Denise Lewis proves that you can't go wrong with casual styling for the last days of summer wearing white trainers and denim shorts

Denise Lewis's playful daytime look offers the ultimate heatwave style inspiration, as she pairs simple shorts with an elegant black blouse, chic white trainers, and a bucket hat.

With the temperatures soaring, finding the right outfit that keeps you cool and comfortable while looking put-together can be challenging. However, this look from Denise shows us exactly how it should be done. This hot-weather ensemble should be a top pick if you're still looking for staples for your summer capsule wardrobe.

Her outfit consists of grey waist-belted shorts and a floaty black blouse layered with a simple white t-shirt, and she finishes off the look with some of the best white trainers from Adidas and a stylish bucket hat. Plus she adds some fun accessories including long white Adidas socks, and a crossbody bag.

A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis) A photo posted by on

Shop Denise Lewis' Style

AllSaints Dale High-Rise Denim Paperbag Short £55 (was £79) at AllSaints Featuring a relaxed fit and a wash grey colour, these shorts are great for warm weather styling. Pair with your favourite white linen shirt, a long-sleeve blouse or a crisp white t-shirt. And they are now in the sale for almost 30% off. Rixo Maribelle Cotton Blouse Black £145 at Rixo Rixo have some fabulous blouses in their new collection, and this cotton pick is on my summer wishlist. Style with denim shorts for daytime outings or for summer outfits for work, wear with tailored trousers and loafers. Adidas Originals Samba OG Women's £90 at Adidas Although these aren't the exact trainers Denise is wearing, the Samba style is having a real moment in the fashion world. And this classic white and black colourway is timeless and chic, perfect for adding a stylish edge to your daytime attire.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in Paris in a sunny location in the daytime summer look . She captioned the post, "J’aime Paris ♥️ 🇫🇷 Rooftop views, rooftop vibes" Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of the style in the comment section, one says "Woo love the outfit!".

Classic white trainers are a staple that every wardrobe needs, and Denise has styled them in a way that isn't exclusively casual, offering an elegant take on a daytime look. Of course, not only are they fantastic for city breaks when walking is your main priority, but they are also appropriate for almost any daytime occasion, plus they look great and are comfortable too!

Her fabulous blouse is another factor that makes this look a winner, and if you're currently on the hunt for timeless wardrobe staples, then this is a must-have item. Flowy and long-sleeved, you can't go wrong investing in a statement blouse to see you through the year. And choosing a black shade means you have even more versatile styling options; for example, wear it with a white jeans outfit, win-win.

Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "This is not a look I expected to see from Denise, but I love how wearable she has made the sporty-casual ensemble with her gorgeous blouse. It only takes one floaty yet refined piece to make a slightly more edgy outfit recipe feel smarter and more wearable for a multitude of occasions."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later saying, "Plus, her styling trick of layering a shirt over a white cami provides a pop of brightness and keeps things comfortable for busy days.".

Style Denise Lewis's Look with