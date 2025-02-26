Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated mini skirt styling is just as unbeatable 10 years later - and we're taking notes
If you've ever hesitated to try a mini skirt, here's your sign
If you’ve ever wondered how to wear a mini skirt in a way that feels sophisticated and occasion-ready, Jennifer Aniston's 2015 look offered us the perfect blueprint. And if you're hesitant to embrace a mini, let this be your sign—it’s all about how you style it.
As we step into the warmer months, our wardrobes naturally shift, lighter layers, elevated staples, and a refreshed spring capsule wardrobe become the focus. And while a mini skirt might not be your first instinct, Aniston’s look is exactly in how to make it work. She pairs a sleek black mini, with a tucked-in halter-neck blouse, and black slingback heels, showing us that short hemlines can be sophisticated whilst remaining glamorous too.
Even though this look isn’t new, it feels just as relevant today, and it offers us the perfect outfit formula for styling this short silhouette. The black mini skirt takes centre stage, while the sleeveless halter-neck blouse (tucked in, of course) adds a refined feel. It’s timeless, it’s wearable, and most importantly, it’s proof that a mini skirt can feel just as polished as other pieces in your current wardrobe.
Shop Jennifer's Mini Skirt Look
This high-waisted mini skirt will become your new go-to once you nail styling it. We recommend pairing it with either slingback heels, your best knee high boots or some soft suede loafers for the ultimate office attire.
This halter-neck top is the perfect wardrobe staple for creating a put-together date night outfit. Simply style with a sleek black mini skirt or some wide leg tailored trousers.
These diamante slingbacks are the kind of shoe that will work for almost any special occasion. From styling with wedding guest dresses to wearing to a formal dinner these will become your go-to.
If you're wanting to try out this style of skirt without spending a fortune this H&M mini skirt is the perfect option for you. You could wear this to the office paired with thick tights, a cosy jumper and a tailored blazer.
Nothing beats a draping satin blouse, and this particular piece is simply perfection. It sits neatly on the shoulders and drapes across the chest creating a relaxed feel that will fit and flatter your shape.
Her exact outfit from 2015 combined a Saint Laurent black wool tuxedo mini skirt with a Givenchy ruffled detailed halter top which helps to create this sophisticated look, her slingback heels are also from Saint Laurent too.
If you've been debating opting for shorter skirt styles, then this outfit is certainly one to consider recreating, and on cooler days, pair a mini skirt with thick tights and knee high boots for extra comfort and warmth. The styling options are endless with this classic skirt silhouette.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
