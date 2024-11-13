Gabby Logan just wore the coolest red and navy jacquard midi dress from the high street – and it's on sale today
The pattern and colour combination on this dress is just fabulous
Gabby Logan is someone we always look to for style inspiration – and her latest outfit, the star piece of which being a high street buy, is one of our favourite to date.
Off to an evening at St James' Palace this evening with Prostate Cancer UK, Gabby was the epitome of chic, pulling together a cool, classy look with pieces from some of the best British clothing brands. But the stand out piece is a striking red and navy Jacquard knitted dress from Boden, which she wore over the top of a crisp white shirt, and paired with burgundy knee high boots and this beautiful 'Holly' leather Tusting handbag.
The outfit is sophisticated and elegant, so perfect for a night at the palace, and the styling of the bright white shirt underneath the colourful dress and style of boot gives the overall look a really cool edge.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
Shop Gabby's outfit
Exact Match
We can't stop admiring this gorgeous jacquard dress from Boden - just look at it. From the cool colour combination, to the ultra flattering and comfortable fit, there's nothing not to love about this piece. The classic cut and print makes it so versatile - perfect for a chic daytime look, or a more dressed up affair with boots, just like Gabby.
Exact Match
Gabby teamed her Boden dress with another pick from the high street retailer, and these beautiful burgundy block heel boots are on sale too. Knee high boots are this season's must-have footwear, and, complementing most autumn and winter hues perfectly, this gorgeous colour is a brilliant alternative to black.
Exact Match
When it comes to luxury accessories, Tusting should be on everyone's radar. The British brand specialises in handmade leather handbags, and while they don't come cheap, the craftsmanship and quality of its pieces justifies the high price tag. Gabby's pick - the Holly handbag.- was inspired by the 1950s top-handled styles made famous by icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis.
Fans were quick to praise the presenter's style on her Instagram post. "Came for the dress but stayed for those boots!! your style is fabby Gabby!," one wrote. The dress is a timeless cut, that works for all shapes and sizes, and the beautiful print, which changes as it works its way down the dress, draws your eye into its optical illusion and creates the most stunning silhouette.
Gabby was attending the event with Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that has become very close to her and husband Kenny's hearts after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2022. The couple have supported the charity since, and talked openly in the media about his diagnosis to help raise awareness of the disease.
A former international gymnast, Gabby has become one of the UK's leading broadcasters since her TV career began back in the late 90s, particularly in the world of sport. She has presented the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Invictus Games, the FIFA World Cup, to name a few. And right now, with Gary Lineker stepping down as host of Match of the Day at the end of the season, speculation is rife as to whether Gabby will replace him.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
The Real Fatal Attraction: Where is Anisah Ahmed now?
Anisah Ahmed went to extreme lengths to destroy the reputation of barrister and former boyfriend, Iqbal Mohammed - but where is she now?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Bad Sisters season 1 recap: Everything you need to remember ahead of the season 2
Bad Sisters season 2 is finally here, but you might need to remind yourself of everything that went down in the first season - here's a handy recap.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
I never would have thought to pair pale blue with leopard print, but Amal Clooney makes it look so chic
She looked incredibly elegant in a fur collar coat and leopard print dress
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton’s ravishing red one-shoulder dress stopped us in our tracks - could there be a better winter wedding outfit?
Helen Skelton attended a family wedding wearing a fabulous red gown and it's convinced us that this bold colour is the way to go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's houndstooth coat and suede shoulder bag is the chic duo that will see you through to spring
She's a big fan of houndstooth coats, but this one is top dog
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's latest Strictly looks are our new favourite - who knew you could buy pre-loved designer dresses on Amazon?
She looked sleek in black satin for both Saturday's main show and the Sunday results
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller wore this leopard print coat over 10 years ago and it’s still so on trend
Sienna Miller styled a stunning lace maxi dress with an oh-so chic leopard print coat back in 2013, and we still love the look today
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This might just be the best lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag we’ve found - and it costs just £65
Get the designer look for less - a lot less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston blends sultry and chic in tailored trousers, forest-green blazer and dainty gold jewellery
The actress' classy look is one we're recreating this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss’ velvet blazer and knee high boots combination is cool casual at its finest
In a throwback look from 2020, Kate Moss elevated her casual jeans and sheer white t-shirt with a stunning velvet blazer and pair of winter-ready boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published