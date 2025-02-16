Jennifer Aniston's way to wear pinstripe at BAFTA New York was streets ahead of the demure trend

The 2025 BAFTAs has seen a plethora of stars walk the red carpet, all dressed to the nines and looking fabulous. But certain looks stick with you when watching these awards, and Jennifer Aniston's demure pinstripe suit from back in the day is one of them.

Looking at BAFTA events over the years, Jennifer's elegant outfit is one that has long stuck in our minds, not least because pinstripe is back in a big way this year. Anyone with classic taste has this print hanging in their wardrobe, and Jen's head-turning look is a great example as to why.

The actress wore the Alexander McQueen trousers and blazer for the BAFTA New York screening of The Morning Show back in 2019. Streets ahead of the trend, Jen paired the suit with, well, very little, actually, wearing nothing underneath the blazer and just some classic black heels completed the super sophisticated look.

A post shared by BAFTA New York (@baftany) A photo posted by on

Get Jen's style

Exact Match Alexander McQueen Pinstripe Trousers £349 (was £1,150) at Flannels Unbelievably, Jen's exact pair of trousers are still available, although at this reduced price, it's not hard to see why there's only a few items left. The designer piece not only offer timeless sophistication but lots of comfort with wide legs and high waist. Livia Pinstripe Blazer £80.95 at Nordstrom A timeless staple, a pinstripe blazer elevates any outfit, day or night. This would work with matching trousers, but offers so many styling options by itself. Team with jeans, a crisp white tee and the best white trainers for the ultimate casual chic look. Aliza Pinstripe Straight Leg Pants £57.57 at Nordstrom A great starting point if you are new to pinstripe - these roomy straight leg trousers are really flattering and comfortable. They have pockets, front and back, and enough room for chunky boots, trainers, loafers – whatever your shoe of choice. Refined casual wear at its finest.

Classically a pattern associated with workwear, last year we saw pinstripe break the mould with modern ways to incorporate the print into people's wardrobes. And we couldn't be happier about it. While we love (some) florals, pinstripe ranks highly on our list of timeless prints, and we can't wait to see more of it in the upcoming spring/summer fashion trends.

If a suit is a bit too much to try off the bat, go for a single piece and style with something plain to break it up a bit. A pair of pinstripe trousers and a crisp white tee is a look any fashion would be impressed with. But if you really want to go for it, Jen's example is a timeless classic that will definitely make you look and feel the business.