Jennifer Aniston's silver mini dress and chic blazer was a masterclass in layering tailored essentials over glam sparkles
Jennifer Aniston paired the outfit with sparkling star earrings for a red carpet-appearance
Jennifer Aniston's flawless evening look of glitter and a tailored blazer proved that sparkles can look subtle and chic when paired with the right separates.
Jennifer Aniston may be our quiet luxury fashion muse, but she's also a master in elegant evening looks. A dive into the archives showed us Jen's prowess when it comes to making an impact on the red carpet, with a timeless look that we'll be recreating when party season comes around.
Stepping out for the premiere of The Bounty Hunter in London back in 2010, Jennifer looked radiant on the red carpet in a dazzling silver mini dress with an utterly timeless tailored black blazer layered on top, pairing her look with some strappy Jimmy Choo heels.
Jennifer's striking dress was an ultra-mini Valentino Fall 2009 Couture silver shimmering dress, which was also styled on the runway with a black jacket. However, she opted for a shorter tuxedo-style layering for her red carpet appearance. Adding even more sparkle with her accessories, Jennifer wore a pair of dangling silver star earrings.
With summer drawing to a close and winter party season on the horizon, opportunities to style some sparkles are nearing. Jennifer's mini dress and blazer combination proves that you can combine glam shimmer with the more classic look of a structured black blazer that provides both warmth and coverage.
Channel Jennifer's Style
This statement sequin mini is a steal in the Whistles summer sale for just £75, reduced from £189. The retro-inspired design has a '70s feel that will wow at upcoming parties.
This chic sequin wrap dress combines an eye-catching effect with a very wearable shape. Plus it's also in the summer sale with £50, bringing this designer item down to a more affordable price point.
This structured mini dress will look equally great alone or under tailored jackets in the style of Jennifer Aniston. Pick it up for just £39, reduced from £65.
This slim-fit jacket comes in an array of colour ways to suit any occasion, but we guarantee you'll get your wear out of classic black.
These strappy heels will elevate any evening outfit, from straight leg trousers or jeans to a show-stopping evening dress like Jen's.
While we're not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet, the A/W season is just around the corner and both these pieces can work as transitional pieces throughout the seasons. A silver sequin dress can be teamed with a lighter longline jacket and sandals for a chic summer look worn for the last days of sunshine (or if you're lucky enough, on a winter sun holiday), then again once party season hits.
Meanwhile, a black tuxedo jacket is a capsule wardrobe essential all year round, lending itself to evening dresses, or more casual outfits, elevating a simple white t-shirt and jeans. If power dressing is the goal, there are few more impactful fashion combinations than a fitted blazer and tailored trousers.
