Demi Moore's sultry leather corset dress featured the flattering waistline we're always keeping an eye out for
The iconic actress went bold in a leather gown with a stylish dropped waist detail for the SAG Awards
Demi Moore stepped out at the SAG Awards in a sultry leather corset dress with a dramatic drop waist detail - and she was dripping in Tiffany diamonds, too.
The acting legend appeared at the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a dramatic gown that we're going to be dreaming about for a while. Arriving for the star-studded evening to celebrate the best stars in film and TV, Demi stole the show in a daring leather corset gown by Bottega Veneta and accessorised with dazzling Tiffany jewellery.
The 62-year-old film and fashion icon secured the Best Actress award for her role in The Substance and her incredible outfit was more than apt for her night of victory.
Shop Drop Waist Dresses
Simplistic, chic and affordable, this M&S pure cotton midi features a sleek drop waist and comfy and practical long sleeves.
Embrace the butter yellow colour trend in your spring/summer wardrobe this year with this beautiful drop waist piece by Nobody's Child.
The sensational Bottega piece boasted a strapless corset detail in smooth panelled leather that cinched the waist of the dress for the ultimate fitted and feminine silhouette. Meanwhile a dropped waist detail added a level of uniqueness, with the flattering lower waistline being accompanied by a ruched tiered section of skirt that cascaded down into a floor-length flow.
The dropped waist is a detail we're set to see trend more and more in 2025 and something we're often on the hunt for when shopping these days - and woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for it making its way into our wardrobes.
Praising the detail for its old school feel and ability to draw attention to flattering features, Caroline explains, "Spotted on the runways of Carolina Herrera and Toteme for 2025, drop waist dresses are well and truly back. It's essentially a fitted waist that extends to your hips, and it's a style that will elongate your torso. It can help create curves too, so it's actually really flattering.
"It's another nostalgic trend (we're seeing a lot of them at the moment!), but it's certainly not one to be intimated by. Try it!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Katie Holmes' statement boots with silver satin maxi dress was the most unexpected way to wear animal print
She turned heads back in 2019 wearing a print that's huge news now
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jessica Gunning's SAG Awards speech points to the power of manifesting to achieve your dreams
The star added another accolade to her growing list at the SAG awards, and will inspire many with her gracious speech
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Katie Holmes' statement boots with silver satin maxi dress was the most unexpected way to wear animal print
She turned heads back in 2019 wearing a print that's huge news now
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Zooey Deschanel's SAG 2-in-1 tuxedo dress meant no deciding between sharp tailoring and a glam gown
Zooey's vintage Armani piece blended a menswear feel with a timeless black evening gown
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We didn’t think Gillian Anderson could top that viral vulva dress, but her spring-ready florals for the SAG Awards are exquisite
She reunited with The X-Files co-star David Duchovny at the 2025 SAG Awards
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Long, light and waterproof – this chic black raincoat keeps me warm, dry and stylish (and it's on sale today)
This machine washable coat is one the best investments I made last year
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's plaid frill blouse and flattering flared jeans make the loveliest winter to spring outfit
The Irish chef has impeccable taste - in more ways than one
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's simple black culottes and T-shirt is still our favourite chic yet comfy French-style outfit
Simple, timeless styling at its finest
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's showstopping purple knee high boots take her cosy cardigan and maxi skirt to a whole new level
Her classic midi dress and knitted cardigan make the ultimate transitional outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley's pretty anglaise blouse and simple sun-kissed makeup create a soft feminine style we're taking into spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published