I've always been wary of leopard print, but Emilia Fox's elegant velvet midi dress just changed my mind

Leopard print intimidates me a little. I love it, but I'm never quite sure how much is too much, and so tend to err on the side of caution and go with a less-is-more approach. An accessory here and there, or a splash of print on a pair of trainers is about as far as I've felt confident in introducing it to my wardrobe.

With Christmas and New Year rapidly approaching, for weeks I have been on the hunt for some new occasion wear, and leopard print didn't even cross my mind as an option. Until now.

Yesterday, Emilia Fox arrived at our annual woman&home Christmas Live event in this WYSE Celeste silk velvet dress – instantly proving just how elegant and chic leopard print can be. And showing how occasion wear doesn't have to be difficult - her head-turning look is not only comfortable, but really easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Future)

Leopard print dresses

Exact Match WYSE Celeste Silk Velvet Dress £350 at wyselondon.com Emilia was kind enough to share where her exact dress is from, and lo and behold it's this Celeste silk velvet dress from WYSE London. The actor is a big fan of the brand, and has previously been pictured in many of their gorgeous pieces - but this one is our favourite to date. As flattering as it is comfy, this investment piece is one you'll come back to time and time again. RIXO Amari Midi Dress £255 at Rixo UK On my travels for leopard print dresses, this beautiful Rixo Amari midi dress caught my eye. The statement black lace gives it an edge while making it even more feminine and cut in Rixo's signature bias shape, it's comfy and flattering. A tie front means you can adjust the v-neck too. A timeless piece for any and all occasions. H&M Draped Mesh Dress £22.40 at H&M (US) If, like me, you feel a little intimidated by leopard print, this darker style might be a way to dip your toe in. The subtle print sits on top of a beautiful chocolate colour we're seeing everywhere this season, and the cowl neckline, gathered side and flared mesh skirt with asymmetric hem elevate this piece to make it look much more expensive than its very modest price tag.

The midi style, puffball sleeves, ruffle, and button-up front design of Emilia's dress features the WYSE in-house designed leopard print on its signature silk velvet, with the actor telling us: 'it is so soft'. The length of the dress, puffy sleeves, and waist seam (with elastic at the back) make it so flattering, and you'll never hear me complain about a dress with hidden pockets.

As someone who isn't a fan of sparkles or sequins, finding something that offers understated glam is often tricky to find. So when Emilia arrived, her outfit immediately felt like the unlikely festive hero I'd been searching for. I also love that the button-up front means you can layer it and pair it with more casual shoes, like the best white trainers, for a more dressed-down look that would be perfect for lunch with friends.

Emilia wore the striking piece for an interview on the main stage with woman&home magazine editor Hannah Fernando, where she delighted a sold-out audience with insights on working on hit series Silent Witness and Signora Volpe, and how she is looking forward to a family Christmas after three months away filming in Rome.

If you weren't able to join us for the 2025 woman&home Christmas Live, don't worry – details of the 2026 show will be available very soon, so watch this space!