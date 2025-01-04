Planning an outdoors adventure? Helen Skelton’s long green parka and walking boots are the staples that’ll keep you cosy

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get outside and into nature more often, you'll want to take notes from Helen Skelton who perfectly balanced practicality with style when she wore a long green parka coat and pair of waterproof boots for a walk with her family.

We all know that walking is good for our health, whether you head off to hike in some of the most beautiful places on Earth or stay closer to home and explore local forests, fields and parks. But with the cold winter weather only set to get even more chilly, it can feel like a struggle to get out into nature and keep warm while doing so.

That's why we're taking outfit inspiration from Helen Skelton who recently took to Instagram to share her favourite hiking memory from 2024. In the series of snaps, which show her and her family enjoying a stunning forest walk, she's wearing an oh-so cosy long green parka coat and a pair of waterproof walking boots - the pairing is the cosy-chic outfit we needed to inspire our own outdoorsy looks.

While we only got a glimpse of Helen's walking look in the pictures, it was enough to show us that her coat and walking boots pairing is the ultimate outdoor style for the chilly winter months.

With a pair of black skinny jeans, which are a winter capsule wardrobe staple that work for quite literally any occasion and always look oh-so chic, making up the base of her outfit, it was Helen's super long khaki coat that kept her warm and cosy in the cold weather.

With a calf-skimming hemline, practical hood and padded insulation, the style is perfect to bundle up in whether you're heading out into nature for a family adventure or simply going to run errands. On those days where the temperature really means you want to stay in bed all day long, it's the ideal piece to wrap you up and keep you feeling cosy.

The khaki shade is a lovely one for winter too, with it adding a splash of subtle, earthy colour to any outfit that still ties into the deeper, moodier shades we tend to gravitate towards in the cool months. Style it like Helen with an all-black look for some added interest, or pair it with some light-wash denim and a chunky white knit to bring in a darker, grounding shade.

Even pictured from behind, we immediately fell in love with Helen's black walking boots, with their soft black suede and striking shearling detail bringing a practical and cosy-chic touch to the outfit.

Investing in a pair of the best walking shoes like Helen's is a must for weekend walks and hiking trips no matter the season, with high-quality and durable pairs making your outdoors adventures all the more comfortable and easy to handle. In winter, it's perhaps even more vital, with the added element of snow, rain and even possibly ice meaning you want to ensure you're wearing waterproof and insulated shoes that have added grip so you don't slip or catch a chill.

Helen's footwear of choice proves that you can mesh this practical approach to shoe shopping with style as well, with the shearing cuff on her boots adding a stylish flair to her entire look as the sleek black suede acts as a chic finishing touch - the whole look is a real masterclass in what to wear while hiking.