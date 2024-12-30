Demi Moore spends a 'snow day' in super padded North Face jacket and the chicest alternative to wellies we've seen this season
The actress knows how to keep warm in both style and comfort
With snow and dropping temperatures forecast for the week ahead, we're taking style notes from Demi Moore who wrapped up against the cold in a padded North Face jacket and pair of black, patent snow boots.
Every year, winter comes around like clockwork. And, yet, every year, we're left surprised at how freezing cold it can get. So we scramble to find the most flattering winter coats and add them to our winter capsule wardrobes in the hopes they'll protect us from the wind, rain and snow - but, this year, we're taking inspiration from Demi Moore's snow day look and planning ahead to get our hands on her chic snow boots and North Face jacket before the temperatures start to drop.
Taking to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her and her granddaughter playing in the snow, we couldn't help but notice how at ease Demi seemed in the cold. We can only put this down to the fact she was wearing a heavily padded North Face coat and some super practical snow boots, with both pieces clearly being the winter staples to invest in if you want to keep cosy this winter.
Get Demi Moore's Look
Demi's Exact Coat
This North Face parka coat may be pricey, but you're paying for the reliability of a coat that's going to keep you warm no matter how cold it gets thanks to the heavy insulation and water repellent fabric.
Boasting a high collar for extra cosiness, this coat's lightweight Thermowarmth wadding and fleece lining will keep you warm, while its Stormwear technology provides a water-repellent finish.
With the same longline silhouette as Demi's North Face piece, this coat offers extended coverage from the elements while the quilted puffer panels give a chic and elevated look.
Made from a practical waterproof material that boasts a stunning high-gloss shine, these Regatta wellies are a smart and practical choice with their ankle-high style, elastic sides and cleated soles.
These chic ankle boots may look like any pair you already own, but their leather upper means they're fully waterproof and perfect for rainy and snowy days, with a cleated rubber sole adding more grip.
With a pair of comfortable and cosy joggers and a matching black hoodie making up the base of her outfit, Demi trusted in her practical and forever-on-trend Triple C Parka from The North Face to keep her warm. So reliable is this coat, that Demi didn't even put on a fleece, scarf or gloves for extra protective layers - but that's what you pay for when you invest in a practical winter coat like Demi's North Face one.
Yes, they're pricey, but coats from The North Face are loved because they're worth it. They last season after season thanks to the durable, high-quality fabric which also keeps you oh-so cosy even in the lowest of temperatures while also looking sleek and stylish. We love a bargain but, at the end of the day, a good winter coat is something you tend to have to invest in if you want a reliable winter staple.
It's the same case with Demi's snow boots, which are another winter must-have that are accompanied by a high price tag. But, again like her coat, a good pair of winter boots are something you can't skimp on if you want to rest assured that your feet will be kept dry, warm, cosy and comfortable as you stomp about in the snow and try not to fall over on sneaky patches of ice.
We love the sleek, patent finish of Demi's boots, with their ankle-height shaft, chunky cleated sole that offers tonnes of practical grip as well as a dramatic and elevated everyday look, and the minimal design makes them a super chic alternative to wellies that you'll actually want to wear when it's raining and snowing - you might even start to hope for less sunny forecasts so you can break them out of your wardrobe.
Finishing off her head-to-toe, all-black monochrome look that stood out against the snowy white backdrop of her photos, Demi added a black beanie hat and pair of black, round-framed sunglasses to her outfit before laying down to mimic sunbathing in the snow - If you needed any more convincing that a North Face puffer coat and practical pair of snow boots are winter must-haves, she bathed away in the cold without shivering at all!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
