Helen Skelton’s timeless black leggings and top are the ‘perfect pairing’ - we’re copying this stylish yet practical look for summer workouts

Helen Skelton’s timeless black leggings and top are the stylish yet practical pairing we’re copying for summer workouts.

Helen Skelton is making the most of the end-of-summer heatwave the UK is experiencing right now and whilst we’ve been entranced by her swimwear looks in recent weeks, her impeccable sense of style extends to her gymwear too. There are so many factors to consider when you’re on the lookout for the best workout leggings and Helen’s latest outfit has shown that they can not only be practical but also be incredibly stylish. The Countryfile presenter took to Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures from her time in a national park and in the second snap we saw a glimpse of her wearing some very chic gym wear.

Standing against a gate with a truly magnificent backdrop of rolling hills bathed in summer sunlight, Helen wore a black gym top and matching leggings. The set was the epitome of pared-back sophistication as well as being very functional for a countryside walk.

Recreate Helen Skelton's Workout Outfit

Power 7/8 Gym Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty These are classic, slightly cropped leggings that you will find yourself getting so much wear out of. They're also available in a 'full length' version and are sweat-wicking, quick drying and breathable. If you want leggings that are designed for every workout and are super stretchy, these are the ones to add to your collection. Sweaty Betty Medium Support Bra £55 at Sweaty Betty Also available in a range of other equally beautiful colours, this black sports bra offers medium support, with sweat-wicking and removable padding. It has a scoop neckline and looped back, with an adjustable T-bar strap. Wear with black leggings to create a matching set or with a vibrant pair to switch things up. ASICS GT-2000 12 Trainers £140 at John Lewis The GT-2000 12 shoe is so versatile and works for various distances, with FF BLAST PLUS cushioning and PureGEL technology. They are so comfortable and soft to wear and they have the added bonus of being incredibly stunning too. Pair with any of your workout sets and they will finish off your active look to perfection.



The top was cropped, with a scoop neck and thicker, supportive straps and Helen’s leggings had a gorgeous high-waisted fit to them which is so flattering if you want to accentuate your waist. The TV presenter’s choice of an all-black workout set is genius for a hike in particular as the darker colour won’t show any potential stains from mud or dirt from the ground as much as a pastel or lighter-toned set would.

This top and legging combination from Helen also looked incredibly chic and minimal and, like so many of the best black gym leggings, could easily be worn outside of working out too. If you want to be comfy as well as stylish when doing errands or popping out with friends and family, simply add a black cami or T-shirt and your best white trainers to make your black leggings that bit more elevated. For her hike in the hills, though, we’re not surprised that Helen opted for a pair of workout trainers from ASICS.



They had a white sole and what appeared to be an indigo upper that contrasted with Helen’s black workout set. Having such a neutral top and leggings meant that Helen could also easily have worn brighter trainers and it would’ve looked equally fabulous. Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr agrees that a black workout set is hard to beat.

"When it comes to activewear, you'll never go too far wrong with a classic black combination. High waisted leggings and a sports bra are the perfect pairing whether you're hiking, running errands, hitting the gym or just working from home, and timeless black allows you to add a pop of colour with your trainers or layer a statement t-shirt over the top," she says. "Investing in key activewear basics will always pay off, and Sweaty Betty is my top tip."

Right now you might be able to pick up some investment gymwear pieces at a discount right now in the Sweaty Betty sale, but even if you already have a favourite black top and leggings for working out in, Helen has given styling inspiration. She swept her golden hair up into a sporty high ponytail which kept it out of her face whilst walking and wore a pair of black sunglasses, as well as her beloved gold jewellery.

Helen Skelton is often seen wearing a chunky gold necklace or earrings and for her time in the lakes she chose a gold chain and hoops. These gave her activewear a glamorous edge and we can’t help wanting to copy this the next time we venture out into the great outdoors.

