with designers like Chloé and Tommy Hilfiger leaning into the country chic trend.

A subtle print like the one Jennifer wears in her Instagram post looks stylish with a simple top and overcoat. Choosing one print and selecting simple pieces to match the garment, like Jennifer, will ensure the overall look is streamlined and understated. Going for a more sturdy shoe style, such as brogues, ankle boots, or loafers, adds a tougher edge to the outfit.