Jennifer Aniston teaming basic black flip flops with a chic blazer proves why your pair should be more than just beachwear

Jennifer Aniston's combination of basic black flip flops with a pair of cool khaki trousers and a timelessly chic blazer proves why they're a pair of shoes that shouldn't just be kept in the holiday section of your wardrobe.

Picking stylish shoes for your summer capsule wardrobe that are both versatile and stylish often means warm weather outfits incorporate your best white trainers, a pair of espadrilles or comfy strappy sandals, with simple flip flops being reserved for days at the poolside or beach.

But Jennifer's super stylish outfit topped off with a pair of incredibly simple black flip flops demonstrates exactly why they should be a summer footwear go-to, even for more put-together styling.

In an old photo taken back in May 2013, Jen can be seen stepping out in New York City, sporting a pair of delicate black flip flops with some cargo-style pants in muted khaki green. Adding a timeless and elegant edge to the ensemble, the Friends actress opted for a smart single-breasted black blazer, worn over the top of a charcoal grey low-cut T-shirt.

Accessories elevated the relaxed yet stylish look to a cooler level, with a pair oval-framed shades, that still fit in with sunglasses trends over a decade later. A woven tan belt added another layer of neutral colouring to the look, while a black shoulder bag with chunky gold hardware carried Jen's city essentials.

The beauty of a pair of sleek black flip flops is that they're incredibly easy to find and often super affordable. A pair that we particularly love are the Havaianas Slim Black Flip Flops. They're a trusted brand that flip flop lover Jennifer has even been seen sporting in the past - and a pair of sturdy and long-lasting Havaianas will only set you back around £30.

Summer comfort is clearly a priority for Jen, as she's been photographed countless times pairing flip flops with the likes of jeans, cargos, summer dresses and skirts.

And as per usual, if Jennifer Aniston does it, we want to copy.