Jennifer Aniston's combo of white trainers, turned-up jeans and a smart blazer should be in your summer style rotation
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans perfectly - and we love this blend of casual trainers and a chic blazer
Jennifer Aniston's cool combination of timeless blue jeans, crisp white trainers and a smart blazer is the ultra wearable outfit formula worth copying this summer.
When it comes to Jennifer's style, we're always impressed. She's no doubt secured a well-deserved name for herself as a fashion icon over the decades and rightly so.
Always one to nail timeless fashion trends and make basics look incredible, Jen is the perfect person to look to if you're in need of inspiration for outfits that can be pulled together using capsule wardrobe basics.
And her blend of a pair of simple blue jeans with a simple black blazer and a pair of her best white trainers from back in 2018 is an ideal example of her getting it totally right.
Channel Jennifer's Look
These affordable M&S jeans offer the same chic cut as Jennifer's pair, as well as a classic indigo wash. With a cropped ankle and comfy fit, you can't go wrong with these.
If you're on the hunt for an utterly timeless blazer, Mango is always a great place to look. This linen piece has been slashed in price in the sale, so act fast if you want it.
Stepping out at charity event in California, Jen posed in her jeans with turned-up bottoms and a sleek cigarette cut. The rich-toned denim with contrasting hems expertly complemented the chunky white trainers on Jen's feet, as the comfy footwear choice proved that heels aren't always necessary for smart-casual styling.
Trainers with a chunkier sole can be an easy way to add height and elevation to a lowkey look, without compromising on comfort - and Jennifer's, which appear to be by Common Projects, offered an ultra minimalistic design.
When it came to her elegant black blazer, a single-breasted fit with one button left undone along with rolled up sleeves meant the tailored addition to the outfit maintained a relaxed feel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sticking to timeless jewellery trends, Jen kept her choices basic with a delicate silver chain necklace and bracelet, with a single chunky ring on one hand.
Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, is all for taking Jen's simple outfit formula and mixing it up with the addition of bold colours or striking prints, too.
She says, "Whenever I'm not sure what to wear, I always turn to the classic combination that is a T-shirt, jeans, white trainers and black blazer. The beauty of this is you can update and play around with each item - for example, leopard print or barrel leg jeans for this season.
"But this is a failsafe formula that will take you from work to weekend with ease. Smart casual is what Jennifer does best, and this outfit is proof of that!"
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
The Nobody's Child summer sale has arrived with fabulous designs at outstanding discounts - here are my must-have items
From flowy summery dresses to seasonal cotton knitwear - you don't want to miss out on the Nobody's Child summer sale
By Molly Smith Published
-
Where was The Woman In White on Netflix filmed? The spooky period drama's filming locations revealed
With the period drama now streaming on Netflix, fans are wondering where The Woman In White was filmed
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's low-rise frayed skinny jeans, vest top and flip flops created a relaxed beach-core look we want to copy
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some exciting news - and nailed relaxed summer styling in the process
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's statement straw hat, transparent sunnies and ocean-soaked curls on the beach are filling us with style envy
We adore Jen's oh-so natural beachy curls and relaxed straw hat in her dreamy holiday selfie
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston teaming basic black flip flops with a chic blazer proves why your pair should be more than just beachwear
Jen expertly elevated her simple flip flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey gym leggings and simple strappy top create the perfect lowkey workout uniform
Fitness is a huge part of Jen's life - and her workout wardrobe is unsurprisingly stylish
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's nude spaghetti strap dress is too elegant for words and we're *obsessed* with her fresh blonde highlights
Jennifer Aniston's nude dress was covered in thousands of shimmering sequins
By Robyn Morris Published