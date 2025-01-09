Jasmine Harman’s sunshine yellow jumper is a much-needed antidote to grey winter that makes us smile

Jasmine Harman wore a sunshine yellow jumper last year and we’ve been reminded how joyful bright knits like this can be in winter.

When the skies are grey and the ground is frosty it’s amazing what wearing a bold colour can do to make everything feel that bit brighter. You don’t have to go all-out with vivid tones but just picking one key piece that will go with your winter capsule wardrobe staples is such an easy way to bring some vibrancy to your cold weather style. Sunshine yellow is one bright colour many people might think of as tricky to wear, but A Place In The Sun: Home or Away’s Jasmine Harman has worn it with ease.

The TV host, who relocated to Spain herself in 2023, shared a sweet video on Instagram last year talking about the importance of following your dreams and not putting off until tomorrow what you can do today. Jasmine’s choice of knitwear was very much in line with this outlook with its cheerful yellow tone that conjures up images of sunny beaches and summer days.

Yellow is often associated with happiness and hope and her jumper had a simple silhouette that meant the colour was the focus. It had a classic crew neckline, a relaxed fit and long sleeves and the timelessness of its design helped to balance out the vivid yellow. Sadly, we didn’t get a glimpse of what Jasmine was wearing with her knitwear but there are so many ways you can style this shade.

Bright yellow looks gorgeous as a contrast against light blue denim and it doesn’t come much easier to wear than a ‘jeans and a jumper’ outfit in winter. Alternatively, for a more dressed-up look you could pair a yellow knit with black tailored trousers or a midi skirt, heeled boots and plenty of your favourite jewellery. Keeping the rest of your clothing neutral is the way to go and this styling principle applies to wearing any bright hue - from cobalt blue to magenta pink.

If you let the bright shade do the talking and make the most of your go-to wardrobe favourites then wearing a more out-there colour isn’t so daunting. To do this even more subtly, why not consider adding some colour with your best winter accessories, rather than a jumper.

Jasmine Harman’s sunshine yellow knitwear was perfect for a sunny February day abroad and would work just as well with a coat layered over it in the UK’s winter. The A Place In The Sun star has never been afraid to embrace statement colours with her outfits and as well as loving a bit of yellow, she’s also regularly worn red, green and blue in recent years.

Jasmine might primarily be seen wearing these gorgeous, vibrant shades in sunnier climes whilst at home or filming for the Channel 4 show, but there’s no reason why we can’t all take some inspiration from her style and bring it into our own outfits.