Helen Skelton goes colour clash chic in ravishing red dress and candy pink heels

Helen Skelton went colour clash chic in a ravishing red midi dress and candy pink heels combination that we’re going to recreate.

For some people red and pink are two colours that should never go together but Helen Skelton’s red dress and pink court shoe heels have proved this is a colour clash that really works. The TV host and Strictly star has never shied away from bright outfits and we want to add her latest combination to our summer capsule wardrobe. Helen took to Instagram on 16th May to share a montage of photos and videos as she confirmed that she’s about to have a break from This Morning Live for a few weeks.

The first picture was of Helen wearing a ravishing red midi dress, standing with one hand on her hip and another on a bannister striking a confident pose. The dress looks to be the Red Abby Midi Dress by Nobody’s Child and it’s no surprise given how stunning it is that it’s sadly almost completely out of stock.

Helen’s red dress had a square neckline and if it was the Abby dress, then it also had a shirred back to ensure comfort and a perfect fit. The long sleeves were elegant and made this perfect for a range of weathers, depending on how Helen chose to accessorise her outfit. Red dresses are a brilliant option to have in your wardrobe if you want to make a statement but aren’t so comfortable with patterns like the leopard print trend.

They’re easy to dress up with heels or down with a pair of the best white trainers, and for cooler summer days a denim jacket is the perfect finishing touch. Alternatively, start out with a smaller pop of red in the form of a bag or top to see how it works with the items in your wardrobe.

Helen went for heels on this occasion and went all-out with the colour clashing and opted for a candy pink pair. The timelessness of the court shoe design was given a contemporary and fun update with the colour.

The pink shoes appeared to be suede or suede-effect, giving them a soft texture that contrasted with the block tone and crispness of her dress and made them even more feminine. Keeping to just two bright hues with her look gave it even more impact and a level of sophistication that often comes with colour-blocking. With this outfit Helen had her blonde hair in a chic updo with a few loose pieces framing her face and added a chunky gold necklace for a touch more glamour and detail.

This isn’t the first time that Helen Skelton has chosen to go all-out with red and it seems to be one of her favourite colours to wear. Earlier this month she shared a selection of snaps of her outfits including a cherry red jumpsuit and what looks like it could’ve been the same necklace.

The second photo in her recent montage, however, showed her styling up a vivid lilac dress and showed just how comfortable she is wearing bright colours and clashing them. With a keyhole neckline detail, high neck and puff sleeves, as well as a ruffle on the skirt, this was a fabulous springtime outfit. She wore a pair of powder blue court shoe heels which were similar in design to her pink ones to complete her outfit.