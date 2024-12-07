Jennifer Aniston’s sultry waistcoat top and layered gold jewellery is the understated party look we're recreating this New Year

We love Jennifer Aniston’s timeless style and her look from the 2011 People's Choice Awards is still so on trend 13 years after she wore it - by pairing a low cut waistcoat top with a selection of layered gold necklaces, she created a sleek and understated party look that we're desperate to recreate for our upcoming New Year celebrations.

When we came across Jennifer Aniston's 2011 People's Choice Awards look in the fashion archives, we could've been easily convinced that it was an outfit she'd worn just yesterday - proving that her understated and sophisticated style holds timeless appeal.

The fitted waistcoat-style top, high waisted black suit trousers and collection of glittering gold jewellery hanging from her ears and around her neck are all still so on trend, despite her wearing the pieces over a decade ago. It just goes to show that classic pieces like suit separates deserve their space in our winter capsule wardrobes, with them working brilliantly to create timeless and sultry party looks that make a splash.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Jennifer Aniston's Look

Panacea Triple Layer Chain Necklace £20.18 at Nordstrom Get the look of shimmering gold for less with this one-and-done layered necklace that's plated in 14k-gold. Featuring a trio of delicate chains that fall at different heights on the chest, you get the perfect layered look that won't get tangled up as you move around. Ettika Layered Paperclip Link Pendant Necklace Was £44.40, Now £31.08 at Nordstrom With nearly 100 five star reviews, this Ettika necklace is a sure-fire piece to use when you want to make a splash. Sparkling stones bring a party-ready touch to the delicate chain necklaces that are plated in 18-karat gold and the layered look only adds to their luxe appeal. Orelia Open Circe Three Row Necklace £32 at John Lewis With the shortest layer of this 18-karat gold-plated necklace boasting a thicker chain style, the second featuring a fine link look, and the longest holding a twisted gold open circle pendant, this necklace from Orelia offers a stunning layered look that will elevate any outfit. Halogen Shawl Collar Crepe Vest Was £71.85, Now £43.11 at Nordstrom This collared vest-style top by Halogen is made from a super-soft crepe fabric that gives it a formal party-ready look and the cropped silhouette and V-neckline only add to this formal style. Mango Square Neck Vest £40.36 at Nordstrom You don't have to go too classic with a waistcoat-inspired top and this one from Mango with a straight neckline and longer hem is a perfect example of that. The shape is super flattering! Mango Vest £32.29 at Nordstrom Worn on its own as party wear, or layered over a shirt for an office-appropriate style, you can rely on this waistcoat top to always look smart with its timeless button-up design and flattering V-cut neckline.

If you're struggling to find Christmas party outfit inspiration, or are looking for the perfect celebrity style to help you decide what to wear this New Year's Eve, Jennifer's look is a life-saver.

Her waistcoat top is a super sultry piece, with a plunging V-neckline showing off her tanned skin for a party-ready look that demands attention. Yet the plain black fabric of the top keeps the outfit feeling understated, sophisticated and sleek, with the button details, snug fit at the waistline and hip-skimming hemline carving out a flattering fit that blends formal and casual brilliantly.

To highlight the deeply carved out neckline, Jennifer added a selection of gold-toned necklaces to the look, layering their varying lengths to get a glimmering effect that catches the eye. Recreating the look, you want to start with a short, simple chain necklace that sits at the base of the neck in a choker style, then add a chest-grazing chain with a pendant that sits just below the collar bones. Finally, to enhance the neckline of your chosen top, layer on a long golden chain and tuck it into the top for a sultry, eye-drawing accessory.

Jennifer also wore a selection of gold bangles and a pair of statement gold drop-detail earrings which amped up the simple all-black look and added a shimmering accent to the monochrome outfit.

While Jennifer opted to wear a pair of fitted black suit trousers for her awards show look, this outfit is really all about the top and the accessories, meaning you can tailor the bottoms to fit your personal style. Maybe you want it to feel a little more casual and opt for a pair of flattering denim jeans as the base of the outfit, or you might want to go with a floating midi skirt whose volume and billowing silhouette catches the eye as you spin around the dance floor. It's up to you!