Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear
Helen Skelton's striped bikini and topknot is exactly the kind of relaxed yet chic combination we love recreating when we're on holiday
Helen Skelton has given a masterclass in accessorising swimwear, with her striped bikini, necklace and statement sunglasses.
When the weather is scorching and we’re enjoying being beside the beach or pool on holiday there’s nothing else we’d rather be wearing than swimwear - whether that’s a bikini, tankini or swimsuit. Finding the right swimwear for your body shape isn’t always easy, but once you know your favourite styles you can really have fun with the designs. Bold colours are so popular in the summer, though we’re also partial to stripes which are so classic but have real impact. It seems Morning Live presenter Helen Skelton shares our love for this print as she just wore the most beautiful striped bikini, which she accessorised to perfection.
Taking to Instagram on 31st July, Helen shared a selection of sweet snaps from her summer holiday and the first showed her beaming on the beach wearing a halterneck bikini top and tie-side bikini bottoms.
Shop Stripy Swimwear
This bikini is beautiful and could be styled not only as a matching set, but with plain navy or white bikini bottoms or a top too. The matching bottoms are £22 and this top comes in bra sizes to help ensure you get the perfect fit for you. The straps are adjustable and there's underwiring in the cups for extra support.
If you love the style of Helen Skelton's striped bikini but prefer wearing swimsuits then this is a lovely way to add some stripes into your holiday wardrobe. It has a removable and adjustable strap, meaning you can wear it as a halterneck or bandeau swimsuit.
Hunza G is a luxurious swimwear brand known for their 'one size' offerings and this swimsuit is an investment piece, but it's seriously beautiful. It's so timeless with its square neckline and high cut legs. If the navy and white combination isn't for you, this design also comes in a range of other striped colourways.
Shop Accessories Like Helen Skelton's
These are fashionable sunglasses that are sure to make a statement whenever you wear them. They come in a range of other colours, though this black version goes with everything and is especially versatile.
With lightweight, water-repelling frames, these sunglasses are a brilliant choice for taking on holiday or for sunny days at home. They have a classic D-frame shape and dark lenses which have a 3N filter category, meaning they're heavily tinted for bright to extremely bright conditions.
Crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, this necklace has an innovative anti-tarnish coating and is water, sweat and heat-resistant. This makes is a lovely choice for taking on your next holiday as well as for wearing all year round. The design is beautiful and this can be layered with other necklaces.
This design detail ensures you can adjust the bottoms to perfectly fit you and Helen chose what looks to be either a very deep navy or black and beige striped bikini. This is a rather unusual one when it comes to swimwear as perhaps the most popular colour combination for stripes tends to be blue and white.
If you’re looking for the best colour swimsuit for pale skin, then blue and navy are up there as some of the most flattering shades and even if you’re not, a blue and white striped bikini or swimsuit is so timeless. They can easily be styled with neutral hues and blue and white looks fabulous with red too, if you have a go-to pair of red sandals or a cover-up. We also love the beige and navy/black of Helen Skelton’s striped bikini and it’s also very neutral and versatile when it comes to layering.
On this occasion, though, with the sunshine beating down on her, the BBC presenter didn’t add any kind of beachwear over her bikini. Instead, she focused on her accessories and wore a chunky gold necklace and tinted sunglasses.
The necklace was simple yet statement and along with her bold sunglasses it gave Helen's beach outfit a glamorous edge. We might not always think about wearing jewellery to the beach, but a fun necklace like this turns a simple bikini into more of a full outfit. Meanwhile, her sunglasses provided practical sun protection and had a contemporary square shape to them that immediately drew our attention.
They were even more of a focal point of Helen's outfit thanks to her choice of hairstyle too as she swept her hair up into a topknot. This hairstyle is one of Helen’s favourites regardless of whether she’s on holiday or not but it’s especially great if you want your hair to be out of the way in the heat or whilst swimming.
It’s one of those easy hair up styles that you can make immaculate or very messy and Helen went for a very slicked back version on holiday. Her hair was smoothed back with the topknot sitting securely right on top of her head. This hairstyle likely involved a scrunchie or hairband, with potentially a few bobby pins here and there to keep it in place.
This beach look was a winner from Helen and showcased that even when she’s enjoying downtime with her family away from her high-profile job, her style credentials remain top notch.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
By Caroline Parr Published
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published
