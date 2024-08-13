Helen Skelton’s timeless black leggings and top are the ‘perfect pairing’ - we’re copying this stylish yet practical look for summer workouts
Helen Skelton has shown her style credentials with a stunning workout outfit for a walk in the hills that we can all recreate at home
Helen Skelton’s timeless black leggings and top are the stylish yet practical pairing we’re copying for summer workouts.
Helen Skelton is making the most of the end-of-summer heatwave the UK is experiencing right now and whilst we’ve been entranced by her swimwear looks in recent weeks, her impeccable sense of style extends to her gymwear too. There are so many factors to consider when you’re on the lookout for the best workout leggings and Helen’s latest outfit has shown that they can not only be practical but also be incredibly stylish. The Countryfile presenter took to Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures from her time in a national park and in the second snap we saw a glimpse of her wearing some very chic gym wear.
Standing against a gate with a truly magnificent backdrop of rolling hills bathed in summer sunlight, Helen wore a black gym top and matching leggings. The set was the epitome of pared-back sophistication as well as being very functional for a countryside walk.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Helen Skelton's Workout Outfit
These are classic, slightly cropped leggings that you will find yourself getting so much wear out of. They're also available in a 'full length' version and are sweat-wicking, quick drying and breathable. If you want leggings that are designed for every workout and are super stretchy, these are the ones to add to your collection.
Also available in a range of other equally beautiful colours, this black sports bra offers medium support, with sweat-wicking and removable padding. It has a scoop neckline and looped back, with an adjustable T-bar strap. Wear with black leggings to create a matching set or with a vibrant pair to switch things up.
The GT-2000 12 shoe is so versatile and works for various distances, with FF BLAST PLUS cushioning and PureGEL technology. They are so comfortable and soft to wear and they have the added bonus of being incredibly stunning too. Pair with any of your workout sets and they will finish off your active look to perfection.
The top was cropped, with a scoop neck and thicker, supportive straps and Helen’s leggings had a gorgeous high-waisted fit to them which is so flattering if you want to accentuate your waist. The TV presenter’s choice of an all-black workout set is genius for a hike in particular as the darker colour won’t show any potential stains from mud or dirt from the ground as much as a pastel or lighter-toned set would.
This top and legging combination from Helen also looked incredibly chic and minimal and, like so many of the best black gym leggings, could easily be worn outside of working out too. If you want to be comfy as well as stylish when doing errands or popping out with friends and family, simply add a black cami or T-shirt and your best white trainers to make your black leggings that bit more elevated. For her hike in the hills, though, we’re not surprised that Helen opted for a pair of workout trainers from ASICS.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
They had a white sole and what appeared to be an indigo upper that contrasted with Helen’s black workout set. Having such a neutral top and leggings meant that Helen could also easily have worn brighter trainers and it would’ve looked equally fabulous. Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr agrees that a black workout set is hard to beat.
"When it comes to activewear, you'll never go too far wrong with a classic black combination. High waisted leggings and a sports bra are the perfect pairing whether you're hiking, running errands, hitting the gym or just working from home, and timeless black allows you to add a pop of colour with your trainers or layer a statement t-shirt over the top," she says. "Investing in key activewear basics will always pay off, and Sweaty Betty is my top tip."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)
A photo posted by on
Right now you might be able to pick up some investment gymwear pieces at a discount right now in the Sweaty Betty sale, but even if you already have a favourite black top and leggings for working out in, Helen has given styling inspiration. She swept her golden hair up into a sporty high ponytail which kept it out of her face whilst walking and wore a pair of black sunglasses, as well as her beloved gold jewellery.
Helen Skelton is often seen wearing a chunky gold necklace or earrings and for her time in the lakes she chose a gold chain and hoops. These gave her activewear a glamorous edge and we can’t help wanting to copy this the next time we venture out into the great outdoors.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Queen Elizabeth’s little-known title that has passed to her ‘favourite’ Duchess Sophie
Queen Elizabeth was once known by a different title and she was the last to use it publicly before her daughter-in-law Duchess Sophie
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 tips for runners, whether you're new to running or trying to hit a PB
New to running and looking to improve your speed or up your distance? We've got a great selection of tips to help you reach your goals
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Wanting to channel Ganni's signature style? This M&S checked dress is identical to the gingham seersucker wrap dress
If you're wanting to give off Scandinavian chic look no further than M&S
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes is the epitome of casual elegance in chunky fisherman sandals, oversized shirt and elevated joggers in New York
Katie Holmes has perfected that casual, comfy style and her oversized shirt, jogger and sandal combination is our new favourite
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gabby Logan's chic embroidered blouse and white tailored trousers is a winning combination that we can't wait to recreate
On the Lorraine Show Gabby glowed in a stylish summer look - including a blouse from one of our favourite French brands
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clare Balding gives a masterclass in tailoring with a striking turquoise blazer that's surprisingly versatile
It's the ideal hue for the sunny weather
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive
She mastered Scandi styling in white trousers - the anti-trend staple you need in your capsule wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's green tracksuit and white trainers look is casual chic at its best - and you can get her entire outfit on the high street
The Olympian looked effortlessly cool and comfortable in some stylish Adidas athleisure-wear
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Louise Redknapp's oversized red-and-white-striped shirt, turned-up jeans and striking red sandals are an unbeatable classy summer combination
The singer looked radiant in the cool, chic ensemble
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Salma Hayek just wore a striking bikini that's both affordable and supportive - it's the perfect swimwear for the last days of summer
The age-defying actress wore a £60 two-piece from Pour Moi that has rave reviews online
By Caroline Parr Published