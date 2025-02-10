Helen George’s tartan coat was a chic way to wear this ageless trend in winter

Call the Midwife’s Helen George once wore a beautiful tartan coat and it showed us how to wear this ageless trend in winter.

Every year we see plenty of trends come and go, but there are some which we always know will be back and checks are definitely one of these. From tartan to houndstooth and plaid, check never really goes out of style and it’s having a resurgence in popularity again as one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. It’s also great to wear in winter and if you want some inspiration, look no further than Call the Midwife’s Helen George. Her everyday style is every bit as chic as her character Trixie’s in the show and in September 2022 she wore a tartan coat by Maria de la Orden to the press night performance of Tosca.

Sadly, Helen’s exact coat is no longer sold but the brand still makes this gorgeous coat in different colours, including deep red and green which is currently reduced to £173. It’s a luxurious design, with a longline shape and pockets at the front.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Checked Coats

H&M Wool Blend Coat Was £139.99, Now £80 at H&M This checked coat is selling fast and we can see why! The neutral beige tones mean that you don't have to worry about what colours you style it with, despite the more statement pattern. We love the lapels and double breasted design and it's made from a warm wool blend. Zara Manteco Wool Coat £149 at Zara Crafted from 100% Manteco wool yarn, this pea coat is perfect for popping on for winter walks and meet ups with friends when you want to be cosy and stylish. It's double breasted and has a lapel collar. The combination of the deep navy and brown works so well and is understated. Reiss Wool Blend Coat Was £398, Now £178 at Reiss With its neutral colours and classic belted design, this is a gorgeous piece to invest in for winter. It has button-through cuff straps, a matching waist belt and is made from a snuggly wool blend material. The funnel neckline means you can button it right up on very cold days too.

Shop More Checked Favourites

Boden Chiswick Trousers Was £150, Now £90 at Boden Available in petite, regular and long lengths, these wide-leg checked trousers are stunning. The deep blue and green pattern means they'd work well with neutral jumpers and boots and they're crafted from a wool blend. M&S Pure Cotton Shirt £29.50 at M&S This pure cotton checked shirt has a utility-inspired design which gives it even more of a traditional feel. It features a button-up front and two chest pockets and the black and white colourway is so striking, especially as a contrast against blue denim jeans. Mango Check Scarf Was £22.99, Now £12.99 at Mango Mango also makes this style of scarf in several other colours and this neutral brown and burgundy is unsurprisingly selling out fast. These hues are so popular for winter and the fringing is a classic detail that looks great with the checked pattern.

The Call the Midwife star seemed to have opted not to wear the belt on hers, but this coat usually fastens with a matching tartan waist belt. The contrast of the deep green velvet fold-down collar against the blue, green and purple check pattern was so striking. Although you might think this colour combination would be a little too much, the shades were muted and this softened them and made Helen’s coat much easier to wear.

Tartan checks feel inherently quite traditional and the glamorous velvet collar worked so well to accentuate this. We often find ourselves drawn to the same black or camel coat in our winter capsule wardrobe because they’re incredibly versatile, but when you want your outfits to feel a little more special and classic then a checked coat is a lovely alternative.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

No matter how bold the check might be, wearing monochrome or neutral staples underneath will balance it out and will allow the pattern to do all the talking. You could also coordinate the colour of your outfit with the check - as Helen George did.

The actor wore a long, emerald green dress underneath her tartan coat that perfectly complemented the greens in the check. She finished off her look with black open-toe heels and a simple black clutch bag. It was a chic outfit that made the most of the timeless check trend and Helen could also easily dress down her long checked coat with denim, knitwear and trainers or flat black boots.

A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) A photo posted by on

She finished off her look with black open-toe heels and a simple black clutch bag. It was a chic outfit that made the most of the timeless check trend and Helen could also easily dress down her long checked coat with denim, knitwear and trainers or flat black boots to wear it day-to-day. To add a hint of check into your style without investing in a full tartan coat like hers, consider a scarf or shirt instead.

However, Helen clearly enjoys making a statement with her check and we’ve seen her wear a stunning checked coat in Call the Midwife too. Back in 2021 the actor shared a picture of her in character as Trixie in season 10 and the black and white houndstooth coat she had on was sensational, with its fluffy collar and cuffs and double breasted shape.