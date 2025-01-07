Jennifer Aniston stuns in a timeless little black dress immaculately styled with the dreamiest gold details

Jennifer Aniston is the perfect model for just how versatile a little black dress can be - and she's made a case for styling one with elegant gold details.

There's no doubt that a staple of any capsule wardrobe is the iconic and timeless little black dress. Right from her days as the inimitable Rachel on the sitcom Friends, to taking to the red carpet to promote her latest work in shows such as The Morning Show, both the actress and her characters have perfectly rocked the LBD.

Now, Jennifer has shown us that the wardrobe must-have isn't just for TV and events, it can even be worn while fussing over your adorable pooches. That's right, in a video shared to Instagram, the star wore an iconic black dress on set to discuss dog shampoo while petting two adorable dogs. Not only that, she was a masterclass in styling the dress with the dreamiest gold accessories and we're off the emulate her look - and also wouldn't say no to getting a good dog snuggle in too.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Steal Jennifer's Style

The gold accessories are just bold enough to pop, yet remain delicate enough not to detract from Jen's overall outfit. As the actress appears to be on a set, her hair looks immaculate and her ever-present signature blown out style finishes her look to perfection.

The star's makeup is as understated and perfect as her outfit, with flawless skin and a grey smoky eyeshadow offsetting her blue eyes. Needless to say, the party season might be over, but there's always room for that perfect black dress in your life, and we're off to make sure we've got the perfect gold accessories for the next time out own LBDs make an outing.