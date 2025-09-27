Holly Willoughby just revisited one of her favourite outfit formulas, and it’s perfect for the new season
The presenter opted for one of her failsafe looks while at a charity event, and the autumnal colours really wowed
Whether it’s jeans and a blazer or a certain style of dress, when you find an outfit combination that looks and feels good, you’ll often find yourself recreating it again and again. This is clearly how Holly Willoughby feels about a brown leather skirt and a similar-toned top, as the presenter has revisited this particular ensemble countless times over the years.
Holly has been spotted wearing a chocolate, burgundy or tan-hued separate many times, and tends to team her glossy skirt with a jumper or top in a complementary neutral tone. The fashion formula always looks great on the star, so it came as no surprise when I spotted her wearing another iteration of the outfit while at a charity event in London earlier this month.
It looked like the star was wearing a burgundy leather skirt by one of the best women's workwear brands, The Fold, which she teamed with a fuzzy-knit short-sleeved jumper in an oatmeal hue and a pair of suede court shoes. The outfit looked fabulous on the celebrity, and it's one of those combinations that’s very easy to recreate and wear for both day and night plans. I have rounded up some similar styles below that will work beautifully with your autumn capsule wardrobe for years to come.
Shop Holly's look
Exact Match
This real leather staple will work nicely with auburn and chestnut toned tops or give it a fresh vibe by buddying it up with a crisp white shirt and shiny gold jewels.
Swap your everyday T-shirt for a fluffy knitted version and team it with barrel leg jeans for a cosy yet casual weekend look.
This faux-leather piece will recreate the star's look for less. Team it with an oversized wool jumper and your best knee high boots.
Tuck in this top to a skirt like the presenter or try wearing it with leopard print denim and your most comfortable trainers.
It doesn't matter if you opt for a real or faux leather skirt; investing in a piece like Holly's will be a wise decision for your wardrobe. As well as flattering your figure with an A-line shape that will cinch in your middle and skim over your hips, the timeless design and colour will sit as a chic base for a whole host of colours and styles of top.
You could give your skirt a boho feel with a pussybow blouse and suede boots, or keep it feeling classic with a pale grey T-shirt and your best trench coat. An autumnal-hued skirt is brilliantly versatile and will see you through all kinds of occasions in the most stylish way.
