Gabby Logan just wore the coolest red and navy jacquard midi dress from the high street – and it's on sale today

Gabby Logan is someone we always look to for style inspiration – and her latest outfit, the star piece of which being a high street buy, is one of our favourite to date.

Off to an evening at St James' Palace this evening with Prostate Cancer UK, Gabby was the epitome of chic, pulling together a cool, classy look with pieces from some of the best British clothing brands. But the stand out piece is a striking red and navy Jacquard knitted dress from Boden, which she wore over the top of a crisp white shirt, and paired with burgundy knee high boots and this beautiful 'Holly' leather Tusting handbag.

The outfit is sophisticated and elegant, so perfect for a night at the palace, and the styling of the bright white shirt underneath the colourful dress and style of boot gives the overall look a really cool edge.

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

Shop Gabby's outfit

Exact Match Maria Jacquard Knitted Dress £110.50 (was £130) at Boden We can't stop admiring this gorgeous jacquard dress from Boden - just look at it. From the cool colour combination, to the ultra flattering and comfortable fit, there's nothing not to love about this piece. The classic cut and print makes it so versatile - perfect for a chic daytime look, or a more dressed up affair with boots, just like Gabby. Exact Match Erica Knee High Leather Boots £195.50 (was £230) at Boden Gabby teamed her Boden dress with another pick from the high street retailer, and these beautiful burgundy block heel boots are on sale too. Knee high boots are this season's must-have footwear, and, complementing most autumn and winter hues perfectly, this gorgeous colour is a brilliant alternative to black. Exact Match The Holly Handbag £455 at Tusting When it comes to luxury accessories, Tusting should be on everyone's radar. The British brand specialises in handmade leather handbags, and while they don't come cheap, the craftsmanship and quality of its pieces justifies the high price tag. Gabby's pick - the Holly handbag.- was inspired by the 1950s top-handled styles made famous by icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis.

Fans were quick to praise the presenter's style on her Instagram post. "Came for the dress but stayed for those boots!! your style is fabby Gabby!," one wrote. The dress is a timeless cut, that works for all shapes and sizes, and the beautiful print, which changes as it works its way down the dress, draws your eye into its optical illusion and creates the most stunning silhouette.

Gabby was attending the event with Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that has become very close to her and husband Kenny's hearts after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2022. The couple have supported the charity since, and talked openly in the media about his diagnosis to help raise awareness of the disease.

A former international gymnast, Gabby has become one of the UK's leading broadcasters since her TV career began back in the late 90s, particularly in the world of sport. She has presented the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Invictus Games, the FIFA World Cup, to name a few. And right now, with Gary Lineker stepping down as host of Match of the Day at the end of the season, speculation is rife as to whether Gabby will replace him.