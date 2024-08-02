Helen Skelton's leopard bikini with chunky hoop earrings has got us ready to click 'check out' on some animal print swimwear
Helen's swimwear stash features a bold leopard number that's got us ready to wear animal print around the pool
Helen Skelton's gorgeous beach blend of a leopard print bikini with chunky hoop earrings and some statement sunglasses has got us on the hunt for some bold animal print swimwear.
Every year, when holiday season rolls around, we face the task of getting clued up on swimwear trends of the moment and selecting the key poolside pieces that are going to star in our summer capsule wardrobes.
Of course, we have our old faithful staples that get packed in our suitcases year after year - but every now and then we see something that gives us the urge to branch out a little when it comes to our swimming ensembles.
This time, it's Helen Skelton's combination of a striking leopard print two piece with a pair of golden hoop earrings and some seriously cool shades that's got us feeling tempted to do some swimsuit shopping before our upcoming getaways.
Shop Animal Print Swimwear
Taking to Instagram back in February, Helen shared a snapshot of her with her son, Ernie, enjoying a day on the beach during a family trip to Lanzarote.
Posing on the sand, the Countryfile presenter can be seen sporting a halter neck bikini top with a tie-side pair of matching bottoms, both adorned with a large neutral toned leopard print design.
Helen never fails to inject a serious dose of style with the addition of accessories and we rarely see a snap of her where she isn't sporting a pair of statement earrings, a gorgeous pair of shoes or some ultra trendy sunglasses.
For her animal print beach moment, she went for a pair of thick gold hoops and pair of dark shades with muted grey frames. Meanwhile, a delicate heart necklace added a little sparkle to her neck.
Of course, bold printed swimwear can sometimes feel a little daunting, but opting for a lowkey colour palette like Helen's when wearing animal print swimsuits can ensure your holiday mode look stays sophisticated.
And woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for taking inspiration from Helen's beach day ensemble - and for taking leopard print further than your jeans and accessories.
"The leopard print trend has been huge so far in 2024, but you don't have to limit yourself to denim," Caroline says.
"Taking spots to the beach is a great way to embrace the look, and is a refreshing change if you tend to stick to block colour swimwear. Accessorise with cat eye sunglasses and an oversized tote bag to go all out for glamour."
