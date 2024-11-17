It's hard to make a puffer jacket look chic, but Jennifer Aniston proved its possible with her clever styling

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for making casual basics look unbelievably chic – and this look might just be the best showcase of her fashion talents.

Stepping out back in 2011 to a Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, Jen paired her high-shine puffer with subtle flared jeans and tan suede boots. The puffer jacket is notoriously difficult to style, the shapeless cut needing clever styling to elevate its functional design.

Don't get us wrong, we love a puffer jacket, it's one of the best winter coats for when the temperature drops. It's function, quite rightly, overrides its style, but that doesn't mean when wearing one we don't want to look and feel good. Jen's outfit is a brilliant example of how to elevated this style of coat – and it's really easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Alamy / Francis Specker)

Shop puffer jackets

BCBGeneration Crop Puffer Jacket £97.84 (was £145.14) at Nordstrom Sometimes all it takes to elevate a basic is a tweak in material, something Jen is clearly aware of with her high-shine puffer. This water resistant piece is strikingly similar to Jen's, but no doubt a fraction of the cost. The volume and high collar elevate the look and add extra protection against the elements. Black High Shine Shower Resistant Padded Coat £72 at Next Elevated puffer jackets don't come much better than this. Perfect for keeping you warm and making a statement, this striking piece has a shower resistant high-shine outer layer, press stud fastening slightly off-centre, adjustable waist toggles and high collar for the coolest look. Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket £73.38 (was £146.77) at Nordstrom Simple but classic, this collar puffer jacket from Sam Edelman is super versatile - you could pair this with pretty much any winter outfit. A covered placket and high collar will ensure you stay warm, and the less puffed design makes it all the more flattering. Currently on sale, this is selling fast!

Jen's look might be from a while back, but, always way ahead of the curve, she's wearing some of this season's hottest trends. The actress elevated her signature jeans not only with her high-shine puffer, but with some of the best suede boots going, taking the outfit for casual everyday, to something altogether more chic.

Wearing jeans with a really subtle flare allowed her to wear them over the top of her boots, elongating her legs and creating the most flattering silhouette. The scarf adds a pop of colour and the ability to de-layer if need be. It's this considered, clever styling we've come to expect from Jennifer, and something we are always appreciative of.

As we get further into winter, we're going to need an alternative to our trusty trench coats, and whereas before a puffer jacket might not have been our first choice, Jen has just convinced us otherwise.