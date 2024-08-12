Gabby Logan's chic embroidered blouse and white tailored trousers is a winning combination that we can't wait to recreate
On the Lorraine Show Gabby glowed in a stylish summer look - including a blouse from one of our favourite French brands
We can't get enough of Gabby Logan's impeccable style recently, and her latest appearance on the Lorraine Breakfast Show wearing a chic embroidered shirt from one of our favourite brands is yet another example of her flawless style.
If you're in need of a wardrobe refresh, or you're simply on the hunt for new seasonal staples, then this look from Gabby Logan is the simple yet sophisticated combination that everyone should take note of. Plus, this blouse is from one of the best French clothing brands that we can't get enough of this season.
Speaking on the Lorraine Show, Gabby discussed the struggles of hitting middle age and the habits you can integrate to help your health in relation to her new book, The Midpoint Plan.
A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine)
A photo posted by on
Shop Gabby Logan's look
exact match
This high-neck blouse is classic, and elegant, perfect for pairing with either white tailored trousers, or even white jeans outfits. There are limited sizes available in this style, however, Sezane has plenty of fabulous blouses online.
With an embroidered cutwork frill, this shirt is a fabulous lookalike to Gabby's pick, and it's now in the sale for over 60% off. The balloon sleeves really make this shirt standout, and this piece could be worn all-year-round.
Made from breathable cotton, this shirt is perfect for the warmer weather. Plus, this blouse gives off a quiet luxury feel for an affordable price. Style with white trousers, or even with denim jeans and your best white trainers.
Her beautiful embroidered blouse is from the French brand Sezane, and she pairs it with stylish white tailored trousers, a white belt, and pointed heels. This combination is certainly a great look to add to your style rotations, and one to note if you're searching for summer outfits for work too.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this fabulous look, "Sezane is a go-to for celebrities and royals, and after one purchase you'll see why. If you're a Sezane newbie, a chic blouse is a great place to start."
Later saying, "You'll find yourself wearing a top like Gabby's with jeans and trainers at weekends and with tailored trousers at work, so it's worth spending a bit more than you normally might. The colour of this one lends itself perfectly to autumnal weather too, so now's the time to invest."
style Gabby Logan's look with
Clean cut white tailored trousers that are perfect for creating the best work outfits. And these feature a belt loop so you can accessorise with various belt styles.
A white leather belt is an excellent wardrobe staple, especially in the warmer months, and this one an oval metallic buckle that adds a touch of sophistication to the design.
These white pointed toe heels would make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes, and there classic design would see you through various seasons.
Pairing a camel or beige-brown tone blouse with bright white trousers, is a brilliant combination for summer styling, and even works in cooler months too. The white trousers provide a clean, fresh contrast to the beige top, making this colour combination really work.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
And if you're wondering how to style wide-leg trousers, then selecting a statement blouse and tucking it in your trousers is a simple yet effective way to create an elegant and sophisticated ensemble ideal for any occasion.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
What is a 'nappuccino'? Experts explain the coffee trend that Olympians are using
What is a nappuccino? Why are Olympians recommended them? And should we be doing them too? Experts answer all your questions, with some tips on how to get started
By Laura Honey Published
-
Clare Balding gives a masterclass in tailoring with a striking turquoise blazer that's surprisingly versatile
It's the ideal hue for the sunny weather
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Clare Balding gives a masterclass in tailoring with a striking turquoise blazer that's surprisingly versatile
It's the ideal hue for the sunny weather
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive
White trousers are the anti-trend staple you need in your capsule wardrobe, and Pamela just showed us how to take minimalism to the max
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's green tracksuit and white trainers look is casual chic at its best - and you can get her entire outfit on the high street
The Olympian looked effortlessly cool and comfortable in some stylish Adidas athleisure-wear
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Louise Redknapp's oversized red-and-white-striped shirt, turned-up jeans and striking red sandals are an unbeatable classy summer combination
The singer looked radiant in the cool, chic ensemble
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Salma Hayek just wore a striking bikini that's both affordable and supportive - it's the perfect swimwear for the last days of summer
The age-defying actress wore a £60 two-piece from Pour Moi that has rave reviews online
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan follows a golden fashion rule at the Paris Olympics 2024 - invest in multiple colours of a dress that you love
Her striking burgundy coloured Victoria Beckham dress shows us why this timeless fashion tip is worth following
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill understood the styling assignment and her Breton-striped top and midi skirt at the Olympics are the epitome of French elegance
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has been giving us so much style inspiration this Olympics and her latest look is French styling at it's most chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley's black bandeau bikini and elegant printed sarong is a winning combination for swimwear styling
Captured in the South of France Deeley's swimwear look has us well-and-truly inspired
By Molly Smith Published