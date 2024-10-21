Helen Skelton is the queen of practical outfits - her dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet winter outings
Helen Skelton's dry changing robe, walking boots and baseball cap showed that functional winter outfits can also be incredibly chic
Helen Skelton’s dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet and cold winter outings.
A winter capsule wardrobe is as much about practicality as it is style and no-one nails this combination quite like Helen Skelton. The outdoors-loving Countryfile star often shares snaps of her and her family out walking or swimming and she always looks just as fabulous doing this as she does when she’s in the filming studio. Her latest adventure took Helen to the beach on a cold October day and she fully embraced the change in seasons, wearing a cosy dry robe with chunky walking boots and a cap. Writing in the caption she shared that “literally not a weekend goes by” that she doesn’t see an “army of people” wearing dry robes and her outfit is giving us inspiration for when we go on cold walks and swims this winter.
Although the picture was black and white, Helen Skelton’s dry robe appeared to be a mid-to-light toned colour judging by the contrast with the wet sand and her cap. It had handy Velcro fastenings running up the front and fell to below her knees, with long sleeves and a hood.
Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit
This Red Dry Changing Robe is Woman&Home Digital Editor Kerrie's pick and it's such a timeless design. It comes in so many shades as well as this very wearable and neutral black colourway, and it's rated 15k waterproof / 8k breathable. It features a peaked hood, wicking Sherpa fleece lining and practical pockets.
These stylish hiking boots are on the more affordable side when it comes to practical walking boots and they have a rubber sole, moulded toe cap and Omni tech waterproof, breathable seam-sealed membrane. This makes them the perfect choice for wearing on wet walks this season.
With a simple design and only one element of adornment - a tiny gold-toned star on the front at one side - this cap will go with everything. It's made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable clasp and top vents. Wear with everything from gym gear and hiking outfits to jeans and a cosy jumper.
Shop More Dry Changing Robes
This changing robe also comes in purple and is crafted from 100% polyamide fabric that is waterproof, as well as windproof, with taped seams. The fleece lining is so cosy and the hood can be adjusted to achieve your perfect fit.
If you want to add a pop of colour into your practical winter wardrobe then the dark teal colourway of the Red long sleeve robe is a beautiful way to do it. Breathable, waterproof, with a fleece-lined zip guard and fleece-lined hand warmers, this is such a functional item.
Helen was wearing her dry robe like anyone would wear a parka coat, showing how easy they are to style as a functional piece. The Velcro means it was simple to take on and off in a hurry, and dry robes are waterproof and windproof which are essential details for many of us when we’re out and about in the colder months. The moisture-control lining helps to get you dry, making a dry robe perfect if you’re wondering what to wear wild swimming, though Helen looked to be wearing hers for a walk and mentioned school runs and watching from sport sidelines too.
Woman&Home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is a big fan of them herself - and she wears hers for a variety of different activities, just like Helen!
"As someone who is regularly stood for hours on a pitch sideline and out on very long muddy walks with the kids and dog, I had been after a changing-style robe for a while,” she says. “I wanted something that would give me full coverage, room to move, keep me warm, be breathable and completely waterproof, have enough pockets so I could be hands free but take everything I need out, have a hood big enough to cover my whole head, was easily cleaned and looked good - not much to ask, right?”
Kerrie has now found her dream dry robe, explaining, “After doing some research, I came across this dry changing robe from red, which ticked all those boxes and was available in a range of beautiful colours. I have worn this coat numerous times now in the most dreadful weather, and I always feel fully protected from the elements. I've had so many compliments while wearing it too!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It’s not known what colour Helen Skelton’s dry robe is but it had a cosy, white lining and she styled hers with a white top underneath and patterned leggings. To up the practical factor even more for her beach walk, the TV star also stepped out in walking boots. Many of us will have our favourite pairs of suede boots and knee high boots for autumn/winter but walking boots are an unbeatable choice for frosty or wet walks outdoors.
Helen has worn several pairs in recent months, from her Hunter walking boots to her BRGN boots, and these ones had a contrasting sole and upper. She finished off her look with a dark baseball cap that gave it an even more relaxed feel and looked to be wearing her signature chunky gold earrings. If you ever wondered whether practical outfits could ever reach the same chic heights as your everyday looks, then now we all know they can thanks to Helen Skelton’s gorgeous off-duty look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely
Who said monochromatic colour palettes can't feel warm and comforting?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Ultrahuman Ring review: Is this the best smart ring for women yet?
For sleep, movement and recovery trends, the Ultrahuman ring AIR ticks all the boxes
By Katie Sims Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s camel flares and elderberry red roll neck jumper combination exudes comfort and sophistication - and reminds us to never underestimate the power of a belt
The Queen of smart-casual does it again with an easy-to-replicate ensemble
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Amal Clooney's two-tone yellow trench coat and royal purple midi dress is the unexpectedly beautiful colour combination we're adding to our wardrobes this season
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller just inspired us to buy some leather trousers, after styling hers with a luxe-looking chevron knit
Switching up her boho looks for an edgier style
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey just made a simple skirt and jumper look so cool – and her patent loafers are the comfy alternative to heels we'll be wearing all season
Jennifer Grey is our new style muse
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
We had never considered this vibrant green colour for party season, but Victoria Beckham just convinced us otherwise – and her chilli red heels are so elegant
A colour combination inspired by a spicy margarita
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Anne Hathaway just wore chic leather trousers and a pinstripe shirt with this year's hottest shoe - her comfortable kitten heels are so-trend
With pops of red adding flirty fun to her outfit, Anne Hathaway created a statement casual look that's perfect for this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Eva Mendes wears the most joyous multicolored shirt dress - it's from the Parisian brand French women love
Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller are also big fans of Sezane
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you're looking for high-end, affordable wardrobe staples the Awake Mode X John Lewis collection is the ultimate place to shop
From sleek tailored jackets to studded embellished ankle boots - here are my favourite pieces.
By Molly Smith Published