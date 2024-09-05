Helen Skelton's leopard print dress was a summer stunner that can become an autumn staple - all it takes is some chic layering

Helen Skelton's leopard print dress was a summer stunner from 2022 that can become an autumn staple thanks to layering.

We’re gradually edging closer and closer to finalising our autumn capsule wardrobe and thankfully for fans of the leopard print trend, this bold print isn’t going anywhere as the seasons begin to change. Just as popular now as it was earlier this year, leopard print is perfect for people who want to wear patterns but feel more comfortable sticking to a neutral colour palette. The mix of gold and brown tones in classic leopard print also lends itself to autumn and if you haven’t considered a leopard print dress before, you’d be surprised how easy they are to wear.

We’re constantly inspired to add to our wish-list after seeing Countryfile star Helen Skelton’s looks and the presenter loves a bit of leopard print now and then too. In 2022 she took to Instagram to share a snap of her during filming for Channel 5’s On the Farm - and Helen’s leopard print dress is a stunning piece that can easily be worn into autumn.

Shop Leopard Print Dresses

M&S Leopard Print Dress £45 at M&S This beautiful leopard print dress comes in regular, petite and long versions and is a piece you can enjoy wearing in mild autumn weather. When it gets colder, add a pair of knee high boots, a chocolate brown kit and a jacket to ensure you stay cosy and still look incredibly stylish. KAFFE Leopard Print Dress £64.99 at John Lewis If you want to make a real impact then look no further than this fabulous leopard print dress, with its v-neckline, buttons and waist belt. The flutter sleeves are elbow-length and the flared skirt has an elegant drape to it. This is easy to layer over and can take you from daytime to evenings out. Nobody's Child Leopard Print Dress £69 at Nobody's Child The long sleeves on this leopard print dress make it suitable for autumn days even without layering and we're particularly taken with the square neckline and back. It's made from responsible viscose with a touch of stretch and the flowing skirt is so pretty.

It was an elegant midi length with a tie waist belt, ruffled angel sleeves and a matching ruffle running along the bottom hem. These delicate, feminine details were a lovely contrast with the bold animal print which was on the paler side of what we often see from items with this pattern. The base colour of Helen’s dress was a soft golden brown which allowed the black spots to really pop and instead of incorporating other warm tones as well, it kept to just these two.

This pared-back approach to leopard print made this dress all the more versatile when it comes to styling possibilities, though this is a remarkably easy-to-style pattern despite it being so statement. Denim and red look particularly fabulous with leopard print, as do neutral tones which echo the hues in the pattern itself.

On this occasion Helen Skelton chose to take the neutral route with her accessories and wore her dress with a pair of flat tan sandals. These had beautiful straps that criss-crossed over her foot and were a complimentary contrast with the dress. However a leopard print dress like this could be worn in the colder months too, simply by changing footwear and embracing layering.

Helen could easily swap her sandals for her best winter boots and layer over a knitted vest or cardigan, and possibly also her beige trench coat or a leather jacket, to continue wearing her dress in autumn. A pair of knee high boots under a midi dress is something we especially love, though ankle boots would also look lovely with a dress like Helen’s and brown and black boots would both work with leopard print.

Anyone who's a fan of wearing long sleeved T-shirts under short sleeved dresses in autumn might also be tempted to do this with a leopard print one too. Alternatively, a long sleeved leopard print dress would also be a great addition to your wardrobe, taking inspiration from the On the Farm presenter’s more summery outfit. When it turns exceptionally cold you can also layer over a long sleeved leopard print dress with a cosy neutral jumper.