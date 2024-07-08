Helen Skelton’s chic bomber jacket and chunky black sandals are the perfect casual alternative to floral dresses and wedges for summer

Helen Skelton’s chic bomber jacket and chunky black sandals are the perfect casual alternative to floral dresses and wedges.

Sometimes it can feel like all we see people wearing in summer is their favourite floral dresses, best jumpsuits and espadrille wedges but day-to-day it’s often something far more casual that we feel comfortable wearing. Especially with the unpredictable UK weather, a jacket is a must-have in your summer wardrobe. Denim is always popular this time of year but Helen Skelton just made a case for having a bomber jacket in your collection and we’re definitely convinced.

The bubbly TV presenter took to Instagram to share a series of sweet snaps on 6th July and the first showcased a relaxed yet chic outfit that she wore for a walk in the countryside. Helen was seen beaming as she lifted her daughter Elsie into the air, wearing a deep navy blue bomber jacket that’s now in the Mint Velvet sale styled with a ecru top and M&S camel, wide-leg trousers.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Bomber Jacket

Exact Match Mint Velvet Bomber Jacket Was £149, Now £59 at Mint Velvet Currently discounted in the Mint Velvet sale there's never been a better time to invest in Helen Skelton's chic bomber jacket if you're been inspired by her style. The deep navy is such a timeless shade and the wool blend material is cosy. Style with jeans or linen trousers and a T-shirt for a casual summer look. M&S Quilted Bomber Jacket £39.50 at M&S This affordable navy bomber jacket has a regular fit with zip-up front and two practical side pockets. It's crafted from jersey fabric and has diamond quilting for more dimension and texture. This is great to wear as an extra layer on cooler days and it looks stunning with trousers, though you could also wear over dresses for a more edgy look. River Island Bomber Jacket £40 at River Island If you want to emulate the look of Helen Skelton's jacket but prefer other neutrals to navy then this beige option is beautiful. It has a cropped fit with a ribbed hem, cuffs and collar, as well as an easy popper fastening. Throw over T-shirt dresses or your favourite jeans and cami tops for instant style.

Shop Chunky Black Sandals

Mint Velvet Chunky Sandals £109 at Mint Velvet These chunky sandals come in a range of other very versatile colours and we love this black leather pair. They have a thick sole, double adjustable straps with gold-toned hardware and a handy slingback strap at the back. Wear throughout the summer for family outings, picnics and running errands. M&S Ankle Strap Sandals Was £45, Now £33.75 at M&S These sandals also come in a white colourway and are a chunky sandal with a slightly more pared-back design to them. They're crafted from durable leather with gold-toned buckles that you can use to easily adjust them. The flatform design also gives you a bit more height without compromising on comfort like we so often do with heels. M&S Wide Fit Sandals Was £49.50, Now £37.12 at M&S These leather fisherman sandals are currently discounted in the summer sale and are designed with a wide fit. They have a comfy flat sole and a buckle fastening to help keep them secure on your feet. They're a versatile choice for casual days out and go with so many off-duty outfits.

The jacket had a contemporary cropped cut which added to the casual feel of her look and the white piping along the cuffs and down the front was a pretty contrast. Compared to a linen blazer or leather jacket there is something so off-duty about a bomber jacket and they’re so easy to throw on for a daytime outing.

They look particularly fabulous worn over a more simple look like Helen’s top and timeless trousers as the more statement shape of a bomber will then stand out without being too overpowering. Helen Skelton’s bomber jacket is crafted from a wool blend, making it great for cooler summer days and as a transitional piece when autumn starts to arrive.

It’s such a deep navy blue that it appears almost black and both tones are very versatile and can be styled seamlessly with other neutral shades like white, cream, beige or grey.

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

The presenter’s camel wide leg trousers looked stunning with her jacket and her chunky black sandals added another contrasting tone. If you find it hard to be tempted out of your best white trainers this time of year then a comfortable pair of sandals might just do it. Helen’s sandals were by Asra and looked to be the almost-sold-out Sami sandal which not only has a moulded insole, but an adjustable buckle strap around the ankle, as well as two straps over the feet.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Running along the sides are subtle stud details that are mirrored on the buckles and these made Helen’s outfit a little more edgy. For a casual daytime outing in warmer weather chunky sandals are brilliant and Helen looked stylish yet relaxed for her time in the great outdoors. This bomber jacket is clearly one of her favourite pieces right now as the presenter recently wore the same one when she visited the Natural History Museum with her sons.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

On this occasion Helen kept to her winning outfit combination of a pared-back outfit underneath her jacket and wore a classic white T-shirt, jeans and white trainers. She accessorised with a few pieces of gold jewellery and left her blonde hair loose and bouncy around her shoulders. Both ways of styling her jacket were so beautiful and easy to recreate and we have a feeling we’ll be doing just that over the coming months.