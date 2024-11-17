It's hard to make a puffer jacket look chic, but Jennifer Aniston proved its possible with her clever styling
The actress wrapped up for winter in a high-shine jacket, flared jeans and chocolate brown suede boots
Jennifer Aniston is renowned for making casual basics look unbelievably chic – and this look might just be the best showcase of her fashion talents.
Stepping out back in 2011 to a Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, Jen paired her high-shine puffer with subtle flared jeans and tan suede boots. The puffer jacket is notoriously difficult to style, the shapeless cut needing clever styling to elevate its functional design.
Don't get us wrong, we love a puffer jacket, it's one of the best winter coats for when the temperature drops. It's function, quite rightly, overrides its style, but that doesn't mean when wearing one we don't want to look and feel good. Jen's outfit is a brilliant example of how to elevated this style of coat – and it's really easy to recreate.
Jen's look might be from a while back, but, always way ahead of the curve, she's wearing some of this season's hottest trends. The actress elevated her signature jeans not only with her high-shine puffer, but with some of the best suede boots going, taking the outfit for casual everyday, to something altogether more chic.
Wearing jeans with a really subtle flare allowed her to wear them over the top of her boots, elongating her legs and creating the most flattering silhouette. The scarf adds a pop of colour and the ability to de-layer if need be. It's this considered, clever styling we've come to expect from Jennifer, and something we are always appreciative of.
As we get further into winter, we're going to need an alternative to our trusty trench coats, and whereas before a puffer jacket might not have been our first choice, Jen has just convinced us otherwise.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
