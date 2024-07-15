Jennifer Aniston's combo of white trainers, turned-up jeans and a smart blazer should be in your summer style rotation

Jennifer Aniston's cool combination of timeless blue jeans, crisp white trainers and a smart blazer is the ultra wearable outfit formula worth copying this summer.

When it comes to Jennifer's style, we're always impressed. She's no doubt secured a well-deserved name for herself as a fashion icon over the decades and rightly so.

Always one to nail timeless fashion trends and make basics look incredible, Jen is the perfect person to look to if you're in need of inspiration for outfits that can be pulled together using capsule wardrobe basics.

And her blend of a pair of simple blue jeans with a simple black blazer and a pair of her best white trainers from back in 2018 is an ideal example of her getting it totally right.

Stepping out at charity event in California, Jen posed in her jeans with turned-up bottoms and a sleek cigarette cut. The rich-toned denim with contrasting hems expertly complemented the chunky white trainers on Jen's feet, as the comfy footwear choice proved that heels aren't always necessary for smart-casual styling.

Trainers with a chunkier sole can be an easy way to add height and elevation to a lowkey look, without compromising on comfort - and Jennifer's, which appear to be by Common Projects, offered an ultra minimalistic design.

When it came to her elegant black blazer, a single-breasted fit with one button left undone along with rolled up sleeves meant the tailored addition to the outfit maintained a relaxed feel.

Sticking to timeless jewellery trends, Jen kept her choices basic with a delicate silver chain necklace and bracelet, with a single chunky ring on one hand.

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, is all for taking Jen's simple outfit formula and mixing it up with the addition of bold colours or striking prints, too.

She says, "Whenever I'm not sure what to wear, I always turn to the classic combination that is a T-shirt, jeans, white trainers and black blazer. The beauty of this is you can update and play around with each item - for example, leopard print or barrel leg jeans for this season.

"But this is a failsafe formula that will take you from work to weekend with ease. Smart casual is what Jennifer does best, and this outfit is proof of that!"