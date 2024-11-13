Gabby Logan just wore the coolest red and navy jacquard midi dress from the high street – and it's on sale today

The pattern and colour combination on this dress is just fabulous

Gabby Logan is someone we always look to for style inspiration – and her latest outfit, the star piece of which being a high street buy, is one of our favourite to date.

Off to an evening at St James' Palace this evening with Prostate Cancer UK, Gabby was the epitome of chic, pulling together a cool, classy look with pieces from some of the best British clothing brands. But the stand out piece is a striking red and navy Jacquard knitted dress from Boden, which she wore over the top of a crisp white shirt, and paired with burgundy knee high boots and this beautiful 'Holly' leather Tusting handbag.

The outfit is sophisticated and elegant, so perfect for a night at the palace, and the styling of the bright white shirt underneath the colourful dress and style of boot gives the overall look a really cool edge.

Shop Gabby's outfit

Maria Jacquard Knitted DressExact Match
Maria Jacquard Knitted Dress

We can't stop admiring this gorgeous jacquard dress from Boden - just look at it. From the cool colour combination, to the ultra flattering and comfortable fit, there's nothing not to love about this piece. The classic cut and print makes it so versatile - perfect for a chic daytime look, or a more dressed up affair with boots, just like Gabby.

New Look bootsExact Match
Erica Knee High Leather Boots

Gabby teamed her Boden dress with another pick from the high street retailer, and these beautiful burgundy block heel boots are on sale too. Knee high boots are this season's must-have footwear, and, complementing most autumn and winter hues perfectly, this gorgeous colour is a brilliant alternative to black.

Tusting Holly bagExact Match
The Holly Handbag

When it comes to luxury accessories, Tusting should be on everyone's radar. The British brand specialises in handmade leather handbags, and while they don't come cheap, the craftsmanship and quality of its pieces justifies the high price tag. Gabby's pick - the Holly handbag.- was inspired by the 1950s top-handled styles made famous by icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis.

Fans were quick to praise the presenter's style on her Instagram post. "Came for the dress but stayed for those boots!! your style is fabby Gabby!," one wrote. The dress is a timeless cut, that works for all shapes and sizes, and the beautiful print, which changes as it works its way down the dress, draws your eye into its optical illusion and creates the most stunning silhouette.

Gabby was attending the event with Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that has become very close to her and husband Kenny's hearts after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2022. The couple have supported the charity since, and talked openly in the media about his diagnosis to help raise awareness of the disease.

A former international gymnast, Gabby has become one of the UK's leading broadcasters since her TV career began back in the late 90s, particularly in the world of sport. She has presented the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Invictus Games, the FIFA World Cup, to name a few. And right now, with Gary Lineker stepping down as host of Match of the Day at the end of the season, speculation is rife as to whether Gabby will replace him.

Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

