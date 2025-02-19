Holly Willoughby's camo mini skirt, khaki tee and stylish hiking boots just perfected 'glamourflage' dressing
Holly proved why khaki and camouflage are trends we should be into with in her mini skirt with chunky boots
Holly Willoughby's camouflage print mini skirt, khaki brown tee and chunky lace-up walking boots nailed 'glamourflage' dressing and proved it's a trend we should be jumping on in 2025.
The British TV icon is currently hosting Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt - and with Holly on our screens, comes incredible outfits. With the show having been filmed in the Costa Rican jungle, Holly's styling in each episode has featured plenty of enviable summer wardrobe staples (hello, snake print skirt), along with lots of stylish walking boots.
She's been sharing snapshots of her looks on Instagram and her latest upload showed off her blend of a camo print mini, a khaki brown tee and a pair of ultra cool black lace-ups.
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
A photo posted by on
Shop Holly's 'Glamourflage' Style
Holly's Skirt
A mini skirt with an edge, this Re/Done piece offers a lowkey take on camo print with a cool zip detail and oversized utility-style pockets.
Holly's Boots
Need style when it comes to your outdoor footwear? These Grenson lace-up boots are gorgeously sleek and oh-so practical all at once.
Posing on set for the cool social media snap, Holly can be seen sporting the Re/Done Camouflage Cotton-Blend Gabardine Mini Skirt, featuring a brown-toned camouflage print and a zip-front detail. She teamed the military style mini with a simplistic khaki T-shirt and channelled the edgy outdoorsy style even further with a pair of chunky leather boots by Grenson.
The stark black leather of the statement boots provided the perfect contrast to the muted neutral hues of Holly's khaki and camo blend - and injected a dose of practicality ideal for the muddy terrain around the filming location. We've seen Holly wear the pair in various outfit shots shared from her time making the show - and they work every time, proving both their versatility and wearability.
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
A photo posted by on
We often see Holly looking ultra glam on the red carpet or polished in smart-casual looks but we love this cooler, more laidback side to her style - and we're more tempted than ever to give camo a try this summer, too.
While army-style prints can seem overly bold and a little daunting for everyday wear, opting for softer tones of green, beige and brown like Holly has is an easy way to incorporate a feel for it into your wardrobe.
