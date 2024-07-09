Isla Fisher's navy floral dress and crisp white blazer at Wimbledon offers the perfect styling tip for the ever-changing weather

We can't wait to recreate this look for the summer season

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Isla Fisher poses in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite during day 8 of Wimbledon 2024 on July 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published

This Wimbledon 2024 look from actress, Isla Fisher is the epitome of summer elegance, and it offers an excellent styling tip that accounts for the changeable British weather.

If you are still wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, Fisher's navy and white ensemble is a fabulous look to gather some inspiration from. Plus, her dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses we've seen all season, combining a delicate floral pattern with a classic shirt dress silhouette.

The navy floral crepe dress is from Ralph Lauren and has a small buckled belt that cinches in at the waist, a design feature that's great if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Paired with a white blazer (ideal for cooler days), strappy heels, and a Dolce & Gabbana handbag, this look is up there with the best Wimbledon fashion looks.

Looking vibrant, she stood for a photo with the white blazer draped over her shoulders, clutching the Dior Sicily Handbag in her right hand. She was later spotted watching day 8 of The Championships, in the sophisticated outfit.

When it comes to the Wimbledon dress code, anything goes, and of course, attendees may choose the classic styling option of Wimbledon whites. However, Fisher's combination of a navy dress with striking white accessories offers a unique take on this historic trend. Proving that bright summery hues, such as white or cream, pair well with darker colours, such as navy or burgundy.

Shop Isla Fisher's look

Floral Crepe Short-Sleeve Dressexact match
Ralph Lauren Floral Crepe Dress

Offering a relaxed fit and a belted waist for definition, this is a gorgeous staple to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Style with heeled sandals, or dress down with your best white trainers.

HARPER TAILORED SINGLE BREASTED SUIT BLAZER
Reiss Tailored Single Breasted Blazer

Made with breathable cotton, and offering a tailored fit, this blazer is a summer must-have, perfect for styling your summer dresses. And it's reduced by almost 50%!

Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals - White
Charles & Keith Block Heel Sandals

These sandals should be seriously considered if you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and the block heel offers support and comfort, especially for all-day wear.

And pairing a feminine floral dress with a tailored blazer is a look that we are seeing much more of in recent months, and this is one of the best styling tips for unpredictable weather - and it looks fabulous!

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''We're all desperate to wear our summer dresses at the moment, and although most of us have given up on sunshine and reverted to cosy knits and jeans, Isla Fisher is showing us how to make florals a bit more weather-appropriate. Not only is a well-fitted blazer an extra layer, it will lend a smart finish to any look. A dress and blazer is a tried and tested fashion formula for Kate Middleton too, so it will always be a winner, whatever the occasion.''

Shop Summer Blazers

Fitted Linen Blazer
COS Fitted Linen Blazer

Linen for summer is a no-brainer, and if you're on the look out for a warm weather appropriate blazer, then this one is an excellent choice.

Cream Linen-blend Single Breasted Blazer
Nobody's Child Linen Blazer

Offering a glamorous take on a tailored classic, this plunging v-neck blazer could be styled so many ways, making it a wardrobe must-have.

LINEN BLEND BLAZER JACKET
Uniqlo Linen Blazer Jacket

In a soft orange, this blazer is certain to add a pop of colour to your look. Style with a patterned dress, a white jeans outfit or wear with tailored black trousers.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

