Helen Skelton is the queen of practical outfits - her dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet winter outings

Helen Skelton’s dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet and cold winter outings.

A winter capsule wardrobe is as much about practicality as it is style and no-one nails this combination quite like Helen Skelton. The outdoors-loving Countryfile star often shares snaps of her and her family out walking or swimming and she always looks just as fabulous doing this as she does when she’s in the filming studio. Her latest adventure took Helen to the beach on a cold October day and she fully embraced the change in seasons, wearing a cosy dry robe with chunky walking boots and a cap. Writing in the caption she shared that “literally not a weekend goes by” that she doesn’t see an “army of people” wearing dry robes and her outfit is giving us inspiration for when we go on cold walks and swims this winter.

Although the picture was black and white, Helen Skelton’s dry robe appeared to be a mid-to-light toned colour judging by the contrast with the wet sand and her cap. It had handy Velcro fastenings running up the front and fell to below her knees, with long sleeves and a hood.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit

Red Dry Changing Robe £169.95 at Red This Red Dry Changing Robe is Woman&Home Digital Editor Kerrie's pick and it's such a timeless design. It comes in so many shades as well as this very wearable and neutral black colourway, and it's rated 15k waterproof / 8k breathable. It features a peaked hood, wicking Sherpa fleece lining and practical pockets. Colombia Redmond 3 Trekking and Hiking Boots £77.99-£82.99 at Amazon These stylish hiking boots are on the more affordable side when it comes to practical walking boots and they have a rubber sole, moulded toe cap and Omni tech waterproof, breathable seam-sealed membrane. This makes them the perfect choice for wearing on wet walks this season. John Lewis Cotton Cap £15 at John Lewis With a simple design and only one element of adornment - a tiny gold-toned star on the front at one side - this cap will go with everything. It's made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable clasp and top vents. Wear with everything from gym gear and hiking outfits to jeans and a cosy jumper.

Shop More Dry Changing Robes

Mountain Warehouse Robe Was £159.99, Now £94.99 at Mountain Warehouse This changing robe also comes in purple and is crafted from 100% polyamide fabric that is waterproof, as well as windproof, with taped seams. The fleece lining is so cosy and the hood can be adjusted to achieve your perfect fit. Red Dry Robe in Teal £169.95 at Red If you want to add a pop of colour into your practical winter wardrobe then the dark teal colourway of the Red long sleeve robe is a beautiful way to do it. Breathable, waterproof, with a fleece-lined zip guard and fleece-lined hand warmers, this is such a functional item. Regatta Unisex Robe £58.00-£62.95 at Amazon This robe is an affordable choice that also comes in a range of other beautiful colours and patterns, as well as this stunning olive green hue. It has a zip closure, waterproof outer fabric, towelled lining and a loose fit to make changing on the go that bit easier.

Helen was wearing her dry robe like anyone would wear a parka coat, showing how easy they are to style as a functional piece. The Velcro means it was simple to take on and off in a hurry, and dry robes are waterproof and windproof which are essential details for many of us when we’re out and about in the colder months. The moisture-control lining helps to get you dry, making a dry robe perfect if you’re wondering what to wear wild swimming, though Helen looked to be wearing hers for a walk and mentioned school runs and watching from sport sidelines too.

Woman&Home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is a big fan of them herself - and she wears hers for a variety of different activities, just like Helen!

"As someone who is regularly stood for hours on a pitch sideline and out on very long muddy walks with the kids and dog, I had been after a changing-style robe for a while,” she says. “I wanted something that would give me full coverage, room to move, keep me warm, be breathable and completely waterproof, have enough pockets so I could be hands free but take everything I need out, have a hood big enough to cover my whole head, was easily cleaned and looked good - not much to ask, right?”

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Kerrie has now found her dream dry robe, explaining, “After doing some research, I came across this dry changing robe from red, which ticked all those boxes and was available in a range of beautiful colours. I have worn this coat numerous times now in the most dreadful weather, and I always feel fully protected from the elements. I've had so many compliments while wearing it too!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not known what colour Helen Skelton’s dry robe is but it had a cosy, white lining and she styled hers with a white top underneath and patterned leggings. To up the practical factor even more for her beach walk, the TV star also stepped out in walking boots. Many of us will have our favourite pairs of suede boots and knee high boots for autumn/winter but walking boots are an unbeatable choice for frosty or wet walks outdoors.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Helen has worn several pairs in recent months, from her Hunter walking boots to her BRGN boots, and these ones had a contrasting sole and upper. She finished off her look with a dark baseball cap that gave it an even more relaxed feel and looked to be wearing her signature chunky gold earrings. If you ever wondered whether practical outfits could ever reach the same chic heights as your everyday looks, then now we all know they can thanks to Helen Skelton’s gorgeous off-duty look.