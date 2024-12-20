We're copying Jennifer Aniston's timeless trick to perfectly layer and stack our favourite jewellery items

If you've been wondering how to stack and layer jewellery the right way, let this archival look from Jennifer Aniston show you how it's done. Her gold-layered necklaces and wrist wear look effortlessly stylish, reminding us that when done right, layering jewellery can elevate any outfit.

This time of year we're all looking for ways to liven up our favourite staples from our winter capsule wardrobes, and one guaranteed way is by adding pieces of fabulous jewellery to the mix. However, stacking and layering jewellery can take accessorising to a whole new level. It's the perfect way to add personality to neutral or block-coloured outfits. Whether with mismatched metals or carefully curated items, stacked or layered accessories can transform the simplest outfit, and Jennifer's look proves exactly this.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending a Spanish TV show back in 2011, Jennifer Aniston wears an all-black outfit consisting of wide leg tailored trousers and a black v-neck t-shirt. She adds several layered thin gold chains, each one delicate but with differing lengths. And on her wrist she wears a chunky gold watch alongside one thick bangle and thinner gold bracelets too.

Shop Jennifer's Look

The trick to layering jewellery is to start with pieces that complement each other, either with similar metal tones, or even contrasting colours. And choose differing thickness and lengths of pieces to add dimension and texture.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "When it comes to jewellery, I say the more the merrier. Get yourself a necklace separator to make sure they don't all get tangled up, and mix two or even three necklaces of different lengths. All gold looks really nice on Jennifer, but you can of course throw in some silver too! Leave the rest of your outfit simple to let your sparkle do the talking".

(Image credit: Getty Images)