Helen Skelton is a snow queen in silver sequins - her gorgeous sparkly dress is inspiring our NYE style
Helen Skelton has proved why sequin dresses will always be a festive staple and her embellished outfit is perfect for New Year's Eve
Helen Skelton’s silver sequin dress was a fabulous snow queen-esque outfit that is inspiring our approach to New Year’s Eve styling.
Every year we face the same styling dilemma when it comes to New Year’s Eve - whether to dress up for the occasion or pull out the cosiest pieces from our winter capsule wardrobe. This year the decision is still not yet made, but Helen Skelton’ has just made a case for going all-out this December. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses at her final couple of weeks of outfits of 2024 on BBC Morning Live and the first of these was a sensational sequin dress. Standing in front of a snowy studio scene featuring several Christmas trees, Helen beamed as the camera captured the dazzling sparkle of her outfit.
Her dress, which looks to be a Topshop design, had a high crew neckline and beautiful long sleeves, with more structured shoulders giving them a gorgeous drape. It had a streamlined shape that flared out slightly into the skirt and in another video in her post we got to see it was an elegant midi length.
This spectacular sequin dress is one that you'll be bringing out every Christmas and New Year for the foreseeable future. It has a classic column dress silhouette with a high neckline and the silver sequins make this such a stand-out piece.
Not everyone is a fan of silver and if you want something shimmery but a little more warm-toned, then this is a lovely option with its beige tone. It has an A-line midi length skirt, fitted bodice and the sequins are laid out in stripes and trace the silhouette of the dress.
Covered with sparkling silver embellishments, this dress is perfect for New Year's Eve, as well as for any upcoming winter events or weddings. It has an elegant cut-out at the back, a high necklace and a sultry split in the skirt that's great for ease of movement.
For a more understated take on a sequin dress why not try this stunning brown midi dress? The neutral tone and timeless shape make this so elegant and the material has added stretch for comfort. Pair with metallic, brown or black accessories for a beautiful look.
This sequin wrap dress also comes in black if you want to put a twist on the classic Little Black Dress, though we especially love the silver. It has shoulder pads for structure, a jersey lining and the wrapover front has a concealed hook-and-eye fastener.
There was a split at the front which is great for ease of movement and the simplicity of the shape helped to balance out the boldness of the embellishment of Helen’s dress. We often think of sequin pieces as making the perfect Christmas party outfit, but they’re just as fabulous for New Year’s Eve. Helen’s dress appeared to have a white base fabric covered with glimmering silver sequins and this created a stunning snow queen feel.
Metallic shades like silver, gold and bronze are always a great choice when you want your outfit to feel special and elevated and they’re so easy to style with any other colour too. The glimmering sequins adorning Helen’s dress instantly made it feel very glamourous, though a dress can be a lovely comfortable option when you don’t know what to wear.
Unlike co-ords or trousers and a top, a dress can be thrown on in moments without worrying about what you’re pairing it with. Even if you’re spending New Year’s Eve at home this year, a shimmery dress like Helen’s is a wonderful choice that will make you feel put-together and sophisticated with minimal styling fuss.
She styled her dress with a pair of pinky-beige court shoe heels which brought a timelessness to her look and ensured that the focus was still her sequin dress. Taking a more pared-back approach to your accessories is something that works so well when you’re wearing an embellished outfit and it helps to keep it more chic and not overwhelming.
Usually we’d expect to see Helen Skelton wearing her favourite day-to-day chunky gold jewellery, but on this occasion she decided to go without earrings or a necklace. The sequins provided enough sparkle already and we’ve seen Helen go for much less jewellery when she’s worn sequin or silver dresses in the past. She finished off her outfit by going for a voluminous ponytail with the front section left loose and gently waving to frame her face.
Going for an updo meant that her blonde tresses weren’t covering any of the sequin embellishment of her dress and the volume accentuated its glamour perfectly. If you haven’t yet decided what to wear for New Year’s Eve, something like Helen’s silver sequin dress is sure to be striking and make you feel special. For a cosy twist you could also easily pair a sparkly dress with a pair of knee high boots and tights for extra warmth.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
