Jennifer Aniston was just spotted carrying The Row’s £5,000 Marlo Tote - we’ve found a similar style for under £35

It's a rare treat to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston out and about, with very few paparazzi snaps of the star on her day-to-day. With a penchant for pared-back styling, we weren't surprised to see Jennifer with one of the most timeless designer handbags slipped over her shoulder recently. Snapped carrying the sophisticated and minimalist Marlow Tote Bag by The Row, this bag is renowned for its elegant, simple design, practicality and luxe fabrication.

Handcrafted in supple leather, this relatively new release by The Row, has perhaps not yet gained the notoriety of the brand's iconic Margaux style, but this sizeable bag is set to become just as loved. With expandable sides, this roomy design is great if you like large tote, making it an excellent choice for stylish everyday commutes, or even what to wear on a plane as a great carry-on design.

Pictured on the set of The Morning Show in New York City, she styled the luxury accessory with a simple, summer outfit idea of warm-weather-friendly capri trousers, a black tank top and a pair of beige flip-flops, a shoe style that is very much the actress' signature, finishing off with the soft and supple leather bag adding polish to her laidback look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But while we want to recreate Jen’s look down to a T, her luxury bag comes with a high price tag. Retailing for just over £5,000, we’ve found an affordable alternative on the high street that we’ll be styling to emulate Jen's effortlessly chic style.

H&M’s Shopper Bag in Dark Brown is uncannily similar to Jen’s tote from The Row, with its spacious design, supple leather-look fabric and structured handles delivering a chic aesthetic for just £32.99.

Shop Jennifer Aniston’s The Row Handbag Lookalike

Of course, the price disparity means some obvious differences between the two bags. While the shape is similar, the main difference is the fabric. The Marlow Tote is made of dark brown calf leather, which is a hardy, long-lasting fabric that will wear beautifully, increasing in softness as it ages. This makes it an heirloom piece that’s worth investing in.

If budget, understandably, is an issue, the H&M bag makes a great alternative. It is, however, made from polyester, which is why it’s so much cheaper than Jen’s designer accessory. But, you still get the look of leather, and the dark brown shade is a good match for The Row’s handbag, too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both bags boast plenty of storage space as they have expandable sides, with the H&M bag being only slightly narrower than its luxury counterpart. There’s a subtle difference when it comes to the handles, too. The Marlow Tote has long, rounded handles that connect to the centre main body of the bag, with sleek stitch detailing. The height of the handle makes slinging it over your shoulder comfortable to wear. The H&M tote features handles that then become part of the bag’s structure as they arch into the angled side seams, for a streamlined finish, although they appear maybe a fraction shorter than that of The Row bag.

While the polyester H&M bag may not last as long as the high-end style from The Row, if you simply want to recreate Jen’s look for less, or need a practical shoulder bag, this H&M version offers a strong resemblance to her chic Marlow Tote.

There are endless styling options when it comes to this bag style, too, whether you go with the designer piece or the high-street alternative. Dark brown chocolate works with a range of neutrals and is a colourway expected to roll into next season, meaning you will get plenty of use out of either design.