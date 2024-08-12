Gabby Logan's chic embroidered blouse and white tailored trousers is a winning combination that we can't wait to recreate

We can't get enough of Gabby Logan's impeccable style recently, and her latest appearance on the Lorraine Breakfast Show wearing a chic embroidered shirt from one of our favourite brands is yet another example of her flawless style.

If you're in need of a wardrobe refresh, or you're simply on the hunt for new seasonal staples, then this look from Gabby Logan is the simple yet sophisticated combination that everyone should take note of. Plus, this blouse is from one of the best French clothing brands that we can't get enough of this season.

Speaking on the Lorraine Show, Gabby discussed the struggles of hitting middle age and the habits you can integrate to help your health in relation to her new book, The Midpoint Plan.

Shop Gabby Logan's look

Cropped image of a woman wearing a brown blouse exact match
Sezane Louisah Blouse

This high-neck blouse is classic, and elegant, perfect for pairing with either white tailored trousers, or even white jeans outfits. There are limited sizes available in this style, however, Sezane has plenty of fabulous blouses online.

Cropped image of a woman wearing a beige frilly shirt
Karen Millen Embroidery Shirt

With an embroidered cutwork frill, this shirt is a fabulous lookalike to Gabby's pick, and it's now in the sale for over 60% off. The balloon sleeves really make this shirt standout, and this piece could be worn all-year-round.

Image of woman wearing beige blouse
Very Broderie Dobby Blouse

Made from breathable cotton, this shirt is perfect for the warmer weather. Plus, this blouse gives off a quiet luxury feel for an affordable price. Style with white trousers, or even with denim jeans and your best white trainers.

Her beautiful embroidered blouse is from the French brand Sezane, and she pairs it with stylish white tailored trousers, a white belt, and pointed heels. This combination is certainly a great look to add to your style rotations, and one to note if you're searching for summer outfits for work too.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this fabulous look, "Sezane is a go-to for celebrities and royals, and after one purchase you'll see why. If you're a Sezane newbie, a chic blouse is a great place to start."

Later saying, "You'll find yourself wearing a top like Gabby's with jeans and trainers at weekends and with tailored trousers at work, so it's worth spending a bit more than you normally might. The colour of this one lends itself perfectly to autumnal weather too, so now's the time to invest."

style Gabby Logan's look with

Flat lay image of a woman wearing tailored trousers and black shoes
French Connection Harrie Tailored Trousers

Clean cut white tailored trousers that are perfect for creating the best work outfits. And these feature a belt loop so you can accessorise with various belt styles.

flat lay image of white belt

John Lewis Oval Buckle Leather Belt

A white leather belt is an excellent wardrobe staple, especially in the warmer months, and this one an oval metallic buckle that adds a touch of sophistication to the design.

flat lay image of white heels

Charles & Keith Trapeze Heel Slingback Pumps

These white pointed toe heels would make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes, and there classic design would see you through various seasons.

Pairing a camel or beige-brown tone blouse with bright white trousers, is a brilliant combination for summer styling, and even works in cooler months too. The white trousers provide a clean, fresh contrast to the beige top, making this colour combination really work.

And if you're wondering how to style wide-leg trousers, then selecting a statement blouse and tucking it in your trousers is a simple yet effective way to create an elegant and sophisticated ensemble ideal for any occasion.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

