We're copying Jennifer Aniston's timeless trick to perfectly layer and stack our favourite jewellery items

If you've been wondering how to stack and layer jewellery the right way, let this archival look from Jennifer Aniston show you how it's done. Her gold-layered necklaces and wrist wear look effortlessly stylish, reminding us that when done right, layering jewellery can elevate any outfit.

This time of year we're all looking for ways to liven up our favourite staples from our winter capsule wardrobes, and one guaranteed way is by adding pieces of fabulous jewellery to the mix. However, stacking and layering jewellery can take accessorising to a whole new level. It's the perfect way to add personality to neutral or block-coloured outfits. Whether with mismatched metals or carefully curated items, stacked or layered accessories can transform the simplest outfit, and Jennifer's look proves exactly this.

Attending a Spanish TV show back in 2011, Jennifer Aniston wears an all-black outfit consisting of wide leg tailored trousers and a black v-neck t-shirt. She adds several layered thin gold chains, each one delicate but with differing lengths. And on her wrist she wears a chunky gold watch alongside one thick bangle and thinner gold bracelets too.

Shop Jennifer's Look

Monica Vinader Fine Oval Chain Necklace Adjustable

This necklace is made in high-shine gold vermeil, and is designed to wear however you want, whether solo or layered and you can also add a pendant too.

Monica Vinader Alta Textured Chain Necklace Adjustable

This gold textured can be added to your favourite outfits looks every single day. Wear alone or stack up with other gold chain necklaces, add earrings and you're good to go.

Astrid & Miyu Aqua & Pearl Charm Necklace in Gold

This charm necklace in gold is simply delightful. The pearls and gemstones make this piece work all season long. Wear alone or layer up with another delicate chain necklace.

Abbott Lyon Essence Gold 23 Watch

This gold 5-link chain watch has a pearlescent square dial, which gives it a vintage edge. Buy this as the ultimate treat for yourself or gift a loved one this season.

Missoma Classic Cuff Bracelet

This gold cuff is a stylish piece of jewellery that will easily become your go-to. Team with another gold bangle for the chicest effect.

Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Bangle

Made from 18k gold vermeil this wrap bangle gives a double effect that looks luxurious and elegant. Whilst its an investment piece it is one worth making.

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants

You can't go wrong with a pair of wide leg trousers, you'll wear these all year round. From colder days with your best wool jumper to the summer months styled with a light blouse.

Belle & Bloom Feel For You V-Neck Top

This relaxed black top has adjustable straps to fit you perfectly. It can be dressed up or down from daytime outings to evening events.

Steve Madden Jozie Bootie

These almond toe black ankle boots are ideal for the colder season. Team with almost anything from your wardrobe, from denim jeans to a little black dress.

The trick to layering jewellery is to start with pieces that complement each other, either with similar metal tones, or even contrasting colours. And choose differing thickness and lengths of pieces to add dimension and texture.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "When it comes to jewellery, I say the more the merrier. Get yourself a necklace separator to make sure they don't all get tangled up, and mix two or even three necklaces of different lengths. All gold looks really nice on Jennifer, but you can of course throw in some silver too! Leave the rest of your outfit simple to let your sparkle do the talking".

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

