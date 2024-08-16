Denise Lewis proves that you can't go wrong with casual styling for the last days of summer wearing white trainers and denim shorts
Denise Lewis beams on a rooftop in Paris in casual daytime outfit
Denise Lewis's playful daytime look offers the ultimate heatwave style inspiration, as she pairs simple shorts with an elegant black blouse, chic white trainers, and a bucket hat.
With the temperatures soaring, finding the right outfit that keeps you cool and comfortable while looking put-together can be challenging. However, this look from Denise shows us exactly how it should be done. This hot-weather ensemble should be a top pick if you're still looking for staples for your summer capsule wardrobe.
Her outfit consists of grey waist-belted shorts and a floaty black blouse layered with a simple white t-shirt, and she finishes off the look with some of the best white trainers from Adidas and a stylish bucket hat. Plus she adds some fun accessories including long white Adidas socks, and a crossbody bag.
A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)
A photo posted by on
Shop Denise Lewis' Style
Featuring a relaxed fit and a wash grey colour, these shorts are great for warm weather styling. Pair with your favourite white linen shirt, a long-sleeve blouse or a crisp white t-shirt. And they are now in the sale for almost 30% off.
Rixo have some fabulous blouses in their new collection, and this cotton pick is on my summer wishlist. Style with denim shorts for daytime outings or for summer outfits for work, wear with tailored trousers and loafers.
On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in Paris in a sunny location in the daytime summer look . She captioned the post, "J’aime Paris ♥️ 🇫🇷 Rooftop views, rooftop vibes" Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of the style in the comment section, one says "Woo love the outfit!".
Classic white trainers are a staple that every wardrobe needs, and Denise has styled them in a way that isn't exclusively casual, offering an elegant take on a daytime look. Of course, not only are they fantastic for city breaks when walking is your main priority, but they are also appropriate for almost any daytime occasion, plus they look great and are comfortable too!
Her fabulous blouse is another factor that makes this look a winner, and if you're currently on the hunt for timeless wardrobe staples, then this is a must-have item. Flowy and long-sleeved, you can't go wrong investing in a statement blouse to see you through the year. And choosing a black shade means you have even more versatile styling options; for example, wear it with a white jeans outfit, win-win.
Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "This is not a look I expected to see from Denise, but I love how wearable she has made the sporty-casual ensemble with her gorgeous blouse. It only takes one floaty yet refined piece to make a slightly more edgy outfit recipe feel smarter and more wearable for a multitude of occasions."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Later saying, "Plus, her styling trick of layering a shirt over a white cami provides a pop of brightness and keeps things comfortable for busy days.".
Style Denise Lewis's Look with
This Uniqlo crossbody bag has been trending for the last year or so, and there is no wonder. With just enough room to fit your essentials and it's stylish design, you won't regret this purchase.
exact match
If you're feeling sporty, these socks are ideal. Wear for outdoor or sport activities, or style with trainers for a casual street style look that will certainly make you stand out.
exact match
Bucket hats are both practical and stylish. With a good size brim to cover up from the sun, and a circular design, this style of hat will see you through the warmer months in style.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Sorry to my black ballet flats, but Prada's leopard print pumps are the new must-have - here's 6 affordable alternatives to help you get ahead
Our fashion editor predicts you'll spot these leopard print ballet flats everywhere this autumn
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Princess Anne’s bizarre handbag essential she ‘always’ has with her just in case
Princess Anne reportedly 'always' carries a rather unusual item in her handbags and it's the most *her* thing we've heard for a while
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sorry to my black ballet flats, but Prada's leopard print pumps are the new must-have - here's 6 affordable alternatives to help you get ahead
Our fashion editor predicts you'll spot these leopard print ballet flats everywhere this autumn
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cindy Crawford's black leather jacket, flared jeans and heeled boot outfit is one we're eager to recreate for the transitional months ahead
This combination is perfect for the cooler months around the corner
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s knee high boots are about as practical as it gets - we need more chic yet functional footwear in our autumn style rotation
Helen Skelton's knee high boots from Dubarry are such a timeless investment for autumn/winter and Duchess Sophie loves them too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Fearne Cotton’s knitted vest is the ‘genius’ layering piece that’s got us counting down the days until sweater weather returns
Fearne Cotton's knitted vest is perfect for taking you right into autumn and it has so many style possibilities as a layering piece
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cameron Diaz's daytime outfits prove that monochrome is the ultimate combination every summer wardrobe needs
Say goodbye to vibrant hues—Diaz's classic white and black outfits showcase an elegant simplicity
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amal Clooney's knee high boots and leopard print coat is the chic combination we'll be wearing on repeat in autumn
She does cold weather dressing really well, and this cosy autumn outfit is so simple to copy
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you've always wanted The Row's iconic Half Moon Handbag, we have an uncanny lookalike for a fraction of the price
This JW PEI shoulder bag offers luxury autumnal style without costing a fortune
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp just wore the perfect summer cover-up piece that will solve all of our hot weather wardrobe dilemmas
We can see this becoming our most-worn purchase of the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published