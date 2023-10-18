Gillian Anderson looks so chic sporting one of autumn’s biggest trends

On 12 October, Gillian Anderson attended an event for BBC, wearing a cool denim jumpsuit, as well as a chic black blazer.

Gillian Anderson is one of most underrated style icons of our time. Of course, she was famous for her daring looks in the 90s while on the X Files, but even now, she continues to wear inspiring clothes, as she continues to grace our TVs in her roles in shows like Sex Education and The Crown.

Recently, Gillian attended an event with BBC, in which the channel was debuting the third installation of their Planet Earth series. At the event, Gillian dressed in her best, wearing a very cool denim jumpsuit, which had some wide legs and details to boot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talk about fashion forward for fall! Gillian's incredible denim jumpsuit flattered her perfectly, cinching in at the waist with a really delicate and chic silver belt.

She paired the autumnal chic jumpsuit with a boxy black blazer (say that three times fast), really leaning into the effortlessly cool vibes she already usually has going on.

Denim is, of course, one of the most trending fabrics of this season - as seen on runways and in high street retailers alike, denim maxi skirts, denim shirts, and everything else denim are just all the rage - so of course, Gillian had to get her hands dirty and invest in the trend herself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also accessorized the outfit by wearing a casual pair of black rimmed glasses, as well as a choker that totally helped materialize her earthy aesthetic.

While we love her denim jumpsuit and need to purchase a similar one immediately (we'd recommend this one from Amazon), we also love everything Gillian stands for.

The star is launching a range of drinks called G-Spot - another endeavour that is helping her get across her message of trying to free women from shame around their own pleasure.

Talking with Porter, she explained that pleasure shouldn't have to be a privilege. "[Pleasure] is a right. It’s not trivial. It’s not frivolous. We’re trying to encourage women to let go of the shame, the guilt, the negative messaging around it," she explained.

She's also releasing a book called Dear Gillian, for which women wrote to her expressing their romantic and sexual dilemmas, and she answered them - very much like her character on Sex Education!

"This is about women, and specifically the women who have written in… It was important for me that we have as many voices as possible," she said.