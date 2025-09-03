Gabby Logan found the ideal autumn jacket in this cream Zara button up

While we can always rely on the best trench coats to finish off autumn outfits with a chic and practical flair, in the early days of autumn, a lighter jacket is a much more versatile go-to – delivering the gentle added warmth we're craving as cosy season sets in. If you’re on the hunt for the ideal autumn jacket, look no further than Gabby Logan’s cream Zara design.

She was spotted wearing the Zara Woman Collection Buttoned Jacket during the England vs Samoa Rugby World Cup match over the weekend, with the ecru-toned piece working as an ideal fashion-forward layer to bring warmth while also feeling super chic.

Gabby expertly styled the jacket with a muted pink blouse and a pair of textured suit trousers to create an outfit that’s gone straight on our roundup of smart casual outfit ideas for the season ahead.

Shop Gabby’s Outfit

EXACT MATCH Zara Buttoned Jacket £89.99 at Zara Just because the summer is over, it doesn't mean you have to pack away white or cream coloured clothing; in fact, to the contrary, these neutrals look amazing with autumnal hues, adding a pop of brightness. With asymmetric button detailing, this could-be-designer piece has a sports luxe aesthetic that will add a cool finish to any look. Next Grey Check Brushed High Waisted Wide Leg Tailored Trousers £56 at Next While we don't know where Gabby's exact suit trousers are from, this pair from Next boast a similar checked pattern that looks polished and sophisticated. The front pleat helps to streamline your silhouette, while the wide-leg adds a directional silhouette. Ideal for work attire or smart weekend outfits, they're a great piece of high street tailoring. & Other Stories Silk Shirt £87 (was £119) at & Other Stories This shirt is given a chic update thanks not only to its bright pink shade, but also the elegant silk fabric that it's made from. Cut to a classic shirt silhouette, this design can be worn in so many ways. Lean into its femininity, by tucking it into an A-line skirt, or look the business by styling it with a tailored blazer and smart trousers. H&M Linen-blend Bomber Jacket £44.99 at H&M For an alternative style at nearly half the price, this H&M jacket has a similar, bomber jacket silhouette, but is a far more symmetrical design. The brass-style buttons add a touch of military detailing that's ideal for autumn style trends. H&M Oversized Shirt £22.99 at H&M Going for a shirt with a more relaxed fit like this one from H&M opens up a ton of styling choices, with it easily working for more formal looks if tucked in, while leaving it unbuttoned or untucked creates a laid back feel. Nobody's Child Beige Heritage Check Tailored Trousers £89 at Nobody's Child Gabby's Zara jacket was the ideal piece to complement and work alongside the busy checked pattern of her suit trousers, with this pair of check tailored trousers from Nobody's Child being a sleek and chic alternative.

Based on a classic bomber jacket, this Zara style is effortlessly cool. An elasticated hem and loose fit make it feel relaxed, and thus perfect for pairing day-to-day with jeans and your best white trainers. But the addition of thoughtful design elements, including the high neck, cuffed sleeves and asymmetrical button front, elevates the high street piece into something that feels altogether more luxurious. Beyond the shape of the jacket, the ecru colour of the jacket means it’s going to work with any outfit you wear it over this season.

Find a bright hue from this season's autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 and use this jacket to temper any bold looks. It will also help to tone down busy patterns, as Gabby demonstrated.

A truly versatile buy, take this look into winter by going for a colour-drenched look, teaming the ecru jacket with colour-matched trousers, knitwear and boots for a bold but cosy look.