Helen Skelton's cosy autumn fleece, trainers and baseball cap prove that dressing down can still look glam as the weather cools down
The perfect dressed-down outfit to keep out the autumnal chill
Helen Skelton's cosy white fleece, baseball cap, baggy jeans and white trainers created a comfy yet stylish blend that we're sure to be copying when the colder weather sets in.
Helen Skelton took to Instagram with a series of pictures enjoying a day out during the August Bank Holiday with her family and we're in awe of how she manages to look so stylish and put together, even on dressed-down days.
The Countryfile presenter wore the casual combination of jeans and a gorgeous white fleece with a baseball cap designed by Scandinavian fashion brand BRGN, adding a stylish finishing touch to the outfit while protecting her skin from the late August sun. A warm and stylish fleece is a must for any autumn capsule wardrobe, while baseball caps are key accessories for laid-back outfits.
Copy Helen's Laid-Back Look
This casual fleece still has some great style credentials, with a funnel-neck shape to keep your neck warm once the colder weather sets in and a luxe gold zip.
Helen's exact baseball cap is from Norwegian brand BRGN. Dark navy will complement pretty much any outfit and looks chic and stylish paired with white and denim.
A pair of loose-fitting jeans like Helen's are an ideal choice if you want to focus on both comfort and style as the seasons switch - and can make a versatile change if you're used to relying on skinny jeans.
The baggy shape of boyfriend fit jeans lends itself well to trainers or flats, rather than boots that may be more difficult to tuck them into - and we love seeing how Helen has styled hers with a pair of her best white trainers.
We've also recently noted how Helen manages to make active wear look incredibly chic, elevating the likes of black gym leggings to create sleek everyday looks. As well as Helen's stylish workout outfits, we've also been admiring the TV star's transitional ensembles, such as the winning style combination of a satin skirt, cosy knit and Chelsea boots.
