Jennifer Aniston stuns in a timeless little black dress immaculately styled with the dreamiest gold details

Jennifer Aniston
(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston is the perfect model for just how versatile a little black dress can be - and she's made a case for styling one with elegant gold details.

There's no doubt that a staple of any capsule wardrobe is the iconic and timeless little black dress. Right from her days as the inimitable Rachel on the sitcom Friends, to taking to the red carpet to promote her latest work in shows such as The Morning Show, both the actress and her characters have perfectly rocked the LBD.

Now, Jennifer has shown us that the wardrobe must-have isn't just for TV and events, it can even be worn while fussing over your adorable pooches. That's right, in a video shared to Instagram, the star wore an iconic black dress on set to discuss dog shampoo while petting two adorable dogs. Not only that, she was a masterclass in styling the dress with the dreamiest gold accessories and we're off the emulate her look - and also wouldn't say no to getting a good dog snuggle in too.

Steal Jennifer's Style

Crinkle Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress
Karen Millen Crinkle Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress

Not only does this crinkle jersey dress ooze some serious Jennifer-style class, it's currently in the sale at an amazing 75% off. The dress is enhanced with a crinkle texture over sculpting jersey fabric, and elevated with a simple twist detail. The round neck, sleeveless design and maxi length add a timeless touch.

Grace Karin dress
Grace Karin Ladies Wrap Black Dress

Budget friendly but no less beautiful, this sleeveless dress features a shawl lapel, bodycon fit and elegant mid-calf length. This is definitely one for any staple wardrobe that will ensure a silhouette that's both sleek and stylish.

Kiana Ruched Bodycon Dress, Black
Jolie Moi Kiana Ruched Bodycon Dress

Such an elegant brand with a vintage touch - every wardrobe should contain a little Jolie Moi. Sitting close to the frame, this knee length dress features a V-neckline and an elasticated waist. Pair with your favourite heels for the perfect look anytime of the year.

Grace Leather Chain Slingback Heels
All Saints Grace Leather Chain Slingback Heels

These shoes tick all the boxes - they're Jennifer-esque, gorgeous, and in the sale - definitely ones to grab while you can. Slingback silhouettes are a staple in any wardrobe in the same way as a little black dress. Across the toe features gold chain links in a hexagon shape to add interest, and these shoes also have the huge bonus of easily pairing with any outfit whether its dressing up or down.

Paperclip Chain Necklace - Gold
Edge of Ember Paperclip Chain Necklace

If you look closely you can see Jennifer is wearing a gold paperchain necklace very similar to this one. This will add a touch of modern elegance to your look, and is crafted with 18k gold plated recycled sterling silver. The perfect partner for your next look.

Bulova Ladies' Rectangular MOP Dial Bracelet Watch
Bulova Ladies' Rectangular Mop Dial Bracelet Watch

Complete you outfit with a refined gold-tone watch featuring a mother-of-pearl dial accented with gold-tone Roman numeral markers. Elevate your style with understated luxury.

The gold accessories are just bold enough to pop, yet remain delicate enough not to detract from Jen's overall outfit. As the actress appears to be on a set, her hair looks immaculate and her ever-present signature blown out style finishes her look to perfection.

The star's makeup is as understated and perfect as her outfit, with flawless skin and a grey smoky eyeshadow offsetting her blue eyes. Needless to say, the party season might be over, but there's always room for that perfect black dress in your life, and we're off to make sure we've got the perfect gold accessories for the next time out own LBDs make an outing.

