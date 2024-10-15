Helen Skelton's all white 'girls night out' look with sparkly bow heels is the sleek winter style we're gravitating towards
Helen Skelton and Sara Davies both looked stunning as they enjoyed a 'proper girls night out' together
Helen Skelton put together a simple and chic all white outfit for her 'girls night out' with Sara Davies, pairing a sophisticated white cardigan top with a flattering satin midi skirt and pair of stunning court heels with festive bow details.
Monochrome outfits are really having a moment right now, with celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world stepping out in sleek and streamlined looks made all the more striking for their bold one-tone styling.
The style is timeless, classic, and its brilliance is in its never outdated simplicity that makes it a great look to recreate time and time again.
Take Helen Skelton's latest outfit. The all white look is impossibly chic and elegant, with a simple satin midi skirt and matching white cardigan top being two versatile staples that will never go out of style - and her sparkling bow heels from Kurt Geiger London are stunning!
Shop Helen Skelton's Look
A super versatile addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, this comfortable and flattering button up top is easily styled for a variety of different events. Pair with some casual denim jeans and pair of white trainers or dress it up like Helen with a floating midi skirt and sparkling heels.
With a simple, floating slip shape, this midi skirt by Ghost is a luxe and sophisticated piece you'll wear time and time again. It's made from a long lasting viscose fabric that keeps it looking silky smooth and brand new. Plus, its simple silhouette and easy-to-wear white shade makes it super versatile.
The perfect party shoe, these black sling back court heel pumps from Karen Millen get a fun and playful update with these beautiful embellished bow details. The short, stiletto heel and sling back strap make them comfortable to wear, walk in and, most importantly, dance in too!
Enjoying a 'girls night out' with Sara Davies, Helen kept her style simple, relying on the flattering fit of both her silky midi skirt and cropped hem, sleeveless top to elevate her outfit.
She accessorised the look brilliantly, taking a cohesive approach to her styling with an oversized silver bangle and selection of sparkling silver rings tying in brilliantly with the stunning, glittery silver bow details adorning her sleek black court heels.
Her hair was styled in tousled curls, with tonnes of volume at her roots framing her face before her blonde strands cascaded down to rest across her shoulders and show off the loose, relaxed style.
Shop Sara Davies' Look
Boasting a flattering asymmetrical square neckline that beautifully highlights the gathered tie detail at the waist, this jumpsuit from River Island is a unique and statement piece. The wide legs are so chic, with the bold red colour demanding attention.
Easily layered over a red monochrome outfit for an extra layer of warmth, or styled with a laid-back jeans and white T-shirt look for a pop of bold and bright colour, this red blazer from M&S is a stunning addition to any wardrobe.
Whether it was planned or a fun coincidence, Sara Davies also stepped out in a monochrome outfit for her and Helen's girls night trip to watch Strictly Come Dancing live.
Sara went for a striking red shade, pairing the Vanessa Red Jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi, which features a figure-hugging, straight leg silhouette and flattering deep V-neckline, with a matching sequin embellished blazer also from Nadine Merabi.
Like Helen, she brought in some sparkle with silver accents, adding a pair of metallic peep-toe heels that showed off her red pedicure - we love the attention to this monochrome detail.
She kept her jewellery minimal, with just a gold bangle on one wrist. Her decision not to add a necklace really let the statement neckline of her jumpsuit stand out, with her sequin blazer bringing just enough shimmering gleam to her look to make up for the lack of jewels.
