Gabby Logan just solved how to dress to impress for spring when it's still cold
The sports presenter's houndstooth midi skirt and maroon knee high boots are a great example of dressing to impress, no matter the weather
The British weather's indecisiveness is nothing new. But we're not complaining – it enables our love of layering and finding chic new outfit combinations. And Gabby Logan is our most recent source of inspiration.
The BBC sports presenter was pictured alongside rugby pundits Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, John Barclay and Martin Johnson at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations match between England and Wales. And her outfit went a long way to answering the question of what to wear in spring when it's still cold.
A long deep navy overcoat covered a simple black jumper, the collar of a buttery yellow shirt visible over the top. But it was the combination of pieces on Gabby's lower half that really captured our attention – pairing a beautiful houndstooth midi skirt and eye-catching Chloé Eve knee length maroon boots.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
shop Gabby's look
Although we might be saying goodbye to our heavy duty winter coats, outerwear staples are still an essential during the springtime. And this elegant tailored coat offers the perfect blend of being both durable yet fashionable. Style over light blouses, floaty dresses or your favourite barrel leg jeans outfits.
This checked skirt offers the perfect way to liven up your existing wardrobe staples. You could style this endless ways, from pairing with soft neutrals such as buttery yellow, a light beige or even a warm ecru. Or go dark with with midnight blue or black.
A long-sleeve knit jumper with a comfortable, relaxed silhouette will see you through this season and beyond. You could style this with denim wide leg jeans, some brown leather loafers and one of the best trench coats for a polished daytime look.
Western style boots have had a major resurgence in recent seasons. This burgundy leather pair are the ultimate investment piece. Style with patterned midi skirts, floaty spring dresses or even pair with a tailored blazer and your favourite skinny jeans.
Buttery yellow is certainly in line with the spring summer fashion trends this year, and we absolutely love this shade. What's great about this pale yellow is that it pairs beautiful with most denim shades, from a light wash to a deep indigo.
With the Amazon big spring sale commencing this week you could be in for huge savings on fashion accessories including this luxe brown belt. This piece has thousands of 5 star reviews, with some customer saying, "This is a very nice! It’s excellent quality material, that seems very durable and strong".
One of the best things about this look is how effortlessly it can be recreated. The burgundy knee high boots give this outfit a put-together feel and paired with the checked houndstooth skirt and light jumper this outfit can work for various occasions. You could also swap out some of the layers on warmer days, pairing the boots and the midi-skirt with the shirt on its own too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal will be one of the most underrated in Amazon's Spring Sale - here's why
I've had my eye out for a Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal since Black Friday, here's why now's the time to buy if you've been looking at this fitness tracker too
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Our experts shoot the breeze how we test air purifiers
If you want to know how we test air purifiers, you're in the perfect place. Here's where we explain the testing process and how we curate our buying guide
By Laura Honey Published
-
The Evelyn & Bobbie Defy Bra totally lives up to the hype – the wire-free design feels like a dream to wear
My boobs look and feel their best while I'm wearing it
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Grassy green will be big this year - Amanda Holden's striking accessories are the dream demonstration
The bright and bold shade is perfect for spring
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need neutral inspiration? Look at Kate Garraway's polka dot blouse and crisp white trousers
Impossibly sophisticated and chic, we love Kate Garraway's minimalistic look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Trinny Woodall's lesson in putting animal print together 'so it works' might convince you to go all-over leopard
Trinny has never been one to shy away from a statement look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes was comfy spring style personified in lime green tee and buttery wide-leg capris
Look to Katie if you need a lesson in blending green and yellow tones this spring
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb just wore the chic outfit formula I always turn to at this time of year
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Ranvir Singh blends high street like a pro in Zara and Mango - her flattering short sleeved co-ord is on our wishlist
Ranvir Singh styled a neutral short-sleeved blazer and flares with cognac-brown heels from Mango to create a sophisticated look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how
Her sophisticated crochet co-ord is available to shop at Zara today
By Molly Smith Published