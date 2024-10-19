Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey just wore the chicest check print skirt, half-sleeve jumper and patent loafers – her look is the epitome of comfort and style
Jennifer Grey is our new style muse
Jennifer Grey, aka Baby in the iconic '80s film Dirty Dancing, isn't a face we often see hitting headlines or on the red carpet. But the legendary actor is now in the spotlight again with a role in the hard-hitting new Jesse Eisenberg movie A Real Pain, and we're taking notes from her cool styling.
The star recently posted a picture from a press call for the show in London in an elegant grey ensemble. Jennifer teamed a fitted charcoal grey V-neck top with a check-print skirt in grey tones, gathered at the waist with an A-Line shape. She finished the look with some black patent loafers with a tassel detail, which added a tougher edge to her skirt-and-top combo. The grey tonal look is a great addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Jennifer Grey (@jennifergrey)
A photo posted by on
Shop Jennifer's style
Extra style points for the matching grey shirt with this stylish check-print skirt from Mango. The front slit ensure comfort and room to move around despite the straight style.
We can always rely on M&S for solid trend-led separates and this check skirt is a dead ringer for Jennifer Grey's stylish A-line skirt. Just team with a matching grey top in one of the check's tones for a streamlined look.
The A-line shape of this check-print skirt from Nobody's Child will never go out of style and looks great with a simple t-shirt in any colour. Wear with ballet flats as the brand have styled, or with a chunkier shoe for an edgier look.
This classic V-neck top is crafted from a wool blend for a soft finish that will flatter - and feel very comfortable. It's versatile as well, whether you're tucking into an A-line skirt, trousers or jeans.
These M&S Tassel Bow Loafers are a dead ringer for Jennifer's shoes and will see you through to spring. Team with trousers, skirts and dresses for a practical yet stylish look.
Jennifer's outfit is office-ready and elegant, combining grey tones for a chic and polished look. This ensemble would look fabulous with an oversized grey overcoat or stylish trench coat worn over the top, some sunglasses, and a cross-body bag to finish the look. We also want to take a moment to appreciate Jennifer's incredible blowdry, her caramel-toned brunette hair worn loose over her shoulders with natural waves and impressive volume. The actor matched her makeup to her outfit, with a subtle grey smokey eye, flushed cheeks and soft nude lips. It's a beauty look we'll definitely be recreating for autumn.
A master at tonal dressing, Jennifer opted for purple shades for the BFI carpet to attend a screening of A Real Pain in London. Getting us in the mood for party season already, the actor wore a plunging top in deep maroon with a darker purple sequin skirt that elevated her to style Queen status in our eyes. Super-high black stilettos (we'd guess Louboutins from the signature shape) finished the outfit - and again, Jennifer's wavy sunkissed hair and subtle makeup are a winning combination.
If you want to recreate Jennifer's A Real Pain press day outfit yourself, look to the high street, where check prints are a big trend this autumn/winter. Country prints like check, tweed, dogtooth and tartan were prominent on the AW24 catwalks, with designers like Chloé and Tommy Hilfiger leaning into the country chic trend.
A subtle print like the one Jennifer wears in her Instagram post looks stylish with a simple top and overcoat. Choosing one print and selecting simple pieces to match the garment, like Jennifer, will ensure the overall look is streamlined and understated. Going for a more sturdy shoe style, such as brogues, ankle boots, or loafers, adds a tougher edge to the outfit.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
