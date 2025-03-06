Classics for a reason - Jasmine Harman’s comfy wedges and florals are everything we love about summer style

Jasmine Harman has reminded us that comfy wedges and show-stopping florals are classic summer styles for a reason.

It’s still too cold right now to be getting as much wear as we’d like out of our spring capsule wardrobe but that hasn’t stopped us from skipping ahead and dreaming of summer looks too - especially since a lot of summery pieces tend to sell out fast. There are some summer items that will never go out of style and A Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman has just paired them together. Wedges and florals have earned their status as classics for spring/summer and on 4th March the presenter shared a picture of herself wearing them on Instagram ahead of a new episode of the Channel 4 home-hunting show airing.

She was in Tuscany for this episode and her Cotton Traders shirt dress and caramel-toned wedges echoed the joyfulness of the bright blue skies and rolling hills. Sadly, her exact dress isn’t available anymore but there are still so many alternatives out there that give a similar feel.

Shop Floral Dresses

& Other Stories Floral Dress £85 at & Other Stories A wrap dress always feels so elegant and this one is midi length and has short cap sleeves. It ties at the side and is covered with a delicate white floral motif that works so well with the sky blue base fabric tone. Wear with white sandals or espadrilles for an instant summer or holiday outfit. Nobody's Child Floral Dress £59 at Nobody's Child Bring some extra brightness to spring and summer with this vivid green and yellow floral midi dress. It features a sweeping V-neckline with tie details and the skirt has a ruffle along the hem and skims your silhouette. With white or tan accessories, this dress will do all the talking. Phase Eight Printed Dress Was £130, Now £65 at Phase Eight Currently reduced in the sale, the Phase Eight Evelin dress is perfect for special occasions in spring and summer and has a faux wrap bodice with covered buttons. The frill sleeves and matching frill along the asymmetric hem ooze femininity and this would also be a stunning holiday piece.

Shop Summer Wedges

Dune Leather Cork Wedges £79 at Dune These stunning shoes are made from soft leather with elasticated straps to help ensure a wonderful fit. They have a cork wedge and come in standard and wide fit versions, as well as in a paler ecru shade. Wear with everything from jeans to summer dresses. TOMS Ankle Strap Wedges £85 at M&S Designed with a two-strap style with an adjustable buckle fastening on the ankle strap, these chunky wedge sandals also have a platform sole. They are selling fast and the TOMS signature logo embroidery on the heel is subtle but brings an elevated touch. H&M White Espadrille Wedges £27.99 at H&M If you prefer an espadrille sole when it comes to wedges then these are an affordable option that look so chic. They have straps over the top of the foot, as well as a practical ankle strap. The chunky base means that these don't have an overly high wedge but still give you elevation.

Jasmine’s dress fell to an elegant midi length and had short sleeves and a neat collar. The drawstring detail added more structure and is something worth looking out for if you want your summer dresses to accentuate your waist. Belted dresses or self-tie wrap dresses can have a similar effect and the A Place in The Sun star loosely tied her drawstring in a bow.

The silhouette of this piece is very simple but that allowed the vivid colours and floral motifs to really take centre stage. Almost every inch of the white background fabric is covered in different flowers, with plenty of powder blue ones alongside pops of pink, royal blue, yellow and green.

Some people might be hesitant about mixing so many different colours together in one outfit but florals are one of those prints that makes this not only easy, but so pretty too. Jasmine’s dress was like the clothing equivalent of a flower-filled meadow and there’s no better time to experiment with wearing more bold tones than summer.

Florals aren’t a specific spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 but they come back year after year without fail and if you want to wear them right now, we’d recommend picking up a dress with longer sleeves that can be rolled up as the weather gets warmer. Alternatively, a short sleeved dress that would work with a neutral cardigan over the top is another way to enjoy wearing an outfit like Jasmine’s pre-summer.

In the Tuscan sunshine she didn’t need extra layers and styled her dress with light brown wedges. They had a crisscross of straps helping to keep her toes secure in the shoes and an ankle strap at the back. It’s possible that these were espadrille wedges, though they look to us to be cork.

Both types of wedges are incredibly popular and equally timeless. This shoe design gives you elevation but is far comfier to wear than stiletto heels and works better for walking on grass. These aren’t the only pair of wedges in Jasmine Harman’s collection and she often reaches for them when she’s filming the Channel 4 show abroad.

In January she shared a snap of herself wearing higher espadrille wedges with green and pink straps that mirrored the colours in her dress. Whichever wedges she chooses, though, they’re often worn with floral dresses to create a summery combination.