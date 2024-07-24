We can't believe Jennifer Aniston's favourite Nike trainers are on sale with 50% off - making them just £60
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
We can't believe that the Nike workout trainers that Jennifer Aniston swears by are actually on sale for a really affordable price right now.
Finding a pair of the best running shoes can be tricky for various reasons. Whether you struggle to find a lowkey yet stylish design that suits your style or if comfort is something you struggle with, securing the dream pair of workout trainers sometimes requires a fair bit of hunting.
That's why we love to search for recommendations from fashion icons who love fitness - and Jennifer Aniston's workout trainer recommendation is one we're certainly going to try out.
Speaking to Shape, Jen explained that while she prefers to wear no shoes at all for some workouts, she has a particular pair that she loves for running and walking - and those are the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 trainers.
Shop Jennifer's Nike Trainers On Sale
Jen's Trainers
The exact pair of Nike trainers recommended by Jennifer Aniston herself are on sale for an incredible price right now. Slashed from £119.99 to £60, they're an unmissable buy if you're after a new pair.
Shop More Nike Trainers On Sale
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 running shoes have been praised by shoppers for their ability to make it feel like you're running "on air" - and their lightweight and bouncy design means they're a comfy and supportive option for all running abilities.
Available in both classic black and white and a pretty pink and white colourway, the pair are so easy to incorporate into your workout wardrobe - especially if you love to stick to classic monochrome and lowkey colours in the gym.
The ideal everyday trainers, these Nikes look timeless and offer a breathable mesh composition and sturdy rubber sole for grip and durability.
We can't quite believe that Jennifer's exact recommendation are on sale right now and for such a bargain price, with the pair being slashed from £119.99 to a seriously reasonable £60.
