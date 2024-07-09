Isla Fisher's navy floral dress and crisp white blazer at Wimbledon offers the perfect styling tip for the ever-changing weather
We can't wait to recreate this look for the summer season
This Wimbledon 2024 look from actress, Isla Fisher is the epitome of summer elegance, and it offers an excellent styling tip that accounts for the changeable British weather.
If you are still wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, Fisher's navy and white ensemble is a fabulous look to gather some inspiration from. Plus, her dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses we've seen all season, combining a delicate floral pattern with a classic shirt dress silhouette.
The navy floral crepe dress is from Ralph Lauren and has a small buckled belt that cinches in at the waist, a design feature that's great if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Paired with a white blazer (ideal for cooler days), strappy heels, and a Dolce & Gabbana handbag, this look is up there with the best Wimbledon fashion looks.
Looking vibrant, she stood for a photo with the white blazer draped over her shoulders, clutching the Dior Sicily Handbag in her right hand. She was later spotted watching day 8 of The Championships, in the sophisticated outfit.
When it comes to the Wimbledon dress code, anything goes, and of course, attendees may choose the classic styling option of Wimbledon whites. However, Fisher's combination of a navy dress with striking white accessories offers a unique take on this historic trend. Proving that bright summery hues, such as white or cream, pair well with darker colours, such as navy or burgundy.
Shop Isla Fisher's look
exact match
And pairing a feminine floral dress with a tailored blazer is a look that we are seeing much more of in recent months, and this is one of the best styling tips for unpredictable weather - and it looks fabulous!
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''We're all desperate to wear our summer dresses at the moment, and although most of us have given up on sunshine and reverted to cosy knits and jeans, Isla Fisher is showing us how to make florals a bit more weather-appropriate. Not only is a well-fitted blazer an extra layer, it will lend a smart finish to any look. A dress and blazer is a tried and tested fashion formula for Kate Middleton too, so it will always be a winner, whatever the occasion.''
Shop Summer Blazers
