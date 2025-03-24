Gabby Logan just solved how to dress to impress for spring when it's still cold

The British weather's indecisiveness is nothing new. But we're not complaining – it enables our love of layering and finding chic new outfit combinations. And Gabby Logan is our most recent source of inspiration.

The BBC sports presenter was pictured alongside rugby pundits Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, John Barclay and Martin Johnson at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations match between England and Wales. And her outfit went a long way to answering the question of what to wear in spring when it's still cold.

A long deep navy overcoat covered a simple black jumper, the collar of a buttery yellow shirt visible over the top. But it was the combination of pieces on Gabby's lower half that really captured our attention – pairing a beautiful houndstooth midi skirt and eye-catching Chloé Eve knee length maroon boots.

One of the best things about this look is how effortlessly it can be recreated. The burgundy knee high boots give this outfit a put-together feel and paired with the checked houndstooth skirt and light jumper this outfit can work for various occasions. You could also swap out some of the layers on warmer days, pairing the boots and the midi-skirt with the shirt on its own too.