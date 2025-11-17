Gwyneth Paltrow cements the long black dress as autumn/winter’s most sophisticated occasion wear trend
Her subtle, embellished gown is so refined and understated
The celebs have spoken, autumn/winter 2025 is all about the long black dress. Forget your little black dress this season, dramatic maxi hem lengths have been all over the runways and red carpets, with Gwyneth Paltrow solidifying the understated and polished gown style as a must-have this winter.
She stunned in a black gown with a dropped waist, low, scooped neckline and – most importantly – pockets. The polished, yet understated design from Dries Van Noten’s spring/summer 2026 collection was a perfect choice for Gwyneth's appearance at the 16th Governors Awards in Hollywood, California, last weekend.
With a simple silhouette, the black on black embellishment across the bodice brought textural interest to the dress. Styled with coordinating black heels and a statement pair of drop detail earrings, her look proved that there’s really nothing more sophisticated than a black occasion wear look, especially in the cooler months.
Immediately becoming one of the best black dresses ever worn on the red carpet, black is actually listed as one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025. The shade is so timeless and classic, but for the months ahead, it was also a big player on the runway at numerous designer shows, including the likes of McQueen.
Gwyneth’s dress is easily one of the most wearable red carpet dresses we've seen in a while, too. Dropped waistlines are everywhere right now, with straight silhouettes being a comfortable choice as they skim your frame. Dropped waist designs, depending on where the seam detail is, can be tricky for pear shapes as it cuts at the widest part of the silhouette and can sometimes sit or dig in on those with curvier bottom halves.
Gwyneth’s minimal accessorising delivered a sleek and understated look. The black-on-black embellishment looked even more luxe thanks to the tonal palette, and the unfussy but elegant style is certainly one to take notes from for the months ahead.
