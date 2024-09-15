Gwyneth Paltrow's autumn style is unmatched - her wardrobe staples are perfect for the transitional months

Gwyneth Paltrow has us shopping for autumn staples after sharing a roundup of her September looks on Instagram. Her autumn style is unmatched and easy to recreate with a few staple pieces.

As we build our autumn capsule wardrobes up, filling them with staples we can rely on to both keep us warm and looking perfectly put-together throughout the season, celebrities across the board are on hand to give us inspiration and help perfect our look as we head into the new season.

Gwyneth Paltrow did just that when she took to Instagram to share her outfit highlights from September. In a series of brilliant transitional looks, she gave us everyday casualwear inspiration, proved the power of the little black dress, and reminded us it's ok to wear nothing but a comfy, oversized T-shirt when working from home.

While we loved all of her looks from the month, there were a few standout pieces that are brilliant elevated basics to add to any autumn wardrobe.

The first, which made an appearance in the snaps twice, is a midi-length shirt dress. We love the shirt dress silhouette, which is relaxed, loose-fitting and comfortable but still feels elevated and put-together thanks to its crisp material and sharp collar. Both of Gwyneth's shirt dresses featured blue stripes, with the pattern being super versatile across the seasons and we love the pop of colour this can add into the usually muted palette of autumn shades.

While Gwyneth opted for laid-back styling, adding just a patterned pair of clogs to her shirt dress look, for the cooler autumn months, we'd add a pair of thick socks, some suede boots and a trench coat to the outfit for some added warmth that still plays into the smart looks of the shirt dress style.

We also loved her black cargo trousers. An elevated alternative to jeans, the simple staple is impossibly versatile. Style them like Gwyneth, with a laid-back T-shirt, slouchy jacket and pair of chunky white trainers for a casual look or add some slingback kitten heels and a shirt for an streetwear-inspired take on officewear.

Making an appearance in the final snap she shared, Gwyneth's denim jumpsuit from Chanel is a must-have style. The deep navy tone, gold buttons, simple round neckline and flattering wide legs make for a stunning autumnal look. Paired with some stylish white trainers and a warm jacket like the M&S Toteme lookalike, it's a super simple outfit to put together but gives an elevated feel that'll see you through autumn in style.

Shop Gwyneth Paltrow's Autumn Staples

Soaked In Luxury Merona Stripe Shirt Dress £79.99 at John Lewis Perfect as an elevated casual or for a more formal event too, this shirt dress from John Lewis is a wardrobe staple you'll come to rely on. With a crisp spread collar and button fastening, the casual and comfortable fit is highlighted by the laid-back drop shoulders and long loose sleeves. Cut at the knees, it's the perfect dress for cooler months. M&S Cargo Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 at M&S With reviewers calling these cargos 'the comfiest trousers' thanks to the high elasticated waistband, we need little more convincing to add them to our autumn wardrobes. They're made of a lightweight material that holds the structured wide-leg silhouette perfectly and the style is easily dressed both up and down depending on the occasion - plus, they have tonnes of pockets! Selected Femme Bella Marine Zip-Front Denim Jumpsuit Was £135, Now £108 at Anthropologie The silhouette of this denim jumpsuit from Anthropologie is simply stunning, with the fitted bodice and wide-leg creating an elevated casual style we want to wear every day. Made of 71% Organic Cotton, it's super comfortable. Plus, it's easy to style both on it's own as a statement piece, with a knitted cardigan, or with super warm autumn jacket.

Making a sneaky appearance in the snaps was Gwyneth Paltrow's pedicure. Did you miss it? Underpinning all of her autumn looks was a stunning deep red polish on her toes.

The shade is the perfect pedicure colour for this season, bringing a rich injection of autumn-ready colour into any look. While we might not yet want to commit to the deeper hues when it comes to our manicures, with the perfect transitional nail shades being more chic and muted than the deep dark tones we associate with autumn, we love the rich colour for our toes - even if they will mostly be wrapped up in winter boots to protect us from the cold!