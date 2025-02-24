Demi Moore's sultry leather corset dress featured the flattering waistline we're always keeping an eye out for

Demi Moore stepped out at the SAG Awards in a sultry leather corset dress with a dramatic drop waist detail - and she was dripping in Tiffany diamonds, too.

The acting legend appeared at the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a dramatic gown that we're going to be dreaming about for a while. Arriving for the star-studded evening to celebrate the best stars in film and TV, Demi stole the show in a daring leather corset gown by Bottega Veneta and accessorised with dazzling Tiffany jewellery.

The 62-year-old film and fashion icon secured the Best Actress award for her role in The Substance and her incredible outfit was more than apt for her night of victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Drop Waist Dresses

M&S Pure Cotton Midi Drop Waist Dress £39.50 at M&S Simplistic, chic and affordable, this M&S pure cotton midi features a sleek drop waist and comfy and practical long sleeves. Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress £79 at Nobody's Child Embrace the butter yellow colour trend in your spring/summer wardrobe this year with this beautiful drop waist piece by Nobody's Child. COS Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress £115 at H&M A gorgeously simple drop waist maxi dress in a lightweight linen blend fabric - perfect for summer styling and endlessly versatile.

The sensational Bottega piece boasted a strapless corset detail in smooth panelled leather that cinched the waist of the dress for the ultimate fitted and feminine silhouette. Meanwhile a dropped waist detail added a level of uniqueness, with the flattering lower waistline being accompanied by a ruched tiered section of skirt that cascaded down into a floor-length flow.

The dropped waist is a detail we're set to see trend more and more in 2025 and something we're often on the hunt for when shopping these days - and woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for it making its way into our wardrobes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Praising the detail for its old school feel and ability to draw attention to flattering features, Caroline explains, "Spotted on the runways of Carolina Herrera and Toteme for 2025, drop waist dresses are well and truly back. It's essentially a fitted waist that extends to your hips, and it's a style that will elongate your torso. It can help create curves too, so it's actually really flattering.

"It's another nostalgic trend (we're seeing a lot of them at the moment!), but it's certainly not one to be intimated by. Try it!"