Jennifer Aniston's delicate gold jewellery and chain detail heels were the most gorgeous addition to her LBD

Jennifer Aniston's sleek and classic black midi dress look is a masterclass in timeless styling, with her delicate gold jewellery and matching chain detail heels elevating the simple look into one worthy of the fashion archives.

The black dress is a winter capsule wardrobe staple and comes around every single year without fail thanks to its timeless and classic appeal. Whether you're a fan of the LBD and are relying on its sultry look to create the perfect Christmas party outfit this year, or you prefer longer, pencil-skirt styles that add a touch of sophistication to your office wear outfits, there's no denying the power of the monochrome piece.

And Jennifer Aniston knows this. In a snap posted to Instagram, she let her simple, figure-hugging black midi dress do all the talking as she accessorised with a selection of oh-so classy gold jewellery and a pair of matching gold-toned, chain detail court heels.

The minimal look oozes sophistication, with the striking black dress taking centre stage to show off Jennifer's figure. The cut of the piece is super flattering, with a high crew neck, chunky shoulder straps, and form-fitting bodice giving a sleek and classic look. Made from what appears to be a slightly stretchy fabric, the dress hugs the hips and thighs before falling straight at the skirt for a really streamline style.

While Jennifer could've used the dress as a plain and simple base for adding colour, patterns or texture, she leaned into the pared-back and minimal look with the addition of just a few simple accessories.

On her left wrist, she wore a gold watch whose shining metal strap and sleek rectangular-shaped face brought a gleaming flair to the outfit and we love the chunkier style that brings a classic yet contemporary touch to the outfit.

A selection of gold rings decorated her fingers, with one thick band and another similarly chunky knot detail ring complimenting the watch.

She also wore a gold chain necklace with the piece boasting a wide, rectangular chain style that brought a dainty yet eye-catching element to the simple crew neckline of her dress.

And playing into all this gold-toned accessorising, Jennifer opted to finish off her outfit with a pair of black court shoe heels that boasted a matching gold-toned chain detail across the front of the foot. The shoes perfectly balanced timeless style with a modern look, with their classic elongated square toe, low heel and simple design being elevated by the chunky three chain appliqué.

The look is so simple and chic and we're going to be recreating it all throughout winter, not only for the many parties that are sure to be thrown over the festive season, but to give our work wear a sophisticated and easy-to-replicate edge too.