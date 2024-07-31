Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear

Helen Skelton has given a masterclass in accessorising swimwear, with her striped bikini, necklace and statement sunglasses.

When the weather is scorching and we’re enjoying being beside the beach or pool on holiday there’s nothing else we’d rather be wearing than swimwear - whether that’s a bikini, tankini or swimsuit. Finding the right swimwear for your body shape isn’t always easy, but once you know your favourite styles you can really have fun with the designs. Bold colours are so popular in the summer, though we’re also partial to stripes which are so classic but have real impact. It seems Morning Live presenter Helen Skelton shares our love for this print as she just wore the most beautiful striped bikini, which she accessorised to perfection.

Taking to Instagram on 31st July, Helen shared a selection of sweet snaps from her summer holiday and the first showed her beaming on the beach wearing a halterneck bikini top and tie-side bikini bottoms.

This design detail ensures you can adjust the bottoms to perfectly fit you and Helen chose what looks to be either a very deep navy or black and beige striped bikini. This is a rather unusual one when it comes to swimwear as perhaps the most popular colour combination for stripes tends to be blue and white.

If you’re looking for the best colour swimsuit for pale skin, then blue and navy are up there as some of the most flattering shades and even if you’re not, a blue and white striped bikini or swimsuit is so timeless. They can easily be styled with neutral hues and blue and white looks fabulous with red too, if you have a go-to pair of red sandals or a cover-up. We also love the beige and navy/black of Helen Skelton’s striped bikini and it’s also very neutral and versatile when it comes to layering.

On this occasion, though, with the sunshine beating down on her, the BBC presenter didn’t add any kind of beachwear over her bikini. Instead, she focused on her accessories and wore a chunky gold necklace and tinted sunglasses.

The necklace was simple yet statement and along with her bold sunglasses it gave Helen's beach outfit a glamorous edge. We might not always think about wearing jewellery to the beach, but a fun necklace like this turns a simple bikini into more of a full outfit. Meanwhile, her sunglasses provided practical sun protection and had a contemporary square shape to them that immediately drew our attention.

They were even more of a focal point of Helen's outfit thanks to her choice of hairstyle too as she swept her hair up into a topknot. This hairstyle is one of Helen’s favourites regardless of whether she’s on holiday or not but it’s especially great if you want your hair to be out of the way in the heat or whilst swimming.

It’s one of those easy hair up styles that you can make immaculate or very messy and Helen went for a very slicked back version on holiday. Her hair was smoothed back with the topknot sitting securely right on top of her head. This hairstyle likely involved a scrunchie or hairband, with potentially a few bobby pins here and there to keep it in place.

This beach look was a winner from Helen and showcased that even when she’s enjoying downtime with her family away from her high-profile job, her style credentials remain top notch.