Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated mini skirt styling is just as unbeatable 10 years later - and we're taking notes

If you’ve ever wondered how to wear a mini skirt in a way that feels sophisticated and occasion-ready, Jennifer Aniston's 2015 look offered us the perfect blueprint. And if you're hesitant to embrace a mini, let this be your sign—it’s all about how you style it.

As we step into the warmer months, our wardrobes naturally shift, lighter layers, elevated staples, and a refreshed spring capsule wardrobe become the focus. And while a mini skirt might not be your first instinct, Aniston’s look is exactly in how to make it work. She pairs a sleek black mini, with a tucked-in halter-neck blouse, and black slingback heels, showing us that short hemlines can be sophisticated whilst remaining glamorous too.

Even though this look isn’t new, it feels just as relevant today, and it offers us the perfect outfit formula for styling this short silhouette. The black mini skirt takes centre stage, while the sleeveless halter-neck blouse (tucked in, of course) adds a refined feel. It’s timeless, it’s wearable, and most importantly, it’s proof that a mini skirt can feel just as polished as other pieces in your current wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's Mini Skirt Look

Her exact outfit from 2015 combined a Saint Laurent black wool tuxedo mini skirt with a Givenchy ruffled detailed halter top which helps to create this sophisticated look, her slingback heels are also from Saint Laurent too.

If you've been debating opting for shorter skirt styles, then this outfit is certainly one to consider recreating, and on cooler days, pair a mini skirt with thick tights and knee high boots for extra comfort and warmth. The styling options are endless with this classic skirt silhouette.