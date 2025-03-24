Gabby Logan just solved how to dress to impress for spring when it's still cold

The sports presenter's houndstooth midi skirt and maroon knee high boots are a great example of dressing to impress, no matter the weather

The British weather's indecisiveness is nothing new. But we're not complaining – it enables our love of layering and finding chic new outfit combinations. And Gabby Logan is our most recent source of inspiration.

The BBC sports presenter was pictured alongside rugby pundits Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, John Barclay and Martin Johnson at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations match between England and Wales. And her outfit went a long way to answering the question of what to wear in spring when it's still cold.

A long deep navy overcoat covered a simple black jumper, the collar of a buttery yellow shirt visible over the top. But it was the combination of pieces on Gabby's lower half that really captured our attention – pairing a beautiful houndstooth midi skirt and eye-catching Chloé Eve knee length maroon boots.

shop Gabby's look

Image of navy tailored coat
Bernado Long Twill Coat

Although we might be saying goodbye to our heavy duty winter coats, outerwear staples are still an essential during the springtime. And this elegant tailored coat offers the perfect blend of being both durable yet fashionable. Style over light blouses, floaty dresses or your favourite barrel leg jeans outfits.

Image of checked skirt
Zara Check Box Pleat Midi Skirt

This checked skirt offers the perfect way to liven up your existing wardrobe staples. You could style this endless ways, from pairing with soft neutrals such as buttery yellow, a light beige or even a warm ecru. Or go dark with with midnight blue or black.

Image of black jumper
& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper

A long-sleeve knit jumper with a comfortable, relaxed silhouette will see you through this season and beyond. You could style this with denim wide leg jeans, some brown leather loafers and one of the best trench coats for a polished daytime look.

Image of burgundy leather heeled boots
Dune Silahs Burgundy

Western style boots have had a major resurgence in recent seasons. This burgundy leather pair are the ultimate investment piece. Style with patterned midi skirts, floaty spring dresses or even pair with a tailored blazer and your favourite skinny jeans.

Image of yellow shirt
Uniqlo Cotton Shirt Yellow

Buttery yellow is certainly in line with the spring summer fashion trends this year, and we absolutely love this shade. What's great about this pale yellow is that it pairs beautiful with most denim shades, from a light wash to a deep indigo.

Image of brown belt
SUOSDEY Womens Leather Belt

With the Amazon big spring sale commencing this week you could be in for huge savings on fashion accessories including this luxe brown belt. This piece has thousands of 5 star reviews, with some customer saying, "This is a very nice! It’s excellent quality material, that seems very durable and strong".

One of the best things about this look is how effortlessly it can be recreated. The burgundy knee high boots give this outfit a put-together feel and paired with the checked houndstooth skirt and light jumper this outfit can work for various occasions. You could also swap out some of the layers on warmer days, pairing the boots and the midi-skirt with the shirt on its own too.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

