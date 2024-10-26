Helen Skelton keeps it causal with flattering jeans and warm waterproof gilet - the stylish outerwear is just what we need for unpredictable autumn weather
Helen Skelton's practical gilet is an autumn staple
Balancing practicality with style, Helen Skelton put together the perfect look for unpredictable autumn weather with a flattering pair of jeans and warm waterproof gilet.
Autumn capsule wardrobes can be a tricky thing to pull together with the season's wildly unpredictable weather. The temperature can not only change from day to day, but seemingly hour to hour as well - and don't get us started on the rain...
So while we can transition many of our summer staples into the cooler months, cosying up our dresses with tights and practical suede boots or pairing our jeans with knitwear instead of floating blouses, there are a few additional pieces an autumn wardrobe demands - and Helen Skelton's stylish waterproof gilet is a must-have.
Shop Helen Skelton's Look
This water-resistant, lightweight gilet from outdoor specialists Mountain Warehouse is the perfect autumn layer. The material is treated with Durable Water Repellent, meaning rain with roll off the gilet and keep you nice and dry. It's also not overly puffy despite the padded insulation, making it a great travel companion as well as an easy-to-wear piece.
Designed in a comfortable regular fit, this puffer gilet from M&S is filled with warm and lightweight padding to protect you from the elements. The funnel neck offers additional warmth while the fun yellow zip details bring a practical and stylish touch to your look. Shoppers are raving about this gilet, with many saying it is 'warm but not too bulky.'
It's all about innovation with this puffer gilet from M&S, with their Thermowarmth tech keeping you extra warm while their Stormwear innovation protects you from unexpected rain showers. The practicality doesn't stop there with a regular fit pairing effortlessly with any look while the funnel neck, with features a detachable hood, offers added coverage.
This long sleeve top looks pretty basic, with its simple crew neck, flattering tight-to-the-body fit and lack of embellishments but, in reality, it's anything but basic. The lightweight fabric is brushed with M&S's Heatgen Plus technology that offers 'optimum insulation and a wonderfully soft feel,' making it perfect for cold days.
Straight leg jeans are a flattering and contemporary style that we're seeing more and more of as we move away from the skinny jeans and more form-fitting silhouettes that were popular in previous decades. These jeans from Mango offer a lovely relaxed feel, helping you to create laid-back looks that still feel elevated and sophisticated thanks to their crisp lines and flattering mid-rise waist.
Cut to a flattering slim fit that pairs as effortlessly with jeans as it does midi skirts or tailored suit trousers, this long sleeve top from M&S features a funnel neck to keep you warm no matter how cold the autumn weather gets and 'a hint' of stretch in the material keeps you comfortable as well as making sure the top fits perfectly.
In a daring video posted to Instagram, Helen shared her experience of canoeing across the highest aqueduct in the world and once we got over how impressive and slightly terrifying the feat was, we fell in love with her laid-back look.
Keeping it appropriately casual with a pair of straight-leg, light wash denim jeans that boasted a flattering and figure-hugging fit at the thigh before falling straight down from the knee, Helen cuffed the denim a few times over to create shorter leg. She presumably did this to avoid the hems getting wet as she paddled along in her canoe, though the styling trick is a great one to give well-loved jeans a new look and show off your shoes a little better.
To bring a pop of autumnal colour into her outfit, Helen paired her jeans with a striking red long-sleeve top, with the layer adding some much-needed warmth as well as some bright interest.
Covering much of the top was Helen's practical and stylish black waterproof gilet. The sleeveless puffer style features with a high and structured collar to keep the wind off of the back of the neck and it can also be zipped closed to offer more warmth in windy weather.
The longline style is so flattering as well as super handy for autumn where the temperature can remain relatively warm even in wet and windy conditions, with it offering the perfect amount of protection from the elements without making you overheat in too many layers.
We didn't catch so much as a glimpse of Helen's choice of footwear, though we'd be surprised if she wasn't wearing her go-to chunky lace-up Hunter boots that are equal parts chic and practical with their stylish platform sole, crisp cream colour, and comfortable padded ankle that might just make them the ultimate pair of autumnal walking boots.
And, the smallest of chic details, did you notice Helen's trendy autumn manicure? Tying into the red of her top, her nails were painted a stunning deep burgundy shade which we love for autumn.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
