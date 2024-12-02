Helen Skelton’s snuggly duvet coat and snow boots have us dreaming of frosty winter walks with hot chocolates

Helen Skelton’s duvet coat and boots prove that style and practicality go hand-in-hand and we’re taking inspiration for our next frosty walk.

The best winter boots and coats make you feel chic whilst keeping you warm and dry and no one knows the importance of striking this balance between style and practicality more than Helen Skelton. The Countryfile host often shares glimpses of her outfits on social media and we’ve come across a festive photo from December 2022 that epitomises Helen’s signature winter style. The mum-of-three took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share some snaps of her enjoying a Christmas outing with her children to meet Father Christmas and wore a snuggly black puffer coat with leather leggings and Sorel waterproof boots.

On their own each of these pieces are well worth having in your winter capsule wardrobe and together they created a cosy, comfortable and downright stunning look. Helen Skelton’s coat was longline and it had handy zips on the sides that could be adjusted to provide more ease of movement when you’re wearing plenty of layers.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Puffer Coats Like Helen's

H&M Water-Repellent Puffer Coat £64.99 at H&M This affordable puffer coat is crafted from water-repellent and windproof fabric, with a stand-up collar and an elasticated drawstring hood. It can be worn with your sportswear for a casual everyday look or thrown over a dress and boots for a more elevated outfit. Bernardo Hooded Puffer Jacket Was £153.54, Now £80.80 at Nordstrom Not everyone wants a longline puffer and this one falls to hip-length and has all the gorgeous details we want from a cosy winter coat, including quilting and a hood. It's currently 47% off in the sale and it comes in so many other equally versatile neutral tones too. Goodmove Hooded Puffer Coat £130 at M&S This Stormwear™ padded coat is part of M&S's Goodmove collection and has a shower-resistant finish, an adjustable hood and secure pockets for your essentials. The sleeves have thumbholes to help keep the wind out and the quilted detailing is timeless.

Shop Sturdy Winter Boots

Sorel Explorer Joan Boots Was £135, Now £76.85-£81.00 at Amazon These boots come in various shades and have a waterproof suede upper, microfleece lining and rubber sole which is brilliantly grippy. They're the perfect practical yet chic footwear choice for your next winter walk and can even be worn in light snow. Sorel Winter Carnival Boots Was £130, Now £68.84-£97.50 at Amazon Currently on sale, these boots are so handy to have in your collection for rainy and snowy days. They have a seam-sealed waterproof construction, as well as a waterproof vulcanised rubber shell and waterproof nylon upper. The felt inner boot provides extra insulating too. Dune Leather Ankle Boots Was £150, Now £120 at M&S For times when you don't necessarily need a fully waterproof boot but still want a grippy sole and comfort, these leather boots are a lovely option. They have a cleated sole, mid-height block heel and a snuggly faux fur lining to help keep you warm.

The classic quilting gave Helen’s duvet-style coat a traditional feel and the hood was another functional addition, both in case of rain and to provide even more insulation if she needed it. Although it’s easy to view puffer coats as something you’d only wear with casual outfits, we personally love wearing ours with more elevated pieces like knitted dresses and skirts too, as they’re far more versatile than you might imagine.

Neutral toned puffer coats like Helen’s are especially easy to style as you don’t need to worry about which tones will work with it. This means you’ll be far more likely to reach for your duvet coat as an everyday piece and Helen Skelton wore hers with what look to be a pair of leather or faux leather leggings. Keeping to a pared-back monochrome colour palette made her practical festive outfit feel so sophisticated and she tucked her trousers into black snow boots.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

They had laces up the front and a white fluffy lining to help keep Helen’s feet toasty throughout her visit to Santa. We suspect they might have been the Sorel Whitney II Waterproof Snow Boots which are made from waterproof suede and nylon upper and microfleece lining, as well as a faux fir trim. They also have a moulded EVA footbed and rubber traction outsole that provides grip and stability for when you’re out and about.

The TV star’s exact boots don’t look to be available anymore but Sorel makes so many fabulous designs that are well worth investing in to keep your feet dry and warm all winter long. Although the boots Helen wore in 2022 had a slightly sporty edge, they worked so well with her leggings and coat and she finished off her look with a black studded messenger bag worn crossbody.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

This was the perfect outfit for a special day out with her kids and we can easily imagine Helen Skelton’s duvet coat and boots getting a lot of wear on chilly winter walks and other family outings. Their designs are so timeless and they’d definitely count as two of Helen’s recently-revealed three winter essentials.

"You need a big, thick outer layer for those freezing cold days that will see you through a shower," Helen declared in a video where she teamed up with Go Outdoors. "Coupled with a cosy fleece you can wear on all occasions and a good pair of shoes.”