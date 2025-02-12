Helen Skelton's just showed us exactly how to wear all-over baby pink in February
Baby pink is set to be a huge trend for spring and summer this year
Helen Skelton has just shown us exactly to style baby pink, and her stunning head-to-toe look has inspired us to jump on the trend.
Thanks to Helen Skelton, we're going to make sure some pretty, baby pink tones make up part of our spring capsule wardrobe. In fact, with pink hues set to be huge spring and summer fashion trends, we're going to make spring the season of pink, and boldly opt to wear the colour head-to-toe in the same way Helen just did.
In a picture shared to Instagram, Helen wore a beautiful Wilhelmina baby pink blouse and matching pink trousers from Rixo. The blouse also comes in an Antelope Spot pattern, and if monochrome pink isn't for you, animal print and pink also make the perfect combination. While the colour invokes dreams of peonies, camellias and other flowers that are also pretty in pink, we're off to channel our inner Helen and add pops of pastel into our outfits while we count down to sunnier days.
Shop Pretty Pink
A stunning blouse in the prettiest pink colour, this is very similar to the one worn by Helen. Made from soft viscose, the garment features a chic tie neck and gorgeous pearl ball buttons for subtle sophistication. Pair it effortlessly other items from your capsule wardrobe for year-round elegance.
We're in love with this Mint Velvet pink knit top. Perfect for spring, this cute jumper will add a pop of pink to your wardrobe and the puff shoulders and short sleeves add interest while keeping you warm while you wait for the weather to heat up.
These Sezane Tyler trousers are high-waisted, straight and wide legged, and come in the perfect powder pink. The invisible zip and side hook keep the lines of the garment looking clean, and you can dress them up or down effortlessly.
An effortless jumpsuit for spring and summer days, this is a wardrobe must-have in a beautiful soft pink shade. The perfect easy throw on item, the jumpsuit features pockets, a button through bodice and an adjustable waist tie, and a comfortable wide leg.
A pretty pink satin skirt for a budget-friendly price. With plenty of great reviews, this skirt will make an excellent wardrobe staple, pairing easily with other pinks or a colour of your choice, and can easily dress up or down to suit your mood or event.
In the series of photos of her pink outfit the presenter shared, Helen wore her highlighted hair loose and tousled, with the blonde colour perfectly complimenting the outfit. Her makeup was minimal and effortless, again letting the ensemble shine on its own.
Pink is soft and pretty, and gentle shades in pastel hues that suit your skin tone are key to introducing the colour into your wardrobe if you're new to it. Although monochrome pink might feel like a big statement, Helen proves it can be an ageless way to wear it, and she's left us feeling truly inspired.
