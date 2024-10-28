Gillian Anderson's pretty pink cherry jumper has got us shopping playful knitwear for this winter
We're shopping fun knitwear after seeing Gillian Anderson's stunning cherry jumper
Gillian Anderson has found the cosiest way to play with colour this autumn, stepping out in a pretty pink knitted jumper with a fun cherry design on its front.
It can be daunting to add colour into your wardrobe. We so often gravitate towards timeless and classic shades of black, indigo-blue denim, and crisp white, as well as our go-to neutrals of beige, taupes and warm-toned browns, which are easy and super versatile to style.
But, just as she's done before with her stunning canary yellow dress, Gillian Anderson has prompted us to break out the colour and get a little more playful with our outfits this season.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate her book Want hitting the New York Times Best Sellers List, Gillian looked super cosy in a pretty pink knitted jumper with a graphic cherry print on the front adding a contemporary and playful element into her look.
Shop Pink Knitwear
With a simple crew neckline and slightly cropped hemline, this pink graphic jumper from River Island is a playful and bright addition to any wardrobe. We love the red against the pink, which creates a bold look that's still easy to style and wear with a variety of pieces.
This bright and bold, ultra-contemporary jumper has a modern look with its contrast hems while classic touches, like the simple shape and snug crew neckline, give it a timeless appeal. It has a slightly boxy, flattering fit, which makes it super versatile too.
This stunning pink jumper boasts a fun checkerboard and cherry print, with the busy pattern kept wearable by the relaxed silhouette and regular fit. With a simple crew neck, slouchy style and ribbed trims, you get a casual look that's still super striking.
With a relaxed, slightly boxy fit, this stunning pastel pink knit from Topshop is a stunning and playful addition to any wardrobe. The thick ribbed detail brings a lovely pop of texture to the piece, with a fuzzy finish creating an ultra cosy look.
The classic cable knit jumper gets a chic update with this stunning pink colourway. The oversized fit, with dropped shoulders and a wide crewneck, is so versatile for autumn and brings a lovely splash of colour into your wardrobe.
Pretty pastel shades are a huge fashion colour trend for 2024, with powder blues, pistachio greens and lights pinks being spotted on red carpets and city streets alike.
But while the shades are soft in nature, if you're used to more minimalist and neutral hues or more striking tonal shades, pastels can certainly be intimidating to introduce to your outfit rotation.
But it's worth taking the leap and bringing more colour into your wardrobe, with Gillian proving the power of pink in creating a fun and playful look. We can see that she juxtaposed her pink knitwear with a bold green shade by layering a collared polo shirt underneath the jumper, and this pairing highlighted the pink and made the pastel tone stand out even more.
This styling trick is genius. With a similar style top or a crisp collared blouse for a more formal style layered underneath any jumper, you immediately elevate any outfit and give it a totally different look, increasing the versatility of your autumn capsule wardrobe tenfold.
We can't see how Gillian styled her jumper in the video, but the options are really endless when it comes to finishing off the look. A pair of stylish wide-leg jeans and a some white trainers would create a lovely casual look, while adding a floating midi skirt and pair of heeled boots would lean into a more party-ready and chic style that could work for casual every day wear as well as more formal events too - though, in the wet autumn weather, there's always some comfy leggings and loungewear that would work just as well too!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
