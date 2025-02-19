Helen Skelton’s ultra-wide jeans and pastel knitted vest just made the ultimate transitional outfit

With spring weather on the horizon, we're taking note of Helen's statement jeans moment

Helen Skelton
Helen Skelton pulled together a stunning casual look in a blend of ultra-wide leg jeans and knitted vest, with a checked trench finishing off the look.

We can't wait to delve into our spring capsule wardrobes and pull out the floating maxi skirts, brightly coloured knits and even the sandals that we've been collecting for the warmer season - but we're not quite out of winter yet and thermal layers and practical boots are still, begrudgingly, our go-tos at the moment.

But Helen Skelton's latest look perfectly blends a spring-ready feel with all the practicality we need in cool weather. Pairing some comfortable jeans in a wide-leg cut with a lilac button up knitted vest, she styled a trench coat in a checked print with the look along with a beautiful blue beaded necklace to introduce some spring-like colour.

Helen Skelton wearing ultra-wide leg jeans, purple knit and trench coat

Shop Helen Skelton's Look

ultra-wide leg jeans
Per Una High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans with Lyocell

Available in petite, regular and long leg lengths, you can easily get the perfect fit with these jeans that boast a super high waist with a flattering, waist-cinching look to offset the ultra-wide leg fit at the leg.

purple knitted button up vest
M&S Cotton Rich Knitted Slim Textured Waistcoat

The perfect layering piece for spring that offers warmth, texture and a pop of colour to any outfit, this knitted waistcoat boasts a flattering slim fit and cropped length.

navy trench coat
boohoo Belted Trench Coat

With a loose fit, double-breasted design and tailored look that's highlighted by the flattering tie-belt at the waist, this trench coat is the perfect finishing touch for any 'jeans and a nice top' look.

ultra-wide leg jeans
River Island Blue Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans

Made from 100% cotton for a durable and comfortable design, these ultra-wide leg jeans boast a clever elasticated waist at the back for easy wear that still looks oh-so chic.

checked trench coat
boohoo Check Trench Coat

With a classic thin-lined check pattern of browns, black and blue running across this classic trench coat, you can easily bring a pop of colour and fun print into any outfit.

blue beaded necklace
Philip Jones Synthetic Turquoise Mini Beaded Gemstone Necklace

Emulating the look of Helen's stunning gemstone necklace for an affordable price, this synthetic turquoise necklace is made of mini gemstones beads in a stunning blue shade.

The outfit formula is so simple, taking the the classic 'jeans and a nice top' rule we so often fall back on for party outfits and date-night looks and bringing it into casual wear.

But these aren't just any jeans; Helen's are cool and stylish pair with a flattering high-waist and, most strikingly, an ultra-wide silhouette at the leg. Our favourite wide leg style on steroids, the jeans still look sleek and sophisticated as they're not overly baggy despite being so wide legged. When replicating Helen's look, making sure of this is important so you want a style that is made from a high-quality, non-stretch denim for a more structured and put-together look.

Whether you opt for an ultra-wide leg fit or stick to a pair of the best wide leg jeans with a slightly more slimmed down style, styling them with a cropped knit like Helen has done is a great option - especially in the late winter months as spring creeps ever closer. She's wearing a button up vest here, not a cardigan, though some added warmth with the extra sleeve layer wouldn't go unappreciated when stepping out in the cool.

The lilac colour of the knit is so sweet and feels very spring-like, with the knit bringing in a a lovely pop of texture as the colour compliments the rich indigo hue of her denim. It works to brighten everything up a notch, which is just what we want as we head into warmer months.

Finishing off her outfit, Helen threw on a beautiful longline trench coat with a navy and white checked pattern adding a fun yet classic print to the outfit. We always love a trench and this look is a real masterclass in wearing them, not only for winter but also for spring where you'll probably still want some protection from the wind and rain.

Helen Skelton

Accessorising her outfit, Helen added a pair of oversized silver hoops, a chunky chain link necklace and, our favourite piece of her jewellery, a colourful gemstone necklace lined with turquoise beads.

Alongside the purple of her knit and the dark hues of her jeans and coat, the blue beads added so much fun into the outfit in a still very subtle way. As we pre-empt the warm spring weather, little pops of colour like this are definitely going to be featuring in our outfits as small reminders of the heat yet to come.

