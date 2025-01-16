Helen Skelton's cosy rust-toned jumper and leggings are the casual everyday look that’s perfect for frosty January

Helen Skelton's stylish orange knit and black leggings are the epitome of why cosy, comfortable items are what we want to wear right now

Helen Skelton attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
With the cold weather not going anywhere anytime soon, Helen Skelton's stylish rust-coloured jumper and casual leggings are the cosy look we need for January.

Now the hunt for Christmas party outfits is over for another year, January is usually a time for more comfortable and casual looks, and Helen Skelton just offered up the perfect outfit inspiration for a frosty day. The presenter's stylish Varley rust-toned jumper is a versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe - it can easily be dressed up or down and Helen paired hers with simple, soft gym leggings for the ultimate stylish but relaxed ensemble.

Sharing the outfit with her Instagram followers, Helen revealed she was in the midst of a big January sort out, and reorganising some of her furniture - and the star certainly looked dressed for the job. Whether you're heading off for a workout, a long winter walk, or grabbing a warming drink with friends, steal Helen's style and you'll be maxed out with comfort while you're on the go.

Get Helen Skelton's look

Varley jumperExact match
Reid Relaxed-Fit Jumper

Get Helen's exact look with the Varley woven-blend jumper. Featuring an exposed zip fastening at front, relaxed fit, high neck and raglan long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, the all over knitted and ribbed design is absolute perfection.

Women Half Zipper Knit Sweater Oversized Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Casual Basic Fall Winter Pullover Knitwear (brown, S)
Owegvia Half Zip Knit

Equally as elegant and stylish as Helen's sweater, this is the perfect budget option. Oversized with a half zip and a soft, woollen feel, this jumper will be a great addition to any winter wardrobe.

M&S Half Zip Sweatshirt
M&S Half Zip Sweatshirt

This affordable M&S sweatshirt is made from a textured borg-style material which is so cosy. The dark chocolate brown shade is so easy to wear and it has a half zip fastening, a high collared neckline and ribbed cuffs.

sweaty betty leggings
Sweaty Betty All Day Leggings

These lightweight Sweaty Betty gym leggings are perfect for everyday wear. The 80% recycled fabric is breathable and quick-drying, while the supportive high waist and seamed design add definition to your silhouette.

Response Cl Shoes
Adidas Response Cl Shoes

Currently in the winter sale, these adidas Response CL Shoes have a built-up structure inspired by trail runners, with a soft, lightweight midsole to keep you comfortable during any activity whether strenuous or sedentary.

Paperclip chain necklace
Abbott Lyon Chain Necklace

If you look closely you can see Helen has accessorised with a lovely, gold paperclip chain necklace. This very similar one is durable, water-resistant and has an extra protective layer which means no tarnishing.

In her photo, Helen is smiling joyfully, and has her hair pulled back into a loose bun, with some free-flowing tendrils falling softly at the front of her face. Her makeup is pared back and neutral, and the star is wearing gold hooped earrings that match the gold of her paperclip chain necklace.

The rust tones of the Varley jumper are perfect for adding brighter hues to the grey of January days. The colour also looks lovely against the blonde shades of Helen's hair, and her Instagram followers were quick to point out how radiant and happy she looked in the picture.

