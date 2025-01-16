Helen Skelton's cosy rust-toned jumper and leggings are the casual everyday look that’s perfect for frosty January

With the cold weather not going anywhere anytime soon, Helen Skelton's stylish rust-coloured jumper and casual leggings are the cosy look we need for January.

Now the hunt for Christmas party outfits is over for another year, January is usually a time for more comfortable and casual looks, and Helen Skelton just offered up the perfect outfit inspiration for a frosty day. The presenter's stylish Varley rust-toned jumper is a versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe - it can easily be dressed up or down and Helen paired hers with simple, soft gym leggings for the ultimate stylish but relaxed ensemble.

Sharing the outfit with her Instagram followers, Helen revealed she was in the midst of a big January sort out, and reorganising some of her furniture - and the star certainly looked dressed for the job. Whether you're heading off for a workout, a long winter walk, or grabbing a warming drink with friends, steal Helen's style and you'll be maxed out with comfort while you're on the go.

Get Helen Skelton's look

In her photo, Helen is smiling joyfully, and has her hair pulled back into a loose bun, with some free-flowing tendrils falling softly at the front of her face. Her makeup is pared back and neutral, and the star is wearing gold hooped earrings that match the gold of her paperclip chain necklace.

The rust tones of the Varley jumper are perfect for adding brighter hues to the grey of January days. The colour also looks lovely against the blonde shades of Helen's hair, and her Instagram followers were quick to point out how radiant and happy she looked in the picture.