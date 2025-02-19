Helen Skelton’s ultra-wide jeans and pastel knitted vest just made the ultimate transitional outfit

Helen Skelton pulled together a stunning casual look in a blend of ultra-wide leg jeans and knitted vest, with a checked trench finishing off the look.

We can't wait to delve into our spring capsule wardrobes and pull out the floating maxi skirts, brightly coloured knits and even the sandals that we've been collecting for the warmer season - but we're not quite out of winter yet and thermal layers and practical boots are still, begrudgingly, our go-tos at the moment.

But Helen Skelton's latest look perfectly blends a spring-ready feel with all the practicality we need in cool weather. Pairing some comfortable jeans in a wide-leg cut with a lilac button up knitted vest, she styled a trench coat in a checked print with the look along with a beautiful blue beaded necklace to introduce some spring-like colour.

The outfit formula is so simple, taking the the classic 'jeans and a nice top' rule we so often fall back on for party outfits and date-night looks and bringing it into casual wear.

But these aren't just any jeans; Helen's are cool and stylish pair with a flattering high-waist and, most strikingly, an ultra-wide silhouette at the leg. Our favourite wide leg style on steroids, the jeans still look sleek and sophisticated as they're not overly baggy despite being so wide legged. When replicating Helen's look, making sure of this is important so you want a style that is made from a high-quality, non-stretch denim for a more structured and put-together look.

Whether you opt for an ultra-wide leg fit or stick to a pair of the best wide leg jeans with a slightly more slimmed down style, styling them with a cropped knit like Helen has done is a great option - especially in the late winter months as spring creeps ever closer. She's wearing a button up vest here, not a cardigan, though some added warmth with the extra sleeve layer wouldn't go unappreciated when stepping out in the cool.

The lilac colour of the knit is so sweet and feels very spring-like, with the knit bringing in a a lovely pop of texture as the colour compliments the rich indigo hue of her denim. It works to brighten everything up a notch, which is just what we want as we head into warmer months.

Finishing off her outfit, Helen threw on a beautiful longline trench coat with a navy and white checked pattern adding a fun yet classic print to the outfit. We always love a trench and this look is a real masterclass in wearing them, not only for winter but also for spring where you'll probably still want some protection from the wind and rain.

Accessorising her outfit, Helen added a pair of oversized silver hoops, a chunky chain link necklace and, our favourite piece of her jewellery, a colourful gemstone necklace lined with turquoise beads.

Alongside the purple of her knit and the dark hues of her jeans and coat, the blue beads added so much fun into the outfit in a still very subtle way. As we pre-empt the warm spring weather, little pops of colour like this are definitely going to be featuring in our outfits as small reminders of the heat yet to come.